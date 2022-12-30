Are cheap hearing aids any good?

Search for 'cheap hearing aids' online and you'll find products starting from as little as £20, which can seem tempting when you consider that prices for hearing aids can stretch into the thousands.

But there's a catch with cheaper products. Despite looking similar to hearing aids, they actually work differently and aren't suitable for people with significant hearing issues.

To add to the confusion of choice, the hearing assistance market is changing rapidly, with a wide range of advanced new tech solutions that aim to cater for the needs of people with milder hearing loss, and cost less.

Act early for best results

The good news is that the increased range of more affordable options can help you deal with hearing difficulties earlier.

Maintaining your hearing plays an important role in good quality of life, helping you to connect socially. Hearing loss, especially if left unaddressed, can increase the risk of dementia by up to five times.

So, what tech can help, and what should you know before you buy? We explain why cheap hearing aids aren't necessarily what they seem and how to make the best choice for you.

Cheap hearing aids aren't what you think they are

Type 'cheap hearing aids' into Google and it will serve you what look like hearing aids, but most cheaper products that pop up are actually 'hearing amplifiers'.

They look very similar (the above image is of Beurer and Kinetik models, sold in places such as Boots and Argos, costing around £20), but they're amplification devices and not hearing aids. Legally, they can't be marketed as hearing aids, but the nuance between the names can be lost on customers.

First things first: you won't find a true hearing aid for £20. Hearing amplification devices, such as these, instead work on a more basic level - they just make everything louder.

But typically with hearing loss you lose high-frequency sounds earlier, which is why you'll have trouble hearing voices on TV or in a crowded room.

Basic amplification devices don’t adjust the sound frequencies for your individual hearing, so they're a rudimentary tool, although they could have some benefit by plugging your ear.

The Royal National Institute for the Deaf (RNID) argues caution with these devices, though, as you may inadvertently turn them up too loud to compensate, and risk further damage to your hearing.

If you're having issues, it's better to get assessed first, to ensure you get the right help for your needs. See our guide to hearing aid providers for more advice.

Hearing assistance tech – what is it and how can it help?





If you're having trouble with hearing specific things, but don't need full hearing aids yet, there is an increasing range of products available to help, from basic amplification devices to sophisticated options that look like tiny wireless headphones.

Higher-end versions might have specialist features, including a pre-set hearing assessment and adjustment of the frequencies and pitch you hear, such as the Nuheara IQbuds2 Max pictured above (around £400, also available via the NHS).

Hearing help in everyday tech

Mainstream brands such as Apple and Samsung are also incorporating hearing assistance features into their products, so you don’t necessarily have to turn to dedicated tech.

Apple’s AirPod Pro earbuds, pictured above, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 both include active noise cancelling, which monitors and minimises background noise – and features to enhance sound (the AirPods boost conversation via their LiveListen feature).

It's great to see accessibility features being included in mainstream products, but it's worth bearing in mind that, unlike hearing aids, these gadgets aren’t necessarily designed to be worn continuously all day, and are typically one size fits all.

Help to hear your TV

There are also more options to make it easier to hear your TV easier - a common bugbear.

Adjusting your TV sound modes can make a difference. For example, choose ‘clear voice’ or the equivalent setting for clearer dialogue. Some TVs let you boost the treble (higher frequencies) using a built-in equaliser function.

A soundbar can bring TV sound directly to you (TVs usually have their speakers at the back), and there are also:

headphones with active noise cancellation – see our best TV headphones

specialist TV headphones with hearing loss features

specially designed portable speakers – see our first look review of the Sony Wireless Handy TV Speaker SRS-LSR200 (£135), which we thought made dialogue clearer.

For more tips, see our full free guide on how to hear your TV better.

Is it ear wax? Ear wax build-up can impact your hearing – see our ear wax removal guide for safe removal methods

How 'proper' hearing aids differ and why you shouldn't shun them

Modern hearing aids look better and sleeker than the beige devices of yore, and can simply and wirelessly connect to your smartphone and other devices.

So, don't be afraid of them. More than half of those with hearing aids surveyed by Which? said having them had improved their quality of life.

The latest hearing aids can use AI to track your health, warn you you’re dehydrated and more besides. Some cheaper ones are more basic on the hearing front, but you can get assistive tech to work with them, such as a portable microphone that can be placed near the TV or another person to pick up sounds better.

Prices can vary from around £1,000 to more than £3,500, so it's not a decision you want to make without expert help. See our guide to hearing aid prices to arm you with the info you need before heading to an audiologist (and to find out how NHS and private options compare).

