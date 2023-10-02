23 cheap Christmas gift ideas under £35

Whether it's stocking up on mince pies and sweet treats or attending more festive parties, Christmas is an expensive time of year. Thinking of ways to save cash? We've put together an affordable gift guide with a range of products for different budgets.

From crowd-pleasing chocolate bars to presents you can buy in bulk and hand out individually, we've got suggestions from our experts and research.

Still feeling stuck? We've got more festive inspiration with our gift ideas for kids or top picks for early Christmas presents.

Thinking of doing your Christmas shopping over Black Friday? Head to our Black Friday guide for deals and shopping advice from our experts

Under £10

Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bar (typical price: £3.60)

180g bars

Vegan options available

Fairtrade-compliant

We like: Fairtrade chocolate, lots of flavours

Watch out for: Uneven bars aren't the easiest to break apart

Nice chocolate is always a great gift, but 100% slave-free chocolate is an even better one. Tony's Chocolonely is dedicated to improving the cocoa industry by paying the farmers they work with an additional 'Tony's Premium' payment, which ensures cocoa famers are paid a living income.

They have lots of flavours, including almond honey nougat, caramel biscuit, hazelnut crunch, or good old plain milk or dark chocolate. You can also get a personalised chocolate bar with options to customise the packaging, plus you can choose the flavour.

We haven't taste tested chocolate bars recently, but the brand is popular with consumers as one of the most-sold bars on Amazon.

You can buy bars direct from Tony's Chocolonely or compare prices on a bar of milk chocolate below:

Uno card game (typical price: £7)

2 to 10 players

Game time: approximately 30 minutes

Recommended ages: 7 and up

We like: Classic card game

Watch out for: That reverse card

This classic game has you matching numbers and colours in order to get rid of all the cards in your hand to win.

We don't review card games yet, but Uno is one the best-selling games for multiple retailers. It's also inexpensive, classic and can be played again and again. Just don't forget to call out 'Uno!' when you have one card left.

You can compare prices on a deck below:

Burt's Bees Lavender & Honey hand cream (typical price: £7.50)

Made with shea butter

28.3g tube

We like: Small and easy to take with you

Watch out for: Contains synthetic ingredients

We don't test hand creams, but this bestseller is a great gift idea with the winter months around the corner. We like how small it is, so it's easier to pop into a bag or pocket and bring with you.

With cold weather drying out hands, this could be a nice way to help prevent chapped skin that has been out in the cold, wind, and rain.

You can buy it direct from Burt's Bees , or compare prices below:

Books (typical price: £1.50 to £30)

We like: Something for everyone

Watch out for: It may be cheaper to buy books second-hand

Books are always a great gift and cover thousands of topics, from cooking and biographies to fiction.

We don't review books but there are multiple award sites which may provide inspiration, including the 2023 nominations for the Women's Prize for Fiction or the Booker Prize shortlist . A cheaper option may also be to pop into your local charity shop, which may have a good selection of second-hand books for much reduced prices.

You can use Bookshop.org's online tool to help you find local bookshops near you, or you can take a look at these online retailers:

Aldi Bowler and Brolly English Pinot and Precoce Rosé 2022 (typical price: £10)

75cl per bottle

11.5% ABV

Not suitable for vegans

We like: Made in England

Watch out for: Only available to buy in store

A bottle of wine can be a crowd-pleaser and while the black grapes needed to make rose wine can be harder to ripen in the UK, we've still found some tasty options.

We felt that this bottle was able to compete with some of the more expensive brands, despite being cheaper. It's only available in-store at Aldi and may not be the easiest to find.

Read our review of the best English wines to find out what our tasting panel thought of it.

Only available in-store at Aldi.

Barbie Fashionistas Doll (typical price: £14 - now £10)

One doll

One outfit plus handbag

We like: Great for those who loved the film

Watch out for: Keep an eye on Barbie sale prices to bag a bargain

Following the success of the summer blockbuster, Barbies have been bestsellers at major retailers like John Lewis and Amazon. While we don't test Barbies, this doll is currently available for under £10, which is one of the cheapest prices we've seen.

There is a wide range of Barbies available and they are often discounted, so keep your eyes peeled for the best bargain when shopping.

You can compare prices below:

From more results from our taste tests to finding out which supermarket is cheapest, check out our food and drink advice pages.

Under £20

Ikea Rosenslan scented candle (typical price: £12)

Two wicks

Claimed burning time: 70 hours

Rose and amber scent

We like: Blank stickers to write messages on

Watch out for: Jar isn't transparent and may not provide much light

While we don't test scented candles, data from Google showed that 'candles' are most popular during November and December across a 12-month period.

Part of Ikea's new line of candles, the Rosenslan candle is scented with rose and amber which Ikea claims can help create a meditative atmosphere.

Ikea also have a wide variety of sizes, scents, and styles which you can view online .

Buy it from Ikea .

Juice 1 + Power Bank (typical price: £13.99)

4,000mAh

2-USB-A ports, 1 USB-C

We like: Small enough to fit in a pocket

Watch out for: USB-C port is input only

It can't charge anything much bigger than a smartphone, but it is small enough to fit into a pocket and perfect if your recipient worries about their phone dying while they're out.

You can charge two devices at the same time, but as the battery capacity isn't very high, you're not likely to get loads of mileage from it.

How fast does it charge? Read our Juice 1 + Power Bank review to find out, or compare prices below:

Tefal travel mug (typical price: £17)

Capacity: 360ml

Dishwasher safe

We like: Comfy rubber grip

Watch out for: Only comes in one size

If your recipient loves coffee on their commute this travel mug can keep brews warm in the winter and ice-cold come summer.

This mug was among the cheapest we tested, coming in at under £20. To find out exactly how well it performed, read our full guide on the best travel mugs.

Compare prices below:

RSPB Gothic Arch window bird feeder (typical price: £18)

Three feeding trays

Suction cups to windows

Feed: pellets and seeds

We like: Roof to shelter food and birds from rain

Watch out for: Larger birds probably won't fit

This window bird feeder attaches using suction cups and has three feeding trays you can put bird seed, pellet feed or grubs into.

It has a roof built in to prevent the dry food from getting soggy and to block it from larger birds.

How well did it hold up in our testing? Read our review on the best window bird feeders, or buy it from the RSPB .

Mercer Culinary M22608 Millennia Chef's knife (typical price: £18)

Available in 20, 22, 25, and 30cm blade sizes

Large grippy handle

Weight: 166g

We like: Large handle

Watch out for: Not dishwasher safe

If your affordable Christmas present recipient is an avid cook, or looking for a nice piece of kit to flesh out their kitchen, this chef's knife could be a good idea. We liked that it had a larger grippy handle, although those with smaller hands might not like it as much.

Like most stainless steel chef knives, it's not dishwasher safe. We tested the 20cm model, but if you're after a bigger blade there are other sizes available.

Read our review on the best chef's knives, or compare prices below:

Garland Jumbo Kneeling Mat (typical price: £19)

88 x 39cm

waterproof

We like: Double-length mat means you won't need to move it all the time

Watch out for: Not the thickest

A kneeling mat is a good, cost-effective gift if your friend or parent is a keen gardener. This can prevent their knees from hurting as they bend over plants and flowers.

It's not the thickest mat we've tested, nor is it attached to your knees, but its double-length means that your giftee shouldn't have to move it around too much.

Read our review on the best garden kneelers, or buy it from Altons garden centre .

Yaheetech 50 x 29.5cm fire pit (typical price: £20)

50 x 29.5cm

Freestanding portable firepit

Iron and steel: weighs 5kg

We like: Budget-friendly fire bowl

Watch out for: No cover or cooking grill

One of Amazon's bestselling fire pits, this budget model is a good Christmas gift idea to consider if your recipient wants to spend time outside in the garden this winter without getting too cold.

It doesn't come with extra safety features such as a lid or screen, so you may have to spend extra money on one. This fire pit isn't suitable for indoor use and should only be used outdoors.

We don't test fire pits, but you can read our expert advice on buying a fire pit, or compare prices on the Yaheetech fire pit below:

Under £35

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless earbuds (typical price: £25)

Wireless but corded headphones

In-ear Bluetooth headphones

Claimed battery life: six hours

We like: In-line headphone controls for pause/play and volume

Watch out for: No travel case, shorter battery life than more expensive models

These wireless headphones from Skullcandy are a good gift idea for those who do a lot of exercise, or are worried they'll lose individual AirPods or other uncorded wireless headphones.

They are among the cheapest wireless headphones we've tested, so you'll have to pay more if you're after noise cancelling.

Read our Skullcandy Jib+ review or compare prices below:

Serious about headphones? For expert advice and results procured through lab testing, as well as help with your gadgets, sign up to for a Which? Tech Support subscription.

Vinyl records (typical price: £25 to £35 for newest releases)

We like: Interest in vinyl has been on an upwards curve since 2011

Watch out for: Takes up lots of space, some popular releases can be pricey

Google data shows that searches for 'vinyl' have been steadily rising since 2011. While we don't test vinyl at Which?, we do test turntables and record players if you're looking to (significantly) up your budget.

One of the major downsides to buying records is that some new pressings can cost an arm and a leg. We've seen some popular single-LP releases going for as much as £60. A good rule of thumb when buying new releases is to pay around £20 per disc.

You can also use Discog's online tool to find local record stores near you – many of these shops should have second-hand sections, too, which can save some money.

Take a peek at popular online record sellers below:

Plymouth Gin (typical price: £26 - now £21)

41.2% ABV

Made in England

Made with seven botanicals

We like: Often goes on sale

Watch out for: Not always the cheapest

A good bottle of gin is a must-have for every home bar. Plymouth Gin is one of Amazon's bestsellers and can be added to drinks such as gimlets, negronis, martinis and the classic G&T.

While bottles of gin can be very pricey, Plymouth gin is often discounted – we've seen it go for as little as £17 in the past.

We've tested it before and it fared well with our tasters. We're retesting gins at the moment, so be on the lookout for our best gins review soon.

You can pick up a bottle at Asda , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco , Waitrose , or compare prices from other retailers below:

LSA International Aurora cocktail glass set (typical price: £70 - now £28)

Four glasses

Capacity: 195ml each.

We like: Handmade and hand painted

Watch out for: Not dishwasher safe, colour may fade slightly after several washes

If the idea of a bottle of gin piqued your interest, it might be worthwhile considering gifting some nice glassware to serve it in.

LSA glassware is a British brand, founded in 1966, and is on John Lewis' bestsellers list. This set is currently reduced significantly, from £70 to £28 and there are also champagne and wine glasses from the same line that are on sale for the same price.

Compare prices below:

Moleskine Van Gogh Museum edition notebook (typical price: £28)

Large notebook: 13 x 21cm

240 pages of ruled paper

Partnered with the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam

We like: Gorgeous prints and design, bookmark

Watch out for: Only one size and paper type available

If you're buying a gift for someone who keeps a journal, a notebook is always a great gift.

Moleskine is one of the bestselling notebook retailers and this special edition features designs from Van Gogh's works and contains extra information about the artist and the piece the notebook is inspired by.

It's only available in one size with ruled paper. If you're after a smaller or larger notebook, you can view Moleskine's entire selection on its website .

You can buy it direct from Moleskine .

Succulent Plants - 20 Indoor Plant Mix (typical price - £29.99)

Mix of 20 succulent plants

Each in 5.5cm pots

Suitable for indoors

We like: Plenty of variety in succulents

Watch out for: No additional decorative pots included

We haven't tested them ourselves, but succulents are famed for being low-maintenance plants perfect for forgetful gardeners. This succulent mix also comes in sets of 10, five, and three if you have fewer people to buy for.

If you've got several Secret Santas coming up, sharing out individual plants from this set of 20 could be an effective way to cut the costs.

Buy it now for £29.99 from B&Q .

Shopping for a gardener this Christmas? For £4.99 a month, you could get a subscription to Which? gardening

Lego Icons Bonsai Tree (typical price: £44.99 - now £32)

878 pieces

Swappable leaves

Recommended age: 18+

We like: Lego that looks really nice completed on a shelf

Watch out for: The majority of the pieces are really tiny and can get easily lost

It's one of Lego's bestselling sets for adults and is designed to focus on building for mindfulness and decoration rather than strictly a set to play with.

If your recipient loves puzzles or would like some guided DIY home décor, this is a great gift to consider. They can swap out regular green leaves for pink blossoms using 100 pink frog pieces.

We don't test Lego sets, but a few of our experts have this at home and like how the finished product looks on a shelf.

While it retails for £45 direct from Lego , you can often find it on sale for under £35 from retailers like Smyth's Toys . You can also compare prices below:

Slumberdown Warm Hugs Electric blanket (typical price: £35 for a small double)

3 heat settings

Sizes available: double

We like: One of the cheapest we tested to buy and run

Watch out for: Not as many heating controls as other options

An electric blanket can keep you warm and help save on heating costs by only heating your recipient's bed. It's a great gift idea for people who love to sleep in warm cosy beds.

It has dual zone heating, too, so if your giftee's partner doesn't want to be too warm, they can set it to a different temperature.

How fast does it heat up? Read our breakdown of the best electric blankets to learn more, or compare prices below:

Swan Automatic Milk Frother (typical price: £35 - now £30)

Max. capacity: 115ml frothing, 240ml for heating

Hot and cold froth, milk heating

We like: Cheaper than similar models

Watch out for: Can't froth much milk in one go (115ml)

If you're buying a gift for a coffee lover, this milk frother can be a thoughtful way to boost their hot drinks without having to drop nearly £100 on something like the widely promoted Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser.

You can use regular cow's milk and alternative milks such as oat or soy in this frother, although it can't make as much frothed milk in one go as other models.

Read our review on the best milk frothers, or compare prices below:

Molkky lawn game (typical price: £34.99)

Players: 2+

12 pins, one throwing stick

We like: As many players as you like, fast-paced

Watch out for: Keeping track of the score

This Finnish lawn game has players throwing a wooden pin at other numbered wooden pins to earn points.

When we tested lawn games, it was one of our tester's favourite games to play, and it's quite simple: toss the stick at the other sticks. If you hit one pin, you get points based on the number written on the pin. If you hit more than one, your points add up to the number of sticks you knocked down. You then set them up again from where they got knocked over and start again – whoever has the most points wins.

Read our guide on which lawn games are the most fun, or compare prices on the set we used below:

We're not able to show every retailer and cheaper prices may be available.

Looking for more Christmas content? Check out our guides below: