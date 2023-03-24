Citroen e-C4 X (2023-): First drive review

Based on the standard e-C4 hatchback, the e-C4 X is an electric 'fastback' saloon that borrows much from other electric cars made by the Stellantis manufacturing group. It’s slightly longer than the standard C4 on which it’s based, but does the extra length make the e-C4 X a practical choice? Or is it style over substance? Find out in our Citroen e-C4 X first drive review.

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Citroen e-C4 X.

Citroen e-C4 X overview

The e-C4 X is a coupe-styled ‘fastback’ saloon that blends the aesthetic and stance of a coupe with the raised ride height of a crossover SUV. In the UK, it’s available only as an EV and shares the same underpinnings and 100kW (136hp) electric motor as the slightly smaller e-C4 on which it’s based.

Three trim levels are currently available in the e-C4 X range. Entry-level Sense cars come with lane keep assistance, a 10-inch touchscreen, LED front headlights and forward collision warning technology.

Mid-range Shine cars come with a more advanced safety package that features traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and an upgraded active safety braking system that uses radar to work at night.

Upgraded seats, a folding rear armrest and basic autonomous driving features such as steering assistance are only standard on Shine Plus versions of the e-C4 X.

What's the Citroen e-C4 X great at?

The e-C4 X is a very easy car to drive thanks to its smooth steering and comfortable ride, while the fastback styling means there’s a large boot and a good amount of space in the front of the cabin.

What’s the Citroen e-C4 X like to drive?

While the 100kW (136hp) electric motor of the e-C4 X is powerful enough for decent acceleration at low speeds, there isn’t quite as much power available for motorway overtaking manoeuvres. We also found that it isn’t always immediately responsive to throttle inputs when overtaking- unusual for an electric car.

The electric motor is very quiet and is extremely smooth. Road noise is also kept in check well. However, we noticed a fair amount of wind noise when travelling at motorway speeds.

The overall ride quality is superb and troubled only by the roughest of surfaces. It’s exceptionally good at low speeds around town, too.

In the corners, the e-C4 X feels assured. We noticed a small amount of body roll, but the car feels stable when cornering. The steering is very light at low speeds and doesn’t feel particularly direct, although it does firm up slightly at higher speeds.

The e-C4 X brakes well, although we found that pedal operation doesn't feel particularly natural. Its regenerative braking system, which charges the battery when slowing down, is easy to use and you can adjust the regen level using controls on the gear selector.

Inside, the e-C4 X uses the same materials and technology as the standard C4. The 10-inch touchscreen is relatively simple to use, and while there’s no scroll dial, you do get physical buttons for the home and car settings screens, which we found useful.

The 5.5-inch instrument cluster is easy to read, but it does feel a little cramped due to the amount of information displayed.

Material and build quality across the cabin is very good, although there are a lot of hard plastics on display, which may get scratched over time.

It’s easy to see out of the front thanks to the large windscreen, but we found that the view to the rear is reduced by the sloping roofline and wide rear roof pillars. Sense models come with rear parking sensors, while Shine and Shine Plus cars also have a rear camera and front sensors.

How reliable is the Citroen e-C4 X?

We haven’t received enough information about the Citroen e-C4 X to assess its reliability. However, we have heard from enough Citroen owners to rate the dependability of the brand as a whole.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

While it’s very easy to get in and out of the front of the car, taller passengers will have to be careful when getting into the back as the sloping roof and small door openings mean there isn’t as much space.

It’s extremely spacious in the front, with enough headroom and legroom for people that are at least 6ft 2in (1.9 metres) tall to sit comfortably. There is also a good range of adjustability in the seats, which can be enhanced further if you choose the optional electrical seat adjustment package.

It's a different story in the rear, and we estimate that there’s only enough headroom for those up to around 6ft (1.8 metres) tall in the outer seats, with even less space in the centre seat. Legroom is also tight.

Citroen claims the boot of the e-C4 X has a capacity of 510 litres, which is relatively big for what is one of the cheaper EVs available. Citroen says that this rises to 1,360 litres once the rear seats are folded. However, we noticed a considerable step of around 10cm between the boot floor and the loading sill, while the limited aperture of the saloon-style boot means it isn’t easy to load tall or unusually shaped items of luggage.

The rear seats fold in a 60/40 configuration and are relatively easy to fold down, although we found it harder to put them back up. There’s also a large slope between the floor and the seats when they are folded down.

We’ll provide lab-tested interior measurements in our full review of the e-C4 X.

How economical is it to run?

The e-C4 X has a range of between 221 and 222 miles, depending on trim level.

The battery has a capacity of 50kWh of which 46.2kWh is usable. A full charge with a standard 7kW charger should take around 7.5 hours, but you can reduce this to 5 hours if you select the optional 11kW fast charging system and have a suitable home charger. Charging from 0 to 80% with a 100kW public charger should take around 30 minutes.

Of course, real-world driving range and energy consumption often falls short of official claims - we’ll report on this once we’ve lab tested the eC4 X.

How safe is the Citroen e-C4 X?

While Euro NCAP hasn't crash-tested the e-C4 X, its close similarity to the standard C4 means that its four-star rating also applies to the e-C4 X.

While the organisation praised the car’s ability to protect children in most scenarios, concerns were raised by the organisation about the effectiveness of the basic AEB system when detecting pedestrians and moving cars as the car didn’t always stop when turning into a road that pedestrians were crossing. Euro NCAP also found that the windscreen pillars offered poor protection to pedestrians in the event of an accident.

A decent amount of safety tech (including cruise control, lane-keep assist and forward collision detection) is standard on all models, while adaptive cruise control and a more advanced radar-based AEB system are fitted on Shine and Shine Plus cars.

Citroen e-C4 X: Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £31,995

Pros: Smooth power delivery, easy-to-use touchscreen system, large boot

Cons: Saloon boot reduces practicality, not much space in the back, lots of wind noise at speed

Despite the limitations of the saloon boot, the e-C4 X is a practical car that has a lot of space in the front. Even though it isn’t the most engaging to drive, it’s easy and soothing to drive, particularly in urban areas, and has a considerable amount of standard safety technology.



