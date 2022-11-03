Black Friday vs January Sales: Which has the best holiday bargains?

Sunseekers could bag a bargain on Black Friday if 2021 is anything to go by.

We tracked more than 80 flights and holidays last year to see whether the November promotion or the new year sales offered the lowest prices. Around 80% of the deals were either the same price or cheaper on Black Friday than in January - with the biggest savings over £1,000.

Holidays £330 cheaper on Black Friday in 2021

On average, the holidays we compared were £330 less on Black Friday when compared to January. A package holiday to Turkey with easyJet cost £340 more in the new year promotions, despite the company claiming to have knocked an extra £100 off. Two weeks in sunny Barbados with Virgin Holidays would have cost you £460 more if you’d waited until the new year to book.

Love Holidays packages were £1,090 more in January compared to Black Friday on average, while Jet2 Holidays’ Black Friday discounts could have saved you an extra £500.

Is it worth booking flights on Black Friday?

Probably. Flights were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, on average, compared to the January sales last year. Virgin Atlantic flights increased by £42 after Black Friday. Plus, Ryanair’s Buy One, Get One Free promotion could have seen you and your travel companion fly to Venice for £10 each.

But don’t assume Black Friday is always your best bet. When we checked in previous years, the January sales had better deals. One thing always remains true; don’t book in December. Which? Research suggests that holiday companies often inflate prices in the run up to Christmas before slashing them again in the new year to create the illusion of a saving.

Find out who the best and worst airlines are in 2022

Tips for Black Friday holiday shopping

1. Set up price alerts

You can set up price alerts with Skyscanner and Kayak to get an email when a flight or hotel drops in price. Set those up ahead of Black Friday so you will know if you’re going to make a genuine saving.

2. Don’t be too hasty

As the saying goes, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Before rushing into a purchase, make sure you’re getting a genuine deal and read the fine print to check you’ve got everything you need in the package - including protection should something go wrong.

3. Avoid impulse buying

It’s easy to get swept up by the big red banners slashing prices in half, but if it’s something you weren’t going to buy anyway, it’s not saving you money.