Beware of this scam text offering you fake government energy bill support

As energy bills rise, scammers are seeking to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers. Their latest trick involves sending a malicious text message link that asks you to sign up for the government’s energy grant.

We’ve previously seen fraudsters call up households pretending to be from their council before asking for card details to make a £150 energy rebate payment. We’ve also seen scammers impersonate Ofgem through emails, texts and websites, which ask people to enter their banking details to qualify for fake energy refunds.

The latest energy scam capitalises on the fact that the government’s £400 energy grant is now being rolled out.

If you get one of these texts, don't click on the link. Your grant will be applied to your energy account automatically.

Energy rebate scam text

The above text comes from various phone numbers, all of which have been reported as suspicious on the number checking website Who Called Me. The message claims to offer you support with your energy bills.

One of the scam texts, sent from the number 07542337161 reads:

‘GOV.UK: You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here: [https://energy.support-rebate.com].

The scammers have used a link containing the words ‘energy’ ‘support’ and ‘rebate’ to make it appear legitimate, however, all official government information is found on its website - www.gov.uk .

When you click on the link, it leads to a new window warning you that the website is suspicious and potentially dangerous.

Reporting scam texts

Make sure you don’t click on any links shared in text messages like these. Instead, forward the message to 7726 to report the scam and then block the phone number.

If you have given away any personal banking information or have fallen victim to a scam, contact your bank immediately and read our advice about how to get your money back after being scammed.