The most popular bank to switch to in 2025 – and what to know before moving

The number of people switching banks hit a high in June, according to the latest figures from the Current Account Switch Service (CASS).

A total of 88,146 switches were completed that month – the highest monthly figure so far this year.

Since launching in 2013, CASS has handled more than 11.9m switches.

Here, Which? looks at which banks proved most popular, what to consider before switching, and where you can get a cash incentive to move.

How many switches took place in 2025?

The table shows the number of switches that have taken place in 2025 so far.

Which banks gained the most customers?

While June was the busiest month of 2025 so far, CASS hasn’t yet released the bank-by-bank breakdown for that period.

The latest figures by provider cover January to March and show net changes – the number of customers gained minus the number who left.

All of the banks in our table saw a net increase in customers over the first three months of the year.

Provider Switching gains Nationwide Building Society +55,578 Monzo +8,850 HSBC (including First Direct) +5,621 Santander +1,546 TSB +1,277 The Co-operative Bank (including Smile brand switches) +1,022 Triodos Bank +33

Source: CASS. Switches made outside CASS are not included.

Nationwide came out on top for switches between January and March 2025, adding 55,578 customers during this period. Its £175 switching offer likely played a role in attracting new account holders.

Which? Recommended Provider Monzo followed with 8,850 more customers. While the app-based bank doesn’t often run switching incentives, it continues to be a popular choice.

HSBC, which includes its online brand First Direct, gained 5,621 customers. First Direct’s £175 switching offer likely helped boost numbers.

Which banks lost the most customers?

While some banks saw strong gains, others lost thousands of customers over the same period.

Barclays recorded the biggest losses, with 25,948 people switching away and just 3,614 joining – resulting in a net loss of 22,334.

Halifax followed, losing 15,707 customers overall, while NatWest saw a drop of 13,086.

According to CASS data, these were the biggest customer losses between January and March 2025:

Provider Switching losses Barclays -22,334 Halifax -15,707 NatWest -13,086 Lloyds Bank -4,710 JP Morgan Chase -4,059 Royal Bank of Scotland (includes Coutts and Isle of Man brand switches) -3,627 Virgin Money -3,353 Show all rows

Why are people moving banks?

There are several reasons why people choose to switch their main bank account.

According to CASS, the most common motivation is better online and mobile banking, with 47% of switchers saying this was why they preferred their new account.

Higher interest rates came next, chosen by 37% of respondents. For example, First Direct, which featured among the top gainers, offers a regular saver paying 7%, while Nationwide offers 6.5%.

Other important factors included improved customer service, cited by 31% of switchers, along with spending benefits and lower account fees or charges, both mentioned by 24%.

How much can you earn by switching?

Banks and building societies often offer cash or other perks to new customers who make a full switch from their existing current account.

The switching market is competitive, with four providers currently offering incentives:

TSB: £100 to switch, plus £90 in cashback

Barclays: £175

NatWest: £125 + £50 to open a regular saver

First Direct: £175.

These offers usually come with conditions. You may need to pay in a certain amount, set up direct debits, or log in to online or mobile banking.

Some banks also split the payment, paying part of the incentive soon after you switch and the rest at a later date.

How to switch your bank account

The CASS service has made switching banks easier than ever and you can do it in just a few simple steps.

Apply for a new account on the provider's website. Once you're approved, tell it you want to switch your old account over using CASS. Your new bank will take it from there, and you'll just need to agree to its terms and conditions. Your new bank or building society will then start moving everything across, including your balance, regular payments – such as your pension or salary – direct debits, and standing orders. Continue using your old account as normal until your switch date. By day seven, your new account takes over and your old one closes automatically.

During the process, your new bank will update you on how it’s progressing. The CASS service also covers you for any charges or missed interest you face if anything goes wrong.

5 things to check before switching

Before making the switch, it’s worth doing your research to make sure the new bank and account are the right fit for you.

Check that you meet the eligibility rules

Many people switch for a cash incentive, but if that’s the only reason, it may not pay off in the long run. Switching deals usually have eligibility criteria.

These often include switching at least two active direct debits from your old account, paying in a minimum amount (either once or regularly), and keeping the account open for a set period.

Most incentives are not available to existing or recent customers. For example, to qualify for First Direct’s £175, you must not have been a First Direct or HSBC customer since 1 January 2018.

Weigh up the perks against the costs

Think about whether the benefits of a new account match your needs. A high-interest saver or cashback rewards are only useful if you’ll actually use them.

Premium accounts can include extras such as breakdown cover, ID fraud protection, or travel, gadget and phone insurance. If you already pay for these services, switching to a packaged account could save you money – but they usually come with a monthly fee.

Compare the cost of the fee with the value of the perks to see if you’ll come out ahead.

Review your overdraft options

If you use an overdraft, check whether the new bank can offer one on competitive terms.

Look for interest-free buffers, even if small, to cover short-term gaps. If you’re likely to go over, compare rates for authorised and unauthorised overdrafts – charges vary significantly between banks.

Consider branch access

More than 6,443 branches have closed over the past decade, with a further 431 set to shut in 2025.

If you rely on in-person banking, make sure your new provider has a local branch. Nationwide has pledged to keep branches open until at least 2028, HSBC until 2026, and Barclays for the next two years.

Check the terms of any linked savings accounts

If you hold a fixed-term regular saver, check the terms before closing your current account.

Many regular savers are linked to a specific current account and may close automatically if you switch. Others will cut your interest rate if you close the account before the term ends, which could cost you money.

If your saver is close to maturing, it may make sense to wait before switching. But if you’ve only recently opened it, moving now could still work – particularly if the new bank offers a similar or better rate.

