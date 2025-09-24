Book now for cheap flights to these popular Christmas market destinations

Twinkly fairy lights and the spicy scent of mulled wine: nothing gets you in the festive spirit like a Christmas market.

And while autumn has only just begun, now is the right time to start planning your December city break — if you want to get the best deal. Using data from Skyscanner’s Savings Generator, we’ve analysed how far in advance you need to book for the cheapest flights from London airports.

The good news is it’s not too late to bag a bargain: two to three months is the sweet spot for many of Europe’s most festive destinations based on data from 2024. And while we can’t expect 2025 to follow these patterns exactly, it’s a good guideline. To check, we even spot-checked prices for travel in December for all destinations listed below and found some great bargains.

Berlin

When to book: 13 weeks ahead

The German capital has more than 60 winter markets, which kick off in late November and run up to Christmas - with some continuing into early January.

Wooden huts will pop up around the 17th-century Charlottenburg Palace, selling everything from candied apples to handcrafted baubles. Expect merry-go-rounds, marching bands and colourful lights galore.

Foodies should head to the WeihnachtsZauber at Gendarmenmarkt, where several gourmet restaurants serve up freshly-cooked favourites in heated white tents. Or sample Feuerzangenbowle: a blazing rum-soaked sugarloaf that is dripped in Glühwein to give it an extra kick.

For a taste of adventure, you’ll find a 70-metre long toboggan run at Potsdamer Platz’s Winterwelt - with views of the iconic Brandenburg Gate as you hurtle round.

Seville

When to book: 13 weeks ahead

There’s no need to bundle up in jumpers to visit Seville’s Christmas markets: December still brings pleasant highs of 16°C and five hours of sunshine a day. But the mild weather is no barrier to a healthy dose of festive cheer.

Feria del Belén, near the Gothic Cathedral, is where locals flock to buy figurines for their elaborate nativity displays — a very Spanish tradition.

Or head to the Mercado de Navidad Plaza de la Magdalena, where the intoxicating smell of roasted chestnuts and warm, cinnamon-sprinkled churros fills the air. Make sure to dunk the latter in hot chocolate for the ultimate sweet treat.

Seville made the top five in our recent survey of the best city breaks in Europe, clinching the full five stars for its food and drink.

Edinburgh

When to book: 11 weeks ahead

Nowhere embraces the festive season quite so wholeheartedly as Edinburgh. For the city’s iconic Christmas markets, head to East Princes Street.

There, you’ll find wooden chalets with vendors selling stocking fillers, along with a helter-skelter, a swing carousel that nearly grazes the Gothic Scott Monument, and a big wheel with views of Edinburgh’s hulking medieval castle and ancient hill — Arthur’s Seat.

Afterwards, head to the New Town for more shopping or a spin around the ice rink. Linger until New Year if you can, when the city parties hard for a three-day Hogmanay knees up.

The Scottish capital was ranked the second best city break in the UK in our recent survey, scoring top marks for its cultural sights.

Vienna

When to book: 10 weeks ahead

With its Unesco-listed centre and sprawling palaces, Vienna is magnificent at any time of year - but Christmas ramps up the magic another notch. The most famous market is Christkindlmarkt, where you’ll find a towering Christmas tree and illuminated open-air ice skating routes against the imposing backdrop of the Rathaus city hall.

There’s also plenty of imperial splendour in the forecourt of Schönbrunn Palace, where around 90 decorative stalls offer activities (like curling), flavoured liqueurs and local cuisine. The Selchfleischknödel (potato dumplings with smoked meat) are a must.

Make sure to also swing by the Art Advent Christmas market on Karlsplatz, in front of the baroque Karlskirche church. This is the place for beautifully-crafted gifts - with all booths manned by the artist or craftsperson themselves.

Most of the markets are up and running by mid-November, with some continuing until January 6.

Krakow

When to book: 9 weeks ahead

Repeatedly rated by visitors as Europe’s best city break, Krakow’s old town is an architectural wonder – a movie set of Renaissance palaces and Gothic churches set around Europe’s best preserved medieval square.

It's the perfect backdrop for its Christmas markets, where you’ll find kielbasa (sausages), grzaniec (spiced mulled wine) and piles of gingerbread biscuits. Nearly 100 traditional, timber-framed huts are set up on the cobblestones of the main square, while you’ll also find carol singing and Chopin concerts in the surrounding churches.

It’s a great opportunity to stock up on some last-minute - and affordable - gifts, from carved wooden decorations and embroidered textiles to unique jewellery.

Cologne

When to book: 9 weeks ahead

Germany’s fourth city was relatively late to the Christmas market party, opening its first in 1820. It’s now making up for lost time: the market at Cologne Cathedral is the biggest and runs from 17 November to 23 December. The central stage hosts choirs and orchestras under a canopy of sparkling lights, while there’s facepainting and Punch and Judy shows for the kids.

A huge market and ice rink also pop up in the heart of the Old Town, in honour of the Heinzelmännchen - the little elves who, legend has it, used to do all the household chores by night.

There’s an artisan alley for handicrafts and another for tasty snacks like strudel, waffles and traditional Handbrot (German bread stuffed with ham and cheese). And where better to feast on bratwurst - smothered in lashings of mustard, sauerkraut and fried onions?

Or visit the Market of Angels for a celestial riot of glowing stars and fairy lights in the Neumarkt square.

Budapest

When to book: 8 weeks ahead

Christmas is the perfect time to experience the Hungarian capital in all its splendour. The city’s oldest Christmas market can be found on Vorosmarty Square. Forget gaudy displays: this is a fairytale step back in time with rustic wooden stalls, Advent candle lighting and choir concerts.

Those who like their Yuletide cheer with a bit more oomph can head to the Budapest Basilica Christmas Fair, where you can sample local delicacies - including the famous Chimney cake, a fluffy cylindrical-shaped confection.

A spectacular festive 3D visual show is also projected onto the facade of St Stephen’s Basilica every day after sunset, set to music.

Leave time for a warming dip in the Széchenyi thermal baths during your visit, or enjoy the classical Tchaikovsky ballet, the Nutcracker, at the Opera House.