How to open a bank account with no fixed address

Five banks have joined a scheme making it easier for people without a fixed address to open a bank account, helping to remove a major barrier to finding a job or home.

The move expands a pilot run by homeless charity Shelter and HSBC, which began in 2019.

Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays, Nationwide and Santander are now part of the partnership, which allows people without traditional proof of address to access essential banking services.

Here, Which? explains how the scheme works, what support each bank provides, and how it ties into the government’s new financial inclusion strategy.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Which banks let you open an account with no fixed address?

To open a traditional account with a UK bank, you typically need proof of UK residence. This includes documents such as utility bills or a rental agreement.

Without a bank account, you cannot receive wages or benefits, secure a private tenancy, or take advantage of cheaper deals offered to those who pay bills by direct debit.

Through its partnership with Shelter, banks can now use information held by the charity to verify customers’ details. Shelter can also support applicants in person at branch appointments.

Each participating bank offers slightly different support for people without a fixed address.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group (Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland) offers a Basic Account that lets customers pay in money, withdraw cash, set up direct debits and standing orders, and make contactless debit card payments.

The account includes an unarranged overdraft, though no fees apply if you accidentally go overdrawn.

It also has a ‘Save the Change’ feature, which rounds up spending to the nearest pound and transfers the difference into a savings account. Customers can earn cashback at selected retailers and receive spending notifications.

The account doesn’t offer interest, an arranged overdraft or a cheque book.

How to apply Applications can be made in-branch or over the phone. You can’t apply online, and the account is typically offered after being declined for another current account. Lloyds can:

use temporary or hostel addresses

work with doctors, hostel managers, social workers or prison officials to verify details

accept ‘care of’ charity addresses or PO boxes.

Find out more: best banks and bank accounts in UK 2025

NatWest

NatWest’s Foundation Account lets customers deposit and withdraw money and make contactless payments, but it doesn’t include overdraft protection or a cheque book.

How to apply You can apply in-branch, online, through the mobile app or by phone.

Customers can’t apply directly for the Foundation Account. If you apply for another account, NatWest will offer this one if it’s more suitable.

The bank accepts around 30 different forms of ID, including letters from homeless charities.

Other support NatWest’s Banking Facilities for All initiative helps people who struggle to provide standard ID, such as refugees, those fleeing abuse or leaving prison. Existing customers facing homelessness can access a dedicated Customer Support Specialist team for advice and guidance.

Find out more: best bank account switching deals November 2025

Barclays

Barclays’ Basic Current Account allows customers to pay in income, make payments, withdraw cash and set up regular payments such as direct debits and standing orders. It can be managed through the app, online, in-branch or by phone.

The account doesn’t include an overdraft or cheque book, but customers can receive text alerts and regular statements to help track spending.

How to open an account You’ll need to book an appointment at a Barclays branch or Barclays Local to discuss alternative ID and proof-of-address options. You can also start your application through the Barclays app, but you must first apply for the Barclays Bank Account. If you are not eligible, you will be offered the basic account instead.

Find out more: best basic bank accounts 2025

Nationwide

Nationwide’s FlexBasic current account lets customers receive wages, pensions and benefits, and set up direct debits and standing orders. It doesn’t include an arranged overdraft or cheque book.

How to apply Applications must be made in-branch, where alternative ID options can be discussed. Nationwide says each case is assessed individually and supported by its Specialist Support Team.

Other support Nationwide works with Shelter to improve services for people at risk of homelessness and is reviewing its non-standard ID policy to make it more inclusive. It also signposts customers to local authorities and charities that can help them find accommodation.

Santander

Santander’s Basic Current Account allows customers to receive payments, pay bills and set up regular payments such as standing orders and direct debits.

You can manage your account online or through mobile banking, although mobile payment services aren’t supported. The account doesn’t include an overdraft.

How to apply You can apply online or by phone. Santander has a dedicated team to help people who can’t access digital banking.

Its ‘exception referral’ process allows customers without standard proof of ID to use alternative documents, such as letters from homeless shelters, charities or councils.

HSBC

HSBC offers a No Fixed Address Account, which provides essential banking features such as receiving payments, paying bills and setting up standing orders or direct debits. You can manage the account online or through mobile banking.

The account doesn’t offer an overdraft, credit facilities or a cheque book.

How to apply To open this account, you must be experiencing homelessness or housing difficulties and receive support from a charity or organisation registered with Shelter’s Breaking the Cycle programme.

The charity then contacts a participating HSBC branch to arrange an appointment. Once the account is opened, all bank correspondence – including your debit card and Pin – will be sent to the address used in the application, which is typically the charity’s address.

Make your money work harder Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. £4.99 a month or £49 a year, cancel any time. Join Which? Money

Other basic bank accounts

There are other basic bank accounts offered by other high street banks, which are not part of the Shelter partnership.

These bank will require ID to open but all say they will offer other forms of proof of address when applying for an account. Most often you will need assistance from a homeless charity to do this. These accounts are:

the Co-operative Bank Cashminder

Metro Bank Cash Account

TSB Basic Account.

Find out more: is your bank leaving you behind?

What’s being done to improve access to banking

The banking partnership is part of a wider push to improve access to financial services and support people who are excluded from them.

Financial exclusion describes when people are unable to access or use products such as bank accounts, savings or insurance.

According to a report by The Resolution Foundation, people facing this exclusion usually exhibit one or more of the following traits:

A lack of a bank account and the financial services that come with it.

A reliance on alternative forms of credit such as doorstep lenders and pawnbrokers.

A lack of other key financial products such as insurance, savings products and pensions.

The government’s Financial Inclusion Strategy aims to make banking more accessible and help vulnerable people build financial resilience.

Beyond the new banking scheme, the plan includes work with credit agencies such as Experian, Equifax and TransUnion to help survivors of economic abuse repair damaged credit histories.

It also encourages employers to offer payroll savings schemes so workers can automatically put aside money each month.

The strategy will also strengthen financial education in schools, ensuring all primary pupils learn about saving, budgeting and interest. Older students will later be taught about credit, loans and managing money responsibly.