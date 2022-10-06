8 of the UK’s best historic castles with Halloween events

With October half term creeping up on us, we’ve found Halloween events taking place at some of the UK’s top-rated historic castles.

Looking for a good scare? Perhaps an after-dark ghost tour in the cellars of Yorkshire’s Castle Howard will appeal, or some spooky ghost stories inside Dover Castle after dusk.

Nothing says Halloween quite like a spooky old castle. That’s why we’ve looked at your favourite fortresses to find the best days (or nights) out for the whole family.

All of the castles featured scored at least 70% in our survey of more than 60 historic attractions in the UK.

Keep it cheap

Several of the sites are owned by either the National Trust or English Heritage, meaning members can visit for free. Plus, there’s a special offer at National Trust properties for non-members this autumn. Families with up to four children won’t pay for admission at National Trust properties until the end of November. You’ll just need to wait in this online queue to get tickets. Note that parking isn’t included and you might still have to pay to take part in a special event.

See how National Trust and English Heritage memberships measure up against each other

Powis Castle: Pumpkin Trail

Location: Powys (Wales)

83% Adult entry fee: £14 (free for National Trust members)

National Trust -owned Powis Castle is the third-best historic castle in the UK, according to Which? members. Those interested in history will find an Aladdin’s cave of items year-round – including textiles, statues of Hindu gods, fine silvers and golds, and armour. The castle is home to the largest 16th-century collection of its kind in the UK. Outside, you can cradle a hot chocolate and enjoy a stroll around its pristine yew hedgerows and Italianate terraces. Come Halloween weekend, the grounds will be transformed into a pumpkin trail decorated with spiders, witches cauldrons and other spooky fandangles. The pumpkin trail is free so, combined with the National Trust’s autumn offer, that’s a cheap day out sorted.

Find out more: Powis Castle Pumpkin Trail

Hever Castle & Gardens: Halloween family activities

Location: Kent

Kent Visitor score: 80%

80% Adult entry fee: £19.80 online or £21.80 on the door

Mazes, moats and fair maidens – this 13th-century castle holds 700 years of history and was the childhood home of Anne Boleyn. Hever Castle is set in the sleepy village of Hever and sits on 125 acres of land. Its gardens are beautiful all year round – and in October you can see autumn at its finest. There’s also a pretty 'Tudor' village (which was actually built in the 1950s). This half term, families can enjoy several free activities in the grounds, including fancy dress, a Halloween trail in the gardens and ghost stories. If you pay the admission fee for the castle, there’s an additional trail inside and face painting for £5.

Find out more: Halloween at Hever Castle & Gardens

Hampton Court Palace: Ghostly encounters

Location: Surrey

Surrey Visitor score: 79%

79% Adult entry fee: £26.10

This magnificent palace is one of only two surviving castles owned by Henry VIII and it’s currently in the possession of King Charles III. You’ll notice Baroque and Tudor influences as the estate has seen several major transformations under different monarchs. During the day, families can wander around the castle and grounds and see its portraits come to life, bump into the ghosts of monarchs past and even take part in a séance. Come the evening, the paranormal activity is kicked up a notch when visitors are invited to walk the dark corridors and courtyards in search of spirits (the recommended minimum age is eight). Included in the ticket price is a séance plus hot food and drinks.

Find out more: Halloween at Hampton Court Palace

Dover Castle: Halloween activities and supernatural sightings

Location: Kent

Kent Visitor score: 78%

78% Adult entry fee: £18 (free for English Heritage members)

Rising above the white cliffs of Dover is this spectacular 12th-century castle, dubbed the Key to England. Steeped in myth and legend, its rugged, caen stone walls have provided a backdrop to several films and TV series, including Dr Who. Between 22-30 October, kids can follow clues from Dennis the Menace and co. on a quest around the grounds, listen to ghost stories, watch a shadow puppet show and meet other creepy characters on the way round. On Halloween weekend itself, those aged 16+ can visit after dark to hear stories of the supernatural and horrors from the past.

Find out more: Ghost Tours at Dover Castle

Blenheim Palace: Spooky garden trails and sweet treats

Location: Oxfordshire

Oxfordshire Visitor score: 76%

76% Adult entry fee: £32

Unesco World Heritage site Blenheim Palace is the only non-royal castle in England and was the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. Built in the early 18th century, this English Baroque property is set in miles of patchwork fields, hugged by the meandering River Glynn. On the opposite bank stands the Harry Potter Tree, which featured in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Over October half term, kids can take part in Halloween crafts, games and pumpkin picking – see the timetable of events on the palace website . There’s also an evening light trail for families to follow around the palace’s spectacular grounds.

Find out more: Halloween at Blenheim Palace

Leeds Castle: Fancy dress and Halloween activities

Location: Kent

Kent Visitor score: 74%

74% Adult entry fee: £32

Perched on an island in the middle of an oxbow lake, Leeds Castle dates back to 857. The castle you see there now is largely the handiwork of its 19th-century owners, who restored it in its original Tudor style. Another castle in our roundup with film credits: BBC Who Do You Think You Are: Danny Dyer, Antiques Roadshow and Classic Mary Berry are among the shows to feature Leeds Castle as a backdrop. Over half term, you can soak up the scenery while the kids are kept occupied with activities including a fancy dress competition, a pumpkin trail and storytelling. A ticket gives you free entry for a whole year, so keep an eye out for other events in the castle’s calendar.

Find out more: Halloween at Leeds Castle

Castle Howard: Paranormal activity after dark tours

Location: Yorkshire

Yorkshire Visitor score: 72%

72% Adult entry fee: £25

Castle Howard is a grand stately home with more than 300 years of history – and several film credits; Bridgerton fans will recognise it as the Duke of Hastings’ abode, Clyvedon House. There are several coffee shops around the grounds as well as a gift shop, farm shop and garden centre. Over Halloween, there’s a chance to see a more sinister side to the property on an after-dark ghost tour, which takes visitors into areas that are usually off-limits – cellars, dark passages and fire-damaged rooms with harrowing stories.

Find out more: Stately Superstitions: Castle Howard

Conwy Castle: Ghost stories in medieval ruins

Location: Conwy

Conwy Visitor score: 72%

72% Adult entry fee: £11.10

Standing guard on the banks of the River Conwy estuary is one of ‘the finest examples of late 13th century and early 14th century military architecture in Europe’, according to Unesco. Visitors today can walk the staircases and entire circuit of the castle walls – perhaps imagining how soldiers of the past would have surveyed the town, ready to defend it against the enemy. On 14 October, the castle’s history will be brought to life with the telling of ghost stories and local myths and legends after dark. Guests are encouraged to wrap up as there’s no roof on the castle, and to bring their own seat for storytelling. A hot drink is included in the admission fee.

Find out more: Conwy Castle: An Evening of Ghost Stories