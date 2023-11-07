Best Dyson Supersonic Black Friday deals 2023

The Supersonic is a popular high-end hair dryer designed and made by Dyson. It aims to provide fast hair drying while minimising heat damage.

Compared to the average hair dryer, it’s no secret that the Supersonic isn’t cheap — typically priced at £329 from Dyson (including five styling attachments). We'll go on to cover the features and specifications in more detail here.

As of now, there aren't any significant Black Friday deals for this product, but we’re sifting through potential price drops, and we'll keep you in the loop if the Supersonic goes on sale. Be sure to bookmark this page to find out the best Dyson Supersonic Black Friday deals as soon as they appear.

Will Dyson reduce the Supersonic for Black Friday 2023?

Dyson has yet to announce any deals on the hair dryer itself, and while we don’t have a crystal ball to predict if the Supersonic will be reduced in price, we can see that in previous Black Friday deals, these discounts haven’t been huge.

As an in-demand styling product, if there is a price drop, it isn’t likely to be significant.

Best Dyson Supersonic deals November 2023

We've thoroughly scoured the market but, unfortunately, we haven’t found any reputable stores offering notable discounts at the moment. As our search continues, we'll update this page with any good deals we find.



However, Dyson has now incentivised the package by throwing in a free paddle brush and detangling comb worth £40. You can purchase this directly from Dy son .

Use our price comparison tool below, to keep tabs on the best price for the Dyson Supersonic.

How much does the Dyson Supersonic typically cost?

The £329.99 price (which includes five styling attachments) doesn’t seem to have changed much since its launch in 2016.

It’s also worth noting that Dyson introduced the Supersonic Origin after the Supersonic. The Origin has just one styling attachment instead of the full set of five, making it more budget-friendly for those who don't need all the attachments. The Origin is typically priced at £279.99.

While the Supersonic Origin hasn't been discounted so far, Dyson has sweetened the deal by including a free tan-coloured presentation case and stand valued at £125 with the Supersonic Origin.

Buy the Supersonic Origin directly from Dyson or compare prices below:

Can you buy the Dyson Supersonic second-hand?

Yes, buying second-hand can save you money and is better for the environment. However, we recommend buying from reputable retailers that offer a warranty.

Dyson sells refurbished items on its official online store . You can also check CEX , where we've previously seen the Supersonic (including five attachments) go for around £235.

Is the Dyson Supersonic worth it?

The Dyson Supersonic has gained popularity for its futuristic design and features such as fast drying with minimised heat damage. Dyson's website states that it’s the most popular hair dryer, based on annual awards from the top 20 publications in Great Britain from January 2021 to April 2023.

One of its standout features is the variety of five attachments for precise styling for different hair types. The Supersonic provides control with three speed settings, four heat settings, and a cold shot setting.

What is the difference between a Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap?

The Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap are two high-end hair tools with different purposes. The Dyson Supersonic (typically priced at £329.99) is branded as a professional hair dryer and claims to offer fast drying with low heat. It also comes with a range of handy attachments for different styling needs.

On the other hand, the Dyson Airwrap (typically priced at £479.99) is branded as an all-rounded hairstyling tool. It claims to work as a dryer, curler, straightener, and waver, all without relying on excessive heat. Think of it as an all-in-one hairstyling toolkit, more for those seeking the whole package.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on 24 November 2023. Knowing this date helps you plan, compare prices, and avoid last-minute shopping stress, ensuring you get the best deals on what you need.

