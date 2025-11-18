Are we becoming too reliant on AI search?

There’s no doubt about it, we’re increasingly relying on AI tools to help us search for information online. But, are we becoming too reliant?

In this podcast, we sit down with Which? Principal Research Andy Laughlin who unpacks the findings from his new investigation into the effectiveness of AI search tools.

According to our findings, more than half of us are turning to sites like ChatGPT and Gemini when we search online, but we've found some concerning examples of when the advice they give us is far from the truth.

