Are you saving enough for retirement?

Recent research from pension company Standard Life found that almost half of UK adults don’t know how much is in their pension. Even if you do know exactly how much you’ve saved so far, the bigger challenge is gauging how much you’ll eventually need.



In the second episode of our four-part podcast series, we discuss the three retirement living standards set by Pensions UK to give you an idea of how much you can expect to spend over the course of a year.

We also look at how much you might need in your pension to reach these annual incomes, as well as what you can do to boost your retirement savings, whatever your age.

Which? Money editor Jenny Ross is joined by experts from across the industry, as well as people at different stages of retirement planning.

Episode one is available now, and the remaining episodes in the series will be released weekly on Mondays.

Click to download a transcript of this podcast.

