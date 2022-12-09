UK airport strikes: how to avoid being caught up in the Christmas flight chaos

Passengers face more disruption at UK airports this Christmas as baggage handlers and Border Force staff threaten to strike.

Border Force staff at six of the UK’s busiest airports plan to walk out for eight days over the festive period in a row over pay and conditions. Ground staff at Heathrow have also voted to strike. The industrial action is expected to affect hundreds of thousands of passengers planning to holiday or visit family abroad over Christmas.

It is likely to mean long waits at customs when arriving back in the UK and an increased chance of luggage being lost or delayed. Flights could get held up if there’s a lack of staff to unload luggage and arriving passengers could be kept on planes if Border Force is struggling to cope.

The latest warnings follow months of staff shortages this summer, which led to queues snaking out of terminals and conveyor belts overflowing with unclaimed luggage.

Before you even reach the airport, your journey could be affected by a fresh round of rail and bus strikes. We’ve included all the details below.

The Home Secretary urged passengers to ‘think carefully’ about travelling over the festive period as ‘undeniable serious disruption’ is expected.

Here we share our tips to make your journey run as smoothly as possible and explain what to do if you’re caught up in the chaos.

Border Force strikes are taking place between 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff airports.

Ground staff at Heathrow will walk out for 72 hours from 4am on 16 December.

Will my flight get cancelled due to the airport strikes?

Despite officials advising airlines to cut 30% of their flights on strike days, those we spoke to are still planning on operating all flights as usual.

Jet2’s CEO Steve Heapy said, ‘we very much intend to operate our full schedule of flights throughout the festive period, including on the dates when strike action is taking place.’

EasyJet told us: ‘We are currently planning to operate our flying schedule and as you would expect, we are in talks with the individual airports on their contingency plans.’

But this isn’t to say that there won’t be cancellations nearer the time due to the knock-on effects of the walkouts.

What to do if you miss your flight due to airport delays

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to claim any compensation if you miss your flight due to long waits at the airport. Long queues at security and customs are outside of the airline’s control and there aren’t any laws in place that make airports liable for payouts.

However, if you followed the airline’s advice and arrived at the airport on time, you might be able to claim on your travel insurance, depending on your policy. Keep hold of any evidence of what time you arrived at the airport - like parking or train tickets - in case you need to claim.

The airline is responsible for the length of time you wait at check-in and bag drop, even if they have outsourced the service to a third party. Again, if you have proof you arrived at the airport on time, you may be able to make a claim against the airline under the consumer rights act. But this is unlikely to be straightforward and may involve a court case.

Find out more about your rights if you miss your flight because of disruption at the airport.

Is it worth paying for fast-track through security?

We suggest only paying for fast track if you’re travelling during very busy times, from an affected airport. When we spoke to airports, they said that the actual time in security queues is not that long for the majority of passengers.

Gatwick told us that 90% of passengers get through security in under 10 minutes. But that remaining 10% represents thousands of passengers a year who are spending longer than 10 minutes queuing.

In our recent survey, seven per cent of passengers said they missed their flight due to long waits at security during staff shortages this year.

Find out which are the best and worst UK airports - as rated by you.

5 tips to help your journey run smoothly at the airport

1. Travel light

With baggage handlers on strike, the chances of your luggage not meeting you at the other end are higher. If you can travel with hand luggage only, you won’t have that worry and it’s one less queue if you check in online.

If you really can’t avoid checking in a bag, keep any important medications, cash, keys and documents in your cabin bag. It’s also a good idea to pack a change of clothes in case your baggage does go missing.

Some travellers have invested in tracking devices to keep tabs on their belongings following the summer’s chaos. We recently tried out the Apple AirTag and can confirm that it works very well. Here are some of the other Bluetooth tracking devices on the market.

Read our guide to your rights if your luggage gets lost or delayed.

Travelling with carry-on bags only? Find out which airline has the most generous hand luggage allowance

2. Avoid public transport on strike days

There’s a fresh round of rail and bus strikes scheduled over Christmas which could hold you up on your way to the airport.

A series of 48-hour walk-outs by train staff across the country are scheduled from 13-17 and 24-27 December and on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

Bus drivers in London are also set to strike on 9-10 and 16-17 December. The action affects the bus company Abellio, which runs to Heathrow Airport.

If you’re travelling on those dates, it’s best to find an alternative mode of transport and leave earlier as the roads are likely to be busier in the absence of trains and/or buses.

3. Arrive on time, not early

Understandably, many travellers have been turning up to the airport hours before they need to for fear of missing their flight. But this can actually make things worse by holding up passengers with earlier flights and causing knock-on delays.

If you are stuck in a lengthy security queue and you’re worried you could miss your flight, alert a member of staff and ask to be moved to the front of the queue. Remember to keep hold of tickets or anything that proves you arrived at the time advised, as you will need this if you need to claim on your travel insurance for a missed flight.

Here our current advice of what time you should arrive at the airport.

4. Be organised

Help yourself and fellow passengers by getting your belongings in order before you reach the front of the security queue.

Before you head to the airport, put your liquids in a clear plastic bag and keep them near the top of your hand luggage so they’re easy to retrieve. Avoid wearing a belt or anything else that will need to be removed to walk through the scanner - or remove items while you’re waiting.

You can also use the time in the queue to separate your laptop and any other similar electronic devices.

5. Check your travel insurance

Not all travel insurance policies will cover you if you miss your flight due to delays at the airport. Read the fine print before departure and consider taking out more comprehensive insurance - even if it’s just a single-trip policy to cover you during strike dates.

We’ve put hundreds of travel insurance policies under the microscope to see which ones are best - and, surprisingly, they are not always the most expensive.