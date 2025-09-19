Are you on track for a comfortable retirement?

How much you need to be saving right now
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

As it’s pension awareness week, it’s perhaps the perfect opportunity to get on top of your savings for later life.

In this episode, we’re joined by Which? Money’s pension expert Paul Davies, and Charlene Young, Pensions and Savings Expert at AJ Bell to discuss how much you’ll need to be saving every month to achieve a comfortable living standard when you come to retirement.

They share their advice on how you should be saving your money, plus their tips on tracking down any old workplace pensions you may have forgotten about.

To download a transcript of this podcast, please click here.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by some of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

