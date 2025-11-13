We’re travel experts, here’s how we save on a European city break

The Which? Travel team has nearly 100 years of combined experience, making many hundreds of visits all over Europe, so we asked them to share their tried and tested methods for keeping costs down.

From always using a mobile to unlock hotel discounts, to securing £29 Eurostar tickets and enjoying free gallery access in Paris and Florence and concerts for just €2.50 in Amsterdam, our travel experts show how to get more bang for your buck on your next city break. They also know how to avoid getting stung by card transactions and where to find a decent local meal.

Meet the Expert I adore travelling and when I’m not on a trip, I can be found daydreaming about the next place I’d like to go. But it’s hard to justify the spiralling costs of holidays so I value any tips our budget-savvy team can share. Which? Travel’s research has helped me to choose under the radar locations, secure the best price on bookings and to find off-season sweetspots in popular destinations. Naomi Leach, deputy editor, Which? Travel

How I save on my hotel stay...

‘I never book a hotel on my laptop without checking the price on my mobile first: otherwise I’d risk missing out on mobile only discounts of around 20% found on sites including Booking.com , Expedia and hotels.com on selected listings. I also contact the hotel directly to see if I can get a better deal or match a booking platform price with a few perks.

‘As I’ve signed up to various hotel loyalty schemes, I save money by using reward programmes on big brand stays. Most are free to join and offer perks such as room upgrades, a free breakfast, late check out or special members rates on booking. I found a Hotel Indigo stay for 20% off with an IHG membership

Jo, senior researcher/writer

How I spend less on attractions, museums and galleries…

I book my trip on the first weekend of the month. Many of Europe’s popular city break destinations offer free access to museums on the first Sunday of the month, making a sightseeing trip substantially cheaper if you book your trip to coincide. For example, admission to Florence’s Uffizi and Accademia galleries is usually around €25 (£21) and €18 (£15), respectively. But you could visit both in a day for free and save over €42 (£35). In Paris, you could visit the Musée du Louvre (usually €22), Musée d’Orsay (€16), the Musée Picasso (from €16), the Centre Pompidou (€18) among other tourist favourites for free on the first Sunday of the months. That’s a saving of €72 (£60). And in Lisbon, you could easily visit the Fado Museum (€5) and the famous Tile Museum (from €8) in a day for free, saving you €13. You do have to check for any timing restrictions at the venues you’re interested in — some only offer free admission in the morning or afternoon, and others might require you to prebook a free ticket.

Kate, senior writer

How I save on flights…

I book my flights 2-3 months in advance for the best price. Six months before a trip, I’ll have set up a price alert on Skyscanner or Google so I receive an email when the price to my chosen city drops. It depends on the location but I’ve often found it’s cheaper to fly out on Saturday rather than a Friday and take the Monday off instead of battling the crowds on a Sunday evening heading back to the UK. I very rarely pay to sit with my companions as most airlines seat us together for free anyway (and if they don’t, a couple of hours sat apart for the journey isn't a problem).

Trevor, senior researcher/writer

How I save on European train travel…

‘I always buy my Eurostar tickets in the sales. You can buy Eurostar tickets up to 11 months in advance, but by far the cheapest way to get them is to wait for a flash sale. If you’re quick you can get tickets to Paris or Amsterdam for as little as £29 each way - and they’re not all at dreadful times either.Keep an eye on our Eurostar sales news page for updates.

For onward travel, I always buy direct from the national operator, not a third party. And if your train crosses a European border, then check the prices with both country’s providers. You can often make a big saving.

Guy, principal researcher

How I save on dining out abroad…

I like to try a mix of authentic eateries recommended by locals when visiting European cities but if I’m abroad for a special celebration I’ll do some research into top-rated restaurants worth splashing out on, check lots of reviews and then book it for lunch. Although the menu might be stripped back, it’s easier to get a reservation even last-minute and often is significantly cheaper, I found in Florence. If I’m on the go, I also like to eat at food markets like the Time Out market in Lisbon or Torvehallerne in Copenhagen to sample cheap local flavours. Menu deals such as the menu del dia in Spain and aperitivo in Italy can also make dining out more affordable

Naomi, deputy editor

How I ensure I don’t overspend…

I use a fee-free debit card (Starling) so all my purchases and cash withdrawals are free with no nasty surprises. Plus, I follow our guide to tipping abroad, which tells you what to tip taxi drivers and hotel staff, tour guides and waiters, depending on which destination you’re visiting.

Lauren, senior researcher/ content editor

How I find cheap or free local gigs and concerts abroad…

I love to hear local music on a trip so look for free/cheap concerts and music performances. For example, The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam offers a 'free' (2.5 euro transaction fee) 30-minute lunchtime concert every Wednesday at 12:30pm, from September to June. Free lunchtime concerts at the Berliner Philharmoniker run on Wednesdays at 1pm from September to June. In nice weather, open-air concerts, such as Les Kiosque en Fête in Paris from May to December; and Banda Sinfónica Municipal in Madrid from May to September (excluding August), offer free shows too.

I also always look for free birthday perks (you wil likely have to prove it with your ID/ passport). For instance, you can get free entry to Madame Tussauds or Berlin Dungeon in Berlin, or free entry to National Museum of 21st Century Arts in Rome.

How I guarantee a crowdfree experience…

I use CruiseMapper or CruiseTimetables to see which days are going to have the most cruise tourists - and then avoid exploring near the port that day so I can enjoy it at quieter times.

Amy, senior researcher/writer

