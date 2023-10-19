Baileys is the best Irish cream liqueur, but a cheap supermarket rival isn't far behind

Looking for the best value alternatives to Baileys? Our Irish cream liqueur taste test reveals the tastiest cheaper tipples to buy this Christmas.

To find out how supermarket own-brand Irish Cream liqueurs compare with the original Baileys, we asked a panel of 69 consumers to blind-taste and rate all the available options.

This included five supermarket bottles from Aldi, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Baileys triumphed overall, but only just, with several supermarket liqueurs impressing our tasters. Our top cheaper pick scored just 1% less than Baileys overall and is nearly half the price.

Read on to find out which liqueurs will save you money this Christmas and how to get Baileys for less.

Live well, eat better, stay healthy - sign up for our free monthly Food & Health newsletter for the latest insights delivered straight to your inbox

Best Irish cream liqueurs

Baileys was the overall favourite in our taste test this year, but Lidl was a very close second. If you're looking to save, it's a savvy choice.

Best Buy: Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur – 76%

£15 for 70cl bottle (£2.14 per 100ml)

Baileys nabs the top spot again this year. Tasters enjoyed the sweetness, creaminess and colour, with some noting the ‘good balance between the cream and alcohol’.

If you'll accept no imitation, make sure you shop around, as we think you should never need to buy Baileys full price. It's almost always on offer somewhere.

Available at Amazon , Asda , B&M , Co-op , Iceland , Morrisons , Sainsbury's , Tesco , Waitrose and Ocado .

Where to buy Baileys cheapest

We've spotted the standard 70cl bottle on offer for £10 (£1.42 per 100ml) in Asda , Tesco and Sainsbury’s . The offer price in Tesco and Sainsbury's is only for Clubcard / Nectar card holders.

The larger 1L bottle - usually around £22 - is on offer for £13 in Asda and Tesco (Clubcard holders only). At £1.30 per 100ml that's the best value we've found and isn't far off Lidl's price.

Great Value: Lidl Deluxe Irish Cream – 75%

£7.99 for 70cl bottle (£1.14 per 100ml)

If you’re looking for a tasty Irish Cream liqueur that also offers great value, Lidl is the place to go.

It's only one percentage point behind our top scorer, and at almost half the price it's a bargain too.

Our tasters really liked the flavour, appearance and mouthfeel, and it scored just as high as Baileys on these measures, making it a great alternative.

Available in store from Lidl .

Best English wine - we reveal the best wines from our expert taste test, including brilliant British bubbly

How M&S, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Aldi Irish Cream compare to Baileys

All of the Irish Cream liqueurs we tested scored well for flavour, so it's worth trying cheaper alternatives wherever you shop. But some had the edge over others. Here's how they scored:

M&S Irish Cream Liqueur – 73% £10 for 70cl. Most tasters thought the creaminess and thickness of this product was just right. Available in store at M&S or online from Ocado.

£10 for 70cl. Most tasters thought the creaminess and thickness of this product was just right. Available in store at M&S or online from Taste the Difference Irish Cream Liqueur – 73 % £12.50 for 70cl. Tasters enjoyed the flavour and sweetness of this product. Available from Sainsbury’s .

% £12.50 for 70cl. Tasters enjoyed the flavour and sweetness of this product. Available from . Morrisons The Best Irish Cream Liqueur – 70% £16 for 1L. This liqueur scored well for taste and mouthfeel, but the aroma and appearance was average. Available from Morrisons.

£16 for 1L. This liqueur scored well for taste and mouthfeel, but the aroma and appearance was average. Available from Specially Selected Irish Cream Liqueur – 69% £8.49 for 70cl. Tasters enjoyed the flavour, but thought it looked a bit pale. Available from Aldi.

All products are 17% ABV (alcohol by volume).

Best food and drink - see all our top-rated food and drink, from everyday essentials to big ticket buys

Baileys and supermarket flavoured liqueurs: what's available this year?

There's an increasingly wide range of indulgent flavoured options to choose from beyond the standard Irish Cream liqueurs:

Baileys flavours

Baileys Chocolat Luxe Cream Liqueur (£10 for 50cl) – on offer in Ocado , also available in Sainsbury’s , Tesco and Waitrose.

(£10 for 50cl) – on offer in , also available in , and Bailey's Espresso Crème Irish Cream Liqueur (£16 for 50cl) – available from Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

(£16 for 50cl) – available from and Bailey's Orange Truffle Irish Cream Liqueur (£22 for 1L) – available from Tesco.

(£22 for 1L) – available from Baileys Salted Caramel Liqueur (£12 for 50cl) on offer in Sainsbury’s (Nectar card holders only), also available in Tesco , and Ocado.

(£12 for 50cl) on offer in (Nectar card holders only), also available in , and Bailey's Tiramisu Irish Cream Liqueur (£17 for 70cl) – Available in Tesco.

Flavoured cream liqueurs from supermarkets

Asda Extra Special Blonde Chocolate Liqueur (£8 for 70cl) - available from Asda

(£8 for 70cl) - available from Asda Extra Special Chocolate Orange Liqueur (£8 for 70cl) - available from Asda

(£8 for 70cl) - available from Asda Extra Special Espresso Martini Chocolate Flavour Cream Liqueur (£8 for 70cl) – available from Asda

(£8 for 70cl) – available from Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur (£13 for 70cl) - available from Tesco

(£13 for 70cl) - available from Tesco Finest Gingerbread Latté Irish Cream (£13 for 70cl) - available from Tesco

(£13 for 70cl) - available from M&S Golden Blond Chocolate Flavour Cream Liqueur (£10.50 for 70cl) – Available in store from M&S or online at Ocado.

(£10.50 for 70cl) – Available in store from M&S or online at M&S Salted Caramel Brownie Flavour Cream Liqueur (£10.50 for 70cl) – Available in store from M&S or online at Ocado.

Aldi also have a range of flavoured country creams on offer.

Country cream is a cheaper alternative to Irish Cream that typically substitutes whiskey for other alcohol types, such as wine, fermented alcohol and spirits, and has a lower alcohol content (around 12% ABV):

Ballycastle Blonde Chocolate Country Cream (£7.79 for 70cl) – Available from Aldi.

(£7.79 for 70cl) – Available from Ballycastle Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel Country Cream (£7.79 for 70cl) – Available from Aldi.

(£7.79 for 70cl) – Available from Ballycastle Tiramisu Cream (£7.79 for 70cl) – Available from Aldi.

(£7.79 for 70cl) – Available from Ballycastle White Chocolate Country Cream (£7.79 for 70cl) – Available from Aldi.

Best vanilla ice cream - we asked a consumer panel to try supermarket versions against big brands. Find out who was the favourite

Best ways to serve Irish cream liqueur

Typically, Irish cream liqueur is served as a 50ml shot in a glass with a few ice cubes.

But you can also try using it in baked sweet treats, a classic cocktail, or even in a coffee for an after dinner digestif.

Baileys suggests this Baileys espresso martini recipe and how to make a hot liqueur Irish coffee .

A shot of liqueur also works well in lattes and hot chocolates to keep the winter chill at bay.

Supermarket Christmas delivery slots: find out when all the big supermarkets open booking slots

How we tested Irish cream liqueurs

The Irish creams were assessed in September 2023 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume Irish cream liqueur.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK.

Each product was assessed by 69 people. The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying.

The panellists rated the taste, mouthfeel, aroma, and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

20% aroma

15% mouthfeel

15% appearance

The order in which they sampled the Irish cream liqueur was fully rotated to avoid any bias, and each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

Please drink responsibly. See DrinkAware for advice.

Prices correct as of 18 October 2023. Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Tesco, and Waitrose did not have a comparable own-brand product available at the time of testing.