Could coffee be your secret pro-ageing health hero?

For years, headlines about coffee have focused on caffeine – and the jolt our morning cuppa gives us.

But some of the most intriguing recent research isn’t about energy at all. It’s about ageing at a cellular level, and how it might also help certain health conditions.

The key takeaways

If your goal is…

Brain protection: Go for 2-3 cups of caffeinated coffee

Go for 2-3 cups of caffeinated coffee Heart longevity : Use a paper filter to trap cholesterol-raising oils

: Use a paper filter to trap cholesterol-raising oils Gut health : Switch up the origins of your beans to feed diverse bacteria

: Switch up the origins of your beans to feed diverse bacteria Energy through the da y : Use a splash of soy, dairy or the new potato milk as a protein buffer

: Use a splash of soy, dairy or the new potato milk as a protein buffer Keep sugar levels stable: Eat a protein-rich meal or snack before your brew

Eat a protein-rich meal or snack before your brew Sleep well: Finish your last cup by about noon to protect your sleep

Finish your last cup by about noon to protect your sleep Decaf or regular? The good-for-you polyphenols survive the decaffeination process - so either works for helping to lower cardiovascular risk

Could coffee really help slow biological ageing?

In 2025, researchers at King’s College London’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience published a study in BMJ Mental Health , which found that regular coffee drinkers – those who drink around three to four cups a day – had longer telomeres than non-drinkers. (Telomeres are the structures that protect the ends of our chromosomes, and shorter telomeres are linked to cellular ageing.)

The study focused on people with severe mental disorders, who tend to have shorter telomeres and a life expectancy up to 15 years lower than average. The researchers’ actual conclusion was more cautious: coffee intake within recommended levels was linked to telomere length equivalent to an estimated five years younger biological age in this group.

Even so, the underlying mechanisms – including the role of polyphenols in protecting these DNA ‘caps’ – may apply more widely. As Dr Monica Aas , senior author of the study, says: ‘Lifestyle factors like coffee consumption are something we can modify, making research like this particularly valuable.’

What are polyphenols and how do they affect ageing?

Polyphenols are natural, bioactive compounds found in plants that act as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage and reducing inflammation.

Another recent study, again from King's College London in 2025 , helps to explain why those found in coffee seem to almost act as a shield against ageing.

Researchers tracked 3,100 adults over a decade and found that those whose diets were rich in coffee polyphenols had a cardiovascular ‘age’ that progressed more slowly than that of their peers who drank little or no coffee.

The reason may lie in phenolic acids, which help keep blood vessels flexible and also may help support healthy cholesterol levels. We cannot stop the ageing process, but while cardiovascular risk rises with age, the KCL research found that people with high polyphenol intake saw that risk climb at a significantly slower rate.

'Our findings show that long-term adherence to polyphenol-rich diets can substantially slow the rise in cardiovascular risk as people age. Even small, sustained shifts towards foods like berries, tea, coffee, nuts, and whole grains may help protect the heart over time,' explained Ana Rodriguez-Mateos, Professor of Human Nutrition at King's College London.

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Can coffee help keep your gut healthy?

Scientists at the ZOE Gut Study, led by KCL’s Professor Tim Spector, conducted a massive analysis of over 22,500 people across 25 countries and found that coffee has one of the strongest associations with the gut microbiome of any food or drink tested (out of 150).

They discovered a specific bacterium called Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus that is six to eight times more abundant in coffee drinkers than in non-drinkers. To confirm this wasn’t just a coincidence, they even grew this bacterium in a lab and ‘fed’ it coffee, on which it thrived.

People with high levels of this bacterium also show higher levels of hippurate in their blood – an established medical marker and a compound associated with a more diverse microbiome.

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Can coffee lower your dementia risk?

Perhaps the most significant, and one of the largest-scale studies comes from a study published in February this year (2026) in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)

A total of 131,821 participants were followed for up to 43 years, and the results found that drinking two or three cups of caffeinated coffee a day was associated with an 18% lower relative risk of dementia.

Decaffeinated coffee, however, did not show the same level of protection. This suggests that while polyphenols (also found in decaffeinated coffee) help the heart, caffeine itself may help keep the brain healthier as we age.

The research also found that there is a ‘sweet spot’ in terms of how much coffee is best – a two-to-three-cup habit was beneficial, whereas drinking more than four cups didn’t add any extra protection, and indeed could disrupt sleep, having negative effects.

The study also found that coffee’s benefits held up regardless of your genetic risk for Alzheimer’s. So even if dementia runs in your family, that two-to-three-cup habit appeared to offer a consistent layer of protection.

The lead author, Yu Zhang from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, noted that, of course, this isn't a ‘cure,’ but rather a tool for risk reduction.

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Coffee and diabetes

When it comes to diabetes and the benefits – or drawbacks – of coffee, the picture is complicated. Large-scale studies, including a 2025 meta-analysis of over 1.1 million participants , have shown that drinking three to five cups of black coffee a day is linked to a 20-30% relative risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over a lifetime.

Another study from Harvard University found that even a 'one cup per day' increase in coffee intake was linked to an 11% lower risk of diabetes over the following four years. This might be because polyphenols may improve how your body handles insulin over time.

However, caffeine is a stressor. So, in the short term, particularly if drinking on an empty stomach and after a poor night’s sleep, caffeine can temporarily make your cells more resistant to insulin.

People who are watching their blood sugar, therefore, may wish to be cautious. However, it may be less about giving up coffee and more about timing it right: a 2025 University of Bath study suggested that drinking coffee after breakfast, rather than before, prevents that spike in blood glucose response. Plus, be careful what you add; sugar, syrup, and even some plant-based drinks can raise your sugar levels.

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Decaf or regular? Does the roast of your coffee or the caffeine content matter?

The answer to this question is, as so often the case, ‘it depends’.

The recent 2026 ZOE findings suggest that coffee's benefits for your gut are independent of caffeine. As mentioned above, the study found that Lawsonibacter thrived just as well on decaffeinated coffee.

If your goal is simply to maximise the amount of polyphenols you get, but you don’t like the effects of caffeine, then decaf is the perfect choice. As the polyphenols survive the decaffeination process, you get the health benefits without the sleep disruption.

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Instant, espresso, or filter? Do they all have the same pros and cons?

Whether you choose your coffee based on convenience or taste, 2026 research shows that the method by which it changes the chemical fingerprint, and therefore its impact on your health.

Instant coffee: a mixed picture

The bad news: Instant coffee contains higher levels of acrylamide, a chemical that forms naturally during high-heat roasting. While the levels are still well within safety limits, it’s a point to consider if you're a five-cup-a-day drinker.

The surprising positive: Because of the way it’s concentrated, some instant brands actually contain higher levels of chlorogenic acid (the potent antioxidant we keep hearing about) than standard brewed coffee.

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Cafetiere & espresso: the hidden catch

Though coffee lovers may espouse the superiority of the French press, double espresso, or strong Turkish coffee, there is a hidden catch. Coffee beans contain natural oils called cafestol and kahweol. These compounds trigger an increase in ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol. Because these methods don't use a fine filter, those oils end up right in your mug. If you’re already watching your cholesterol, this might be worth checking out.

Filtered ground coffee: the gold standard for health benefits

According to a landmark long-term study (published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology), the healthiest way to drink your coffee is through a paper filter. This is because the paper acts as a molecular "trap," catching the cholesterol-raising oils while letting the heart-healthy polyphenols pass through. Filtered coffee drinkers had lower rates of heart disease than those who drank unfiltered coffee or no coffee.

What about barista-brewed coffee from a coffee shop?

Barista-brewed coffee usually offers the most concentrated hit of antioxidants because high-pressure extraction effectively shatters the bean's cellular structure, releasing bound polyphenols.

However, because espresso machines use metal mesh rather than paper filters, the coffee remains ‘unfiltered,’ meaning it retains natural oils like cafestol that can raise "bad" LDL cholesterol – placing it technically closer to a cafetiere coffee than a heart-healthy filtered brew.

Coffee and sleep

Caffeine has a half-life of around 5-6 hours, meaning an afternoon coffee can still be active in your system at bedtime, disrupting deep sleep. Even if you fall asleep easily, this can leave you feeling unrefreshed.

Research suggests coffee’s heart health benefits are strongest in those who stop drinking it by midday, as late caffeine may interfere with overnight recovery.

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What about milk – and other extras?

It is a common myth that adding milk to your coffee cancels out any health benefits. In fact, 2026 research from the University of Copenhagen (lab test) suggests the opposite: when the polyphenols in coffee bind with the proteins in milk, the anti-inflammatory effect on our cells can actually increase.

However, not all milks are created equal, and your choice can change how your body handles the caffeine hit.

Milk as a ‘protein buffer’

If you find that black coffee leaves you jittery, the solution may be as simple as a splash of dairy or soy milk. Adding a protein-rich milk may help some people feel a steadier energy release rather than the sharp adrenaline spike and subsequent insulin drop you might get from a black Americano on an empty stomach.

Plant milks

Oat milk is a favourite with many coffee drinkers for its flavour and ‘creamy’ texture. However, it has come under increased scrutiny in recent years. Because oats are processed into liquid, the starches are broken down into maltose, which can cause a higher glucose response in some formulations, even in unsweetened versions.

The best options: almond, soy, and... potato?

For the healthiest cup, the latest nutritional data points toward three clear winners

Unsweetened almond: The lowest in calories and sugar, making it the best choice for those focused on weight management.

Soy milk: The gold standard for protein; it offers the strongest ‘buffer’ against caffeine jitters and also contains heart-healthy isoflavones.

Potato milk: It’s still very niche, but this ‘milk’ made from potatoes and rapeseed oil is remarkably sustainable, naturally low in sugar, and has a creamy dairy-like mouthfeel without the high-glycaemic impact of oat or the watery texture of almond.

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