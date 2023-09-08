Covid and flu vaccines 2023: can you get free jabs?

Covid boosters and flu vaccinations will be available from Monday 11 September 2023, weeks ahead of the previously scheduled October rollout, amid rising coronavirus cases in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging eligible people to take the free vaccines when offered. You could qualify for a free Covid vaccination if you’re aged over 65, a frontline health worker or in a clinical risk group.

This year’s round of autumn booster shots is beginning early as a precautionary measure, after a new emerging variant of Covid was identified, and case numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Who's eligible for a free NHS Covid booster?

You are eligible for an autumn Covid booster jab if you fit into any of the following groups:

Adults aged 65 and over

Care home residents

People in a clinical risk group

Frontline health and social care staff

People aged 12 to 64 who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

People aged 16 to 64 who are carers

This is a narrower group than previously, based on who is likely to be most at risk of severe illness.

If you're eligible, you should receive a text message or a letter offering you an appointment, with those at highest risk being called in first. If you’re also eligible for a flu vaccine, you might be able to get this at the same time.

Find out more on the NHS Covid booster advice site .

Where to find cheap lateral flow covid tests

With cases rising again, health officials are advising anyone with respiratory symptoms to stay at home where possible, in order to avoid infecting others.

Free covid tests aren't generally available anymore, apart from for some groups are still eligible for them. These are:

People with certain health conditions

NHS and social care workers

You can find more detail on the NHS Covid testing site .

Cheap covid tests

You can buy lateral flow covid tests from a supermarket or pharmacy.

You can typically find single tests for £2 to £2.50 each. Multipacks are typically between £6 and £10 for five, working out at around £1.60 to £2 per test.

When we checked, Superdrug had the cheapest tests (currently on offer), followed by Morrisons and Boots:

Flowflex Antigen Rapid test , £9.50 for six at Superdrug (£1.59 per test).

, £9.50 for six at (£1.59 per test). Getein One Step Antigen test , £7.99 for five at Morrisons ( £1.60 per test).

, £7.99 for five at £1.60 per test). Flowflex Antigen Rapid test, £8.49 for five at Boots (£1.70 per test).

Who can get a free NHS flu vaccination?

People in the following groups are eligible for a free flu vaccination:

Adults aged 65 and over (50 and over in Scotland and Northern Ireland)

People with certain health conditions

People who are pregnant

People in long-stay residential care

Carers

Household contacts of people with a weakened immune system

Primary school children and first year secondary school children will get a nasal spray vaccine or injection at school. Babies under two years old can get a free vaccine at the GP.

If you are eligible, you may already have been contacted by the NHS inviting you to get a free flu vaccine. If you haven't heard anything yet, you can check in with your GP.

Eligibility is broadly the same across the UK, but in Scotland there is additional eligibility for school and nursery teachers and support staff, and in Scotland and Northern Ireland those over 50 still qualify for a free flu jab. For full details on who is eligible, visit the NHS Flu guide .

Check if you can get a free flu jab via an employer scheme

If you are currently working, it's worth checking to see if your employer offers a free flu vaccine as part of its employee benefits package.

Some do this, usually in the form of a voucher you can redeem at a participating pharmacy.

Where to find the cheapest flu vaccinations if you have to pay

If you’re not eligible for a free flu shot, you can pay privately for one yourself at a pharmacy.

Flu jabs typically cost around £10 to £20. Two of the cheapest we found this year are from Asda (£12) and Tesco (£13) pharmacies.

Flu vaccine safety and side effects

Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and a flu vaccination programme is run every year in the UK. You can find out more in the UK government guide to the flu vaccine .

Most side effects are mild and only last for a day or two. They're similar to side effects from the Covid vaccine, and include:

sore arm at injection site

muscle aches

slightly raised temperature

The NHS recommends taking a painkiller after your vaccination and moving your arm around to lessen the above side effects.

None of the flu vaccines contain live viruses; they cannot give you the flu. But you may get the fever symptoms detailed above as your immune system mounts a response to the vaccine.

If you do experience any unusual symptoms, you can talk to your GP and report them if needed via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme .

Is it safe to get a flu jab and Covid booster at the same time?

If you’re eligible for both the flu and Covid booster vaccines, you might be offered these at the same time in one appointment.

A clinical trial has shown that it's safe to get both at the same appointment, with no negative impact on the immune response.

Some people reported more side-effects from having both jabs, but these were still mild and resolved within a few days.

Will the flu vaccination protect me from Covid?

No, the flu vaccine only provides a measure of protection against the main strains of seasonal flu – Covid vaccines provide the best possible protection against Covid.

But according to research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology , if you get flu and coronavirus at the same time – known as co-infection – you're around twice as likely to have an extreme outcome compared to those who only have Covid.

And people vulnerable to Covid are also at risk of complications from flu, so it's particularly important for those most at risk to get vaccinated against flu.

Can you get the flu jab if you're pregnant?

Pregnant women are advised to have the flu jab no matter what stage of pregnancy they are at. They are also advised to have the Covid vaccine. Pregnant women are advised to have the flu jab no matter what stage of pregnancy they are at. They are also advised to have the Covid vaccine.

However, the UKHSA says that while there was a record uptake of the flu jab in people over 65 in 2021 and 2022, there was lower uptake among pregnant women, despite the fact that both flu and Covid pose a serious risk to both mother and baby.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says that pregnant women have been prioritised for a Covid booster as they are at increased risk of severe Covid, and serious infection can put their babies at risk of being born prematurely.

Gill Walton, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), says: 'If you have any questions about either vaccine, please speak to your midwife, obstetrician or GP so you can get all the facts and make the right decision for you.' You can find out more in the NHS pregnancy vaccinations guide .

