Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Our carefully selected Nintendo Switch deals will save you time searching, as well as money. We've checked scores of retailer deals, and analysed previous discounts, to pick out the deals that will help you find the best value deal for your money.

You may well have seen bundle deals for Nintendo Switch consoles during the post-festive sales season, as well as discounted games and bundles for the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Nintendo Switch Lite. Read on for our round-up of the best.

Please note that Which? has previously identified an issue some consumers have experienced with Nintendo Switch consoles. To find out more, read our article on Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift problems.

Nintendo Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch OLED White - £269.99 (£35 saving). Available at Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Blue/Neon Red - £269.99 (£35 saving). Available at Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Neon Red + Just Dance 2023 - £271.98 (£33 saving). Available at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Neon Red + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online - £269.99 (£30 saving). Available at GAME , Smyths Toys ,

, , Nintendo Switch OLED White + £10 GAME gift card - £299.99 (£20 saving). Available at GAME

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Blue/Neon Red + £10 GAME gift card - £299.99 (£20 saving). Available at GAME

Nintendo Switch OLED White + Mario Party Superstars - £326.98 (£14 saving). Available at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED White + Bayonetta 3 - £329.98 (£13 saving). Available at Amazon

Nintendo Switch games deals

Sonic Frontiers - £29.99 (£25 saving). Available at Smyths Toys

L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s Born To Travel - £21.99 (£18 saving). Available at Smyths Toys

NBA 2K23 - £22.99 (£17 saving). Available at GAME

New Tales From the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition - £22.99 (£17 saving). Available at GAME

NieR: Automata - The End of YoRHA Edition - £23.99 (£11 saving). Available at GAME

Lego Brawls - £24.50 (£10 saving). Available at Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £24.99 (£10 saving). Available at Currys

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix - £22.99 (£10 saving). Available at Smyths Toys

Smurfs Kart: Turbo Edition - £29.99 (£10 saving) Available at Argos , Smyths Toys

How to recycle your old Nintendo tech

If you're upgrading from another console to a new Nintendo Switch, you might be wondering what to do with the old one.

Nintendo's advice on how to dispose of your old Nintendo consoles is to check where your nearest recycling point is with your local authority and take it there to be recycled, along with any other electronics you no longer need or want.

Electronics such as Nintendo games consoles cannot be disposed of in your general household waste or kerbside recycling.

See all our expert advice on how to recycle electrical items.

