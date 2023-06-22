BMW diesel matches full hybrids in latest Green NCAP tests

It’s wrong to assume full hybrid and petrol cars always outdo diesels for lower environmental impact, Green NCAP’s results show. The BMW 2 Series Coupé diesel mild hybrid beats all the petrol cars in its most recent tests. We explain everything you need to know.

You need to choose your hybrid or petrol car carefully if you really want to lower your driving emissions, Green NCAP’s tests show. In fact, the organisation recently found a diesel mild hybrid that can be clean enough to match some full hybrids it’s tested.

Find out more below about how well the BMW 2 Series Coupé performed alongside other cars in Green NCAP’s latest tests.

BMW diesel matches full hybrids

Green NCAP’s latest result for the BMW 2 Series Coupé diesel mild hybrid of three stars out of five means it has beaten four petrol mild hybrids tested by Green NCAP in 2022-2023, including:

Mercedes-Benz C-class (see below)

(see below) Nissan Qashqai (2.5 stars out of 5)

(2.5 stars out of 5) Ford Focus (2.5 stars)

(2.5 stars) Ford Fiesta (2.5 stars)

It even exceeds a the Hyundai Tucson full hybrid, which scored a woeful 2 stars.

the BMW 2 Series Coupé's result means it also matches a slew of full hybrid cars in Green NCAP’s 2022-2023 tests, including:

Renault Austral hybrid (3 stars out of 5)

(3 stars out of 5) Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid (3 stars)

(3 stars) Fiat 500 hybrid (3 stars)

(3 stars) Honda HR-V hybrid (3 stars).

Below we round up all the results from the independent body’s latest tests, including the electric car that came out on top.

BMW 2 Series Coupé (diesel mild hybrid, £35,980*)

Green NCAP score: 3/5

The all-new BMW 2 Series Coupé follows close to the brand’s roots as a driver-focussed rear-wheel-drive two-door saloon.

But Green NCAP's test shows this doesn't have to mean worse environmental impact, even compared to some of the cleanest combustion engine cars.

Green NCAP tested the 220d diesel model, which has a 48v mild-hybrid system, and found it to be seriously frugal on fuel. The technology also allows the car to coast at speeds of up to 100mph (where permitted) to save fuel.

Additionally, car ‘impresses’ in its Clean Air Index tests for emissions like particulates and NOx that contribute to air pollution, scoring 7.6 out of 10 in this test.

It also scores a reasonable 5.2 in the Energy Efficiency test. The car only managed 3.5 out of 10 in the Greenhouse Gas test, however, where it was marked down for high nitrogen dioxide ratings (which is typical for diesel cars) and weak carbon dioxide ratings on the motorway and in cold conditions.

Overall Green NCAP concludes the car ‘makes excellent use of its diesel powertrain’ to ensure efficient driving.

Mercedes-Benz C-class (petrol mild hybrid, £45,165*)

Green NCAP score: 2.5/5

Green NCAP tested the mild hybrid turbocharged 1.5 litre petrol version of this saloon, and the results are underwhelming.

According to Green NCAP, the 48v mild hybrid system ‘doesn’t help the car to bring down fuel consumption and CO2 emissions’ to adequate levels.

The car scored only 3 out of 10 in the Greenhouse Gas test due to ‘poor’ carbon dioxide emissions on the motorway, and ‘marginal’ carbon dioxide emissions in its driving tests starting the engine from cold and already warm.

The car scored 6.3 out of 10 in the Clean Air Index tests, which is above average, but Green NCAP notes particle emissions are ‘mediocre’ and ammonia emissions were ‘poor’ in motorway driving.

It also scored a disappointing 4.6 out of 10 in the Energy Efficiency test due to ‘weak’ performance on the motorway.

Dacia Sandero Stepway (petrol, £15,295*)

Green NCAP score: 2.5/5

Launched in 2021, the latest Sandero Stepway crossover-styled hatchback continues Dacia’s quest to bring relatively low-priced cars to the market.

Green NCAP tested the version with the TCe 90 petrol engine. It has no mild-hybrid technology, but Green NCAP notes it comes with a ‘state-of-the-art’ exhaust aftertreatment system.

Still, this is only enough to give the car an above average 6.1 out of 10 in the Clean Air Index test, and a disappointing 4.8 and 3.3 out of 10 in the Energy Efficiency Index and Greenhouse Gas tests respectively.

Ford Tourneo Connect (petrol, £29,334.20**)

Green NCAP score: 2/5

The brand new Ford Tourneo Connect is a back-to-basics people carrier for those who value practicality and want bags of space.

Testing the model with a 1.5 litre petrol engine, Green NCAP notes its boxy body shape is a big reason for its below-par results, heavily influencing fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions (particularly on the motorway).

It therefore scores a pitiful 1.5 and 3.4 out of 10 in the Greenhouse Gas and Energy Efficiency tests respectively. It also struggled in other tests, with a disappointing 4.7 out of 10 score in the Clean Air tests (with ammonia emissions were particularly poor here).

Volkswagen ID.5 (electric, £49,425*)

Green NCAP score: 5/5

Last year, Volkswagen’s all-electric ID range expanded to include the ID.5 five-door coupé version of the ID.4.

With no tailpipe emissions, the car scores a perfect 10 out of 10 in Green NCAP’s Clean Air Index and 9.4 for Energy Efficiency, achieving good results in all normal conditions, and dropping to an ‘adequate’ performance under the colder conditions that tend to start to challenge electric cars.

Green NCAP factors in greenhouse gases produced in the supply of energy into its Greenhouse Gas tests (taking a European average for electricity production), but nevertheless thanks to carbon dioxide emissions in European electricity production these days, the car scores an excellent 9.6 out of 10 in this area as well.

*New prices based on what people pay (including discounts), sourced from 500 franchised dealers across the UK each month

**For cars we haven’t reviewed yet, we list on-the-road prices from manufacturers, correct at time of publishing