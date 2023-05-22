'Currys claims I sent back an empty returns box': your rights when returning a faulty product

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

I ordered a vacuum cleaner from Currys last November, but it developed a fault within the first month.

I arranged a return, and when the DPD courier came to collect it, they confirmed that the box contained the correct weight of 5kg and took it away.

Initially, Currys told me my refund was waiting to be processed. However, it then claimed that the box it received was empty and said it wouldn't be refunding me.

I was, of course, shocked by this allegation and repeatedly contacted Currys to try and resolve it.

Eventually, after twice sending evidence that the item weighted the correct amount, Currys agreed to issue a refund. But I received no explanation as to what happened or why my evidence was ignored.

I also asked for compensation for the withholding of funds and for being accused of lying. Currys offered a £200 goodwill gesture but I don't think it's enough or acceptable given the three months of stress and financial pressure.

Can you get some answers for me please?

Jenna

Put to Rights

Hannah Downes, consumer rights expert at Which?, says:

I'm not surprised you're asking for more compensation given the accusations Currys made against you.

We contacted Currys to find out what went awry with your return.

It apologised and said there was an issue with its delivery partner which took longer to resolve due to logistics disruptions over the Christmas period.

DPD said cases of items going missing are incredibly rare. It instigated a full investigation and said that it's possible the packaging failed in transit.

Currys has subsequently offered you a goodwill gesture of £300, which you've accepted.

If you receive an item that turns out to be faulty, you have 30 days to return it and receive a full refund. If a fault develops after 30 days and within six months of owning the product, you have the right to a repair or replacement.

Need to know If a product you've ordered is faulty or doesn't match its description, you can ask for a refund, repair or replacement under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 .

. You can use our template letter to request a refund for an item that is faulty or not as described.

for an item that is faulty or not as described. Retailer not responding? You can make a chargeback claim (if you paid by debit card) or a Section 75 claim (if you paid by credit card) with your bank.



