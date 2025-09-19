Are you on track for a comfortable retirement?

As it’s pension awareness week, it’s perhaps the perfect opportunity to get on top of your savings for later life.



In this episode, we’re joined by Which? Money’s pension expert Paul Davies, and Charlene Young, Pensions and Savings Expert at AJ Bell to discuss how much you’ll need to be saving every month to achieve a comfortable living standard when you come to retirement.

They share their advice on how you should be saving your money, plus their tips on tracking down any old workplace pensions you may have forgotten about.

To download a transcript of this podcast, please click here .

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by some of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.

Check your annuity options Which? says you can trust HUB Financial Solutions to compare across the whole market Find out more If you take out an annuity as a result of using the service from HUB Financial Solutions, Which? will earn a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.