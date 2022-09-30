Cottage stays are up to 77% in cheaper in October half term than summer

Holiday cottages for the autumn half term are as little as a quarter of the price as the same length stay in August, research by Which? Travel has found.

Price tracking shows that booking four to six weeks in advance of October half term, instead of four to six weeks before a week’s stay in August,was 23% cheaper on average - and as much as 77% less on some individual cottages.

While you’d expect an October break to be cheaper, the savings are significant with providers including Sykes, Cottages.com and Holidaycottages.co.uk.

For example, a stay in Lysander Cottage in Devon from 22-29 October was £538 on Sykes (a discounted price). Whereas when we checked prices for a week’s stay between 17 and 30 August it was £1,547, 65% more.

The analysis of more than 16,000 cottages of any size in England - shows there are bargains to be found if booking accommodation now for the October half term.

While the weather may be cooler in autumn, you can expect fewer crowds. And if you choose a coastal getaway, you’ll often have the beaches all to yourself. Just swap sunbathing for bracing coastal walks.

Save hundreds of pounds on popular holiday hotspots

Cornwall, Cambridgeshire, Isle of Wight, Norfolk, Dorset and Devon had the biggest savings; between 30% and 39% cheaper on average during October half term compared with August.

Coveted holiday hotspot Cornwall is the most dramatically reduced. A week in half term is £874 on average when booked four to six weeks in advance. Visit the geologically-fascinating Lizard Peninsula - the most south-westerly point of the UK - or Tintagel Castle - said to be the home of King Arthur - for £551 less than August.

Dorset, another British seaside favourite, will set visitors back £1,028 in October instead of £1,507 in August.

Where are the cheapest places to book in October half term?

Cornwall, Devon and Dorset have some of the biggest reductions in price, but other places are cheaper overall.

Manchester was the least expensive destination to visit this October half term along with other cities such as Durham.

If you’re looking for a countryside escape, the Peak District averaged £756 for a one week stay in October half term. Norfolk’s coastal-meets-country location wasn’t far behind at £771 per week.

In comparison, the priciest places to stay were Surrey and Berkshire at £1,340 per week (almost double the price of a Peaks’ getaway) and Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire at £1,279 per week.

More holiday cottages available in October half term

Cottage holidays in popular locations often book up quickly for summer. If you missed out this year on a domestic trip to your favourite town or village, you might have more luck in October.

There was an average of 18% more availability in October with more than 11,000 cottages to choose from when looking to book four to six weeks in advance compared to August.

Who to book your holiday cottage with

According to you, the smaller brands offer the best experience. They were praised for their personal touch, great service and hand-picked properties in our cottage holiday survey of more than 3,000 members.

Sykes and Awaze dominate the market with brands such as Hoseasons, Sykes and Cottages.com. However, none of them came within the top 10 of our survey, nor were they awarded Which? Recommended Provider status.

Look to The Landmark Trust , Classic Cottages , Sally’s Cottages , National Trust and Rural Retreats for best in class.

See the other brands that triumphed with the results of our best and worst holiday cottage providers.

Where to book an October half term getaway

If you’re keen for a coastal rental, look to our survey of the best seaside towns for inspiration.

Dartmouth, Lynmouth, St Mawes and Wells-next-the-Sea would be good places to start your search. Not only do these Devon, Cornwall and Norfolk locations appear in the top 20, they were some of the least expensive places when compared to August rates - ideal if you were priced out from visiting this summer.

But if you’d prefer a city break or pretty rural retreat, narrow your search with our best UK cities or the best villages and towns - as voted by you.