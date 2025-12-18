Best Buys for quality sleep: 10 products that aced our tests

Quality sleep can boost your energy levels, support your immune system and help you feel more balanced each day. Thankfully, our testing continues to uncover products that make better rest more achievable.

Our list of recommended products includes a durable mattress that won’t sag or soften over time, an impressive memory foam pillow that offers good neck support, and an eye mask that’s genuinely superb for the price (spoiler: it’s less than £15).

Keep scrolling for the details on high-scoring Which? Best Buys, ideal if you're treating yourself or searching for thoughtful Christmas gifts.

On this page, Which? members will have exclusive access to: a summary of three products for less than £20 that could make a difference to your sleep

our full list of Best Buy, Great Value and Eco Buy products

expert insight and pricing analysis from our experts. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which? – you'll also be able to unlock our full product reviews.

1. A mattress with excellent body support (78%, Best Buy, Great Value, Eco Buy)

This Best Buy mattress offers excellent body support, regardless of the position you sleep in – good news if you tend to move around throughout the night.

We classify it as a cold mattress, so it's well suited if you prefer a cooler feel when getting into bed.

2. A pillow with plenty of neck support (84%, Best Buy)

Investing in a quality pillow can make a real difference to your sleep, so it’s worth adding this model to your shortlist.

Our testing found this pillow to be comfortable for side, front and back sleepers. If you're not convinced after spending some time with it, the brand's sleep trial scheme means you can return it for a full refund.

3. A sleep mask that's brilliant at blocking light (95%, Best Buy, Great Value)

If you struggle to sleep on long flights or when winding down in a bright room, our experts think this sleep mask could help. It earned praise from nearly all our testers, with many choosing it as one of their favourites.

It's excellent at blocking out light, while the adjustable strap means you can get a secure fit that won't shift around overnight.

4. Ear plugs that genuinely work (81%, Best Buy, Great Value)

Our testers confirm that these ear plugs are very easy to insert, so you don’t need to worry about them popping out once you’re asleep. Half of them chose this sub-£20 pair as their favourite.

Most of our panel also found them comfortable to wear when lying down. In fact, one tester was so impressed that they vowed never to return to their own foam ear plugs.

5. An electric blanket that heats up quickly and evenly (83%, Best Buy)

A cosy heated blanket is the perfect sofa companion on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

This Which? Best Buy is ultra-soft, and its quilted texture scored full marks with our user panel. It also heats up quickly and evenly, unlike some of the blankets we've tested.

6. Nasal Strips that reduced snoring in our trials (78%, Best Buy)

These strips are our top choice if you're shopping for an anti-snoring product. They noticeably reduced snoring in our trials without disrupting sleep, and they're fairly easy to apply.

The strips come in two different sizes and include a detailed set of instructions.

7. A travel pillow with good support (75%, Best Buy)

The results of our hands-on tests suggest that this travel pillow could be the key to getting some shuteye while you're on the go. It's our highest-scoring model.

8. Noise-cancelling headphones with outstanding sound quality (80%, Best Buy)

An effective pair of noise-cancelling headphones will effortlessly block out distracting background noise and let you drift off to a tranquil playlist or meditation tape.

These headphones soared through our testing, scoring the full five stars for sound quality. Voices are crisp and clear, and the active noise cancelling is among the best on the market. It effectively suppresses low, medium and high-frequency background noise, making these headphones a strong choice for anyone trying to relax or drift off.

9. A mattress topper that makes your mattress feel softer (93%, Best Buy)

This is the highest-scoring mattress topper we’ve tested, so it's well worth a look if you struggle to get comfortable on your current mattress. The memory foam topper is held in place by elasticated corner straps.

It made a noticeable difference to our test mattress, increasing softness, improving pressure distribution and boosting body support.

10. An air bed that's comfortable and quick to inflate (82%, Best Buy)

This air bed is still our top pick and a Which? Best Buy, even though we first tested it in 2022 and have since tried a wide range of alternatives.

While some air beds are a nightmare to set up (not ideal if you're having to host someone last minute), this one is quick to inflate in less than two minutes and stays inflated overnight.

