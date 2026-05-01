Best deals in the May sales, revealed by Which?

Powerpacked gifts
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Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances this May.
This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.
Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.
Air fryer | Air purifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine
Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check/verify them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices.
* References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.
Average price in the past six months: £427
Cheapest price in the past six months: £398*
We like: Powerful spin cycle
We don't like: Slow programs
The Bosch WGE03408GB is marketed as ‘durable’ and ‘extra quiet’, which might catch your eye if you’re often squeezing in laundry after the children have gone to bed.
There are 16 different programs to choose from, but several of these are just temperature variations. All of the usual options like cottons, mixed fabrics, eco and delicates are covered though, plus extra rinse, spin and drain settings.
The ‘Super Quick’ modes are designed to wash smaller loads in 15 or 30 minutes, and you can apply the ‘Speed Perfect’ feature to most programs to shorten them based on the weight of the items in the drum.
But is it a Best Buy? Find out in our full Bosch WGE03408GB review.
For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.
Average price in the past six months: £120
Cheapest price in the past six months: £79*
We like: Feels well built
We don't like: No viewing window
A black air fryer with a pull-out cooking drawer that can be split into two separate cooking zones using the removable divider. You can set each side to a different time and temperature, and the fryer will synchronise the end time so your whole meal will be ready at the same time.
The drawer has a non-stick coating, and the basket, trays and divider can all go in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
There’s a digital display and touch controls on top of the fryer. It has reheat, bake, grill and roast modes, plus auto-cook programs for frozen chips, steak, chicken, vegetables and cakes. If you’re looking for culinary inspiration, you can find a selection of recipes designed specifically for this air fryer on the Philips HomeID app.
Dive into our Philips NA150/00 review to see what our experts made of it.
To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.
Average price in the past six months: £282
Cheapest price in the past six months: £240*
In addition to the deals below, you can buy this air purifier direct from Levoit for £240.
This model from American air purifier specialist Levoit is designed to work in rooms in a domestic setting of most sizes (up to a vast 294-square-metres). You can also use it as an electric fan to cool down your home in the summer.
It's smart compatible, meaning that you can control it remotely using the VeSync for your phone or tablet. In terms of features, it has night and auto modes, a timer, child lock and four fan speeds.
To browse other offers on air purifiers, see our best air purifier deals.
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Average price in the past six months: £398
Cheapest price in the past six months: £329*
We like: It's quiet
We don’t like: The the numbers on the temperature panel quite small and hard to read
The Kenwood KNF55XD23 is a frost-free fridge freezer, with a fast chill function and adjustable shelves for accommodating larger items and up to 10 bags of shopping.
The doors can be hinged on the right or left, whatever suits your kitchen layout best. It’s a frost-free fridge freezer, as most (but not all) are these days, so you should never have to defrost it yourself. The fridge section has three shelves and a salad crisper drawer, and the freezer has four drawers.
Many fridge freezers have an alarm that sounds if the door is left open, to avoid excessive warm air coming in and increasing the inside temperature. This one doesn’t, so you’ll need to take a bit more care and make sure that you’ve shut it properly.
Does it chill and freeze to perfection? Read our full Kenwood KNF55XD23 review to find out.
For more discounts on fridge freezers – freestanding, integrated and American – see our best fridge freezer deals.
Average price in the past six months: £613
Cheapest price in the past six months: £499*
We like: Capable Copilot+ processor
We don't like: On the heavier side for a 14-inch model
The Asus 14-inch Vivobook S14 (M3407HA) looks, on paper, like a good all-round home laptop. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 220 processor, 16GB of Ram, 512GB of storage – all suggesting a machine that should cope well with most home office tasks. Plus there's a battery that the manufacturer says will last for 20 hours.
Although Asus claims this laptop weighs 1.4kg, it tipped our scales at 1.54kg, which is on the heavier side for a 14-inch model (very portable 'ultrabooks' are usually under 1.5kg). It includes two full-sized USB ports, two smaller USB-Cs, an HDMI output and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Read our full Asus 14-inch Vivobook S14 (M3407HA) review to see if it’s the right PC for you.
Average price in the past six months: £382
Cheapest price in the past six months: £323*
We like: It's easy to move around on
We don't like: It could be easier to move the mattress about
Welcome to ‘years of dreamy sleep’ says MattressOnline about its Horizon Adventurer 1000 hybrid mattress. The ‘graphite infused’ memory foam is supposed to make it cooler to sleep on, and this is combined with a traditional pocket-sprung core to give you the best of both worlds.
The central 16cm core of micro-pocket springs is sandwiched between two 3cm foam layers, with a further 3cm section of memory foam towards the surface you sleep on, all held in place by a non-removable knitted cover.
This single-sided mattress doesn’t need turning over, which is a bonus, but it will need to be rotated head to toe once every three months.
Read our full Mattress Online Horizon Adventurer 1000 Pocket Memory Mattress review to find out if it's the one for you.
See our pick of the best mattress deals.
Average price in the past six months: £493
Cheapest price in the past six months: £318*
We like: Strong rear cameras
We don’t like: Front-camera videos could be better
This mid-range Android phone comes close to the capabilities of the higher-end Pixel 9 series models. It’s even powered by the same Google Tensor G4 processor as the more expensive Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones.
It has a pOLED (plastic OLED) display, a very high peak brightness level and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus comes with the promise of seven years of security updates, too.
The camera system has also been improved with a 48Mp main lens and 13Mp ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s a 13Mp selfie camera. It’s also the first A-series phone to have the macro focus feature – aiming to provide extra detail when shooting a subject up close.
Read our Google Pixel 9a review to see if these features work as well as you hope they will.
For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.
For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.
Average price in the past six months: £344
Cheapest price in the past six months: £284*
We like: Cheapest iPad since 2022
We didn't like: No Apple Intelligence
The 2025 iPad is sure to tempt Apple fans, launching at almost half the price of an iPad Air and £170 less than the iPad mini.
It has a 10.9-inch screen with 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15.
It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow. It doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence, though, which is Apple’s latest software features powered by AI.
Get all the information you need about this iPad with our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.
To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.
Average price in the past six months: £270
Cheapest price in the past six months: £249*
We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together
We don't like: Sound lacks dynamism
This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.
For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.
Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.
See more of this month's best TV deals, with discounts on LG, Samsung and more.
Average price in the past six months: £318
Cheapest price in the past six months: £249*
We like: The power doesn’t drop off as it fills
We don't like: Battery life could be better
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute bagless vacuum has a more generous dust capacity than previous models like the V7 and V8, so you won’t need to empty it as often. It comes with two floor heads: a universal brush head and a soft roller brush designed for hard floors.
You get an angled hinge attachment to help reach under low furniture, and it can be used as a handheld cleaner with the combi dusting and upholstery nozzle, crevice tool or mini turbo brush. It also comes with a wall-mountable docking station and a charger.
See how this vac fared in our rigorous tests in our full Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute review.
See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.
As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.
We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.
After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.
Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.
These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.
If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.
It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.
Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.
Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.
The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.
See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.