8 of the UK’s favourite coastline walks

When it comes to a mid-summer stroll, nothing quite beats doing it by the sea — at least, according to Which? members.

Four of the five top-ranking routes in our survey of the UK’s best walks took place along the coastline, and two were in Cornwall.

Perhaps it’s the sweeping scenery, refreshing sea breeze, or the chance of spotting everything from grey seals to gannets and puffins to porpoises. It may well be the promise of fresh fish and chips in a nearby seaside town.

But whatever your reason for planning a summery seaside hike, make sure you’re taking a top-rated route.

What are the best coastline walks in the UK in 2025?

Name of walk Overall score Lizard Peninsula circuit, Cornwall 87% Rhossili Headland, Gower 87% Craster to Dunstanburgh, Northumberland 86% Botallack Mine Walk, Cornwall 85% Golden Cap, Dorset 85% Solva to St Davids, Pembrokeshire 85% The Needles and Tennyson Down, Isle Of Wight 85% Show all rows

TABLE NOTES: Coastal routes scoring above 80% in our survey of the best UK walks -- results based on 2,736 experiences in the past two years from 1,310 Which? Connect panel members in Feb/Mar 2025.

To help you plan your next summer stroll by the sea, we’ve hand-picked nine of the top-rated beach routes from our survey results of the UK’s top walks across England, Scotland and Wales to share below. All were rated highly for their scenic offerings and wildlife spotting opportunities.

We’ve included the length and difficulty of each walk — check this before you commit, as this can vary significantly.

And though it can be tempting to head for the hills in summer sandals, it’s worth equipping yourself with some walking boots for longer routes to make sure you’re comfortable the whole way round.

Unfortunately, we were unable to rate any walks in Northern Ireland in our latest survey, as we can only include the ones with a minimum of 30 responses from readers.

Lizard Peninsula circuit, Cornwall

Score: 87%

Length: 1 mile

Difficulty: 3 out of 5

The Lizard Peninsula circuit is not only your favourite Cornish coastal walk, but also the UK’s favourite walk, full stop.

Not only did it get top marks for its scenic views of Cornwall’s wild Atlantic coastline and twisting cliffs, but it also got four stars out of five for peace and quiet and wildlife offerings.

In August, lucky walkers could spot basking grey seals, painted lady butterflies, and even choughs overhead - birds that were once thought to be extinct in the county.

If you fancy a slightly shorter, more casual stroll, try Cornwall’s coastal runner-up, Botallack Mine Walk. It’s an easy amble that scored 85%. Which? members love it for its glorious scenery, and peace and quiet.

Craster to Dunstanburgh, Northumberland

Score: 86%

Length: 2.6 miles

Difficulty: 2 out of 5

The North East is famous for dramatic castles backdropped by sand dunes — take Bamburgh Castle, which is consistently voted one of the UK’s top seaside towns.

On the same stretch of Northumberland coastline, which is a top-rated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (now called National Landscapes), you’ll find the 2.6 mile route from Craster to Dunstanburgh and back again.

It’s not too difficult and guides walkers on an atmospheric approach, through the farmlands, towards the 14th century remains of Dunstanburgh Castle. Nearer to the rocky shore, eagle-eyed walkers might spot nesting oystercatchers or fulmars.

If you’re keen to make a day of castle-spotting, the beloved seaside town of Bamburgh, which topped our best seaside towns survey, is just a 25-minute drive north.

Golden Cap, Dorset

Score: 85%

Length: 3 miles

Difficulty: 2 out of 5

For panoramic views of the Jurassic Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, take the 3-mile walk from Langdon Hill Car Park up to Golden Cap, the highest point on England’s south coast.

The walk is a slightly easier way to enjoy the scenery this area has to offer, giving walkers a head start on the hills, instead of starting at sea level.

The route gets a little tougher on the final ascent, but at the top you’ll be rewarded with a breathtaking 360-degree view stretching from Lyme Bay to Chesil Beach, and across Dorset and Devon. The spot is also a 30 minute drive to the top-rated Dorset seaside town of Beer.

Another top-rated route to explore nearby is the circular clifftop Old Harry Rocks route, which also scored a decent 82% overall in our survey.

Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay, North York Moors

Score: 84%

Length: 7 miles

Difficulty: 84%

Starting at Whitby train station, this Yorkshire coast walk follows the Cleveland Way along epic grey cliffs to Robin Hood’s Bay, a smuggler’s haven which is said to be named after the legendary outlaw, though the true origins are unclear.

The route is moderately challenging with many narrow and sometimes eroded paths that may prove trickier for those with limited mobility or access requirements — but it’s well signposted, with four-star waymarking, better than average in our survey.

Head there before November to be in with a chance of spotting white-beaked dolphins and Minke Whales along the way.

South Downs Way: Seven Sisters, South Downs

Score: 82%

Length: 4.5 miles

Difficulty: 3 out of 5

The chalky Seven Sisters cliffs are perhaps among the most famous coastal treasures in the UK, and this walk offers the chance to follow them up-close, with uninterrupted sea views.

The hike can feel a little bracing depending on the weather — the cliffside nature of the walk means you’re somewhat exposed to the elements.

But this walk is well worth the effort — besides the white cliffs themselves, you’ll enjoy views of everything from coastal wildflowers to grazing rabbits en route.

Wells Beach and Pinewoods Walk, Norfolk

Score: 81%

Length: 7.5 miles

Difficulty: 1 out of 5

This easy-going circuit walk is a long, gentle loop from town to beach and back. It starts and ends in Wells-next-the-Sea, one of the UK’s top-rated seaside towns, praised for its five-star food and drink and four-star value for money.

Or, if you’re peckish half-way through the route, you can stop for a beachside bite at one of the charming cafes and snack bars on the beach itself.

It’s a flat walk underfoot, making it a great choice for a leisurely stroll on a sunny day, but prams and pushchairs will struggle on the beach and through the woodland terrain.

Rhossili Headland, Gower

Score: 87%

Length: 3.5 miles

Difficulty: 2 out of 5

Wales’ beloved Rhossili Headland offers a relatively short and easy walk. Its glorious, five-star scenic views of Worm’s Head, Rhossili Bay, and the sweeping Gower coastline offer many chances to spot everything from seabirds to seals.

If you’re exploring more of the Welsh coast, try the Solva to St Davids route in Pembrokeshire, which scored 85%, and ends in St Davids, a top-rated seaside town which scored four stars for its attractions, accommodation, and value for money.

You could also head north to the Mawddach Trail in Gwynedd, a peaceful estuary-side path that finishes in the picturesque town of Dolgellau — it scored 81% in our survey.

Anstruther to Crail, Fife

Score: 84%

Length: 4 miles

Difficulty: 2 out of 5

This is a comfortable, straightforward walk but that doesn’t make it any less memorable. In fact, it’s not only one of our top-rated seaside walks, but also Scotland’s top-rated walk overall.

The two-hour route begins in the photogenic town of Craig and ends at the historic fishing town of Anstruther, and according to Which? members, offers a truly peaceful trail through unspoilt natural riches, scoring full marks for peace and quiet.