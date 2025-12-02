Dehumidifier buying guide - video

Dehumidifiers are brilliant for tackling damp, condensation, and mould in UK homes.

But are you using yours correctly? In this short video, we share five simple ways to get the most from your dehumidifier and keep your home cosy and dry.

For more advice, find out if you can you use a dehumidifier to dry laundry?

Get our expert tips for making smarter consumer choices. Sign up for our free Weekly Scoop newsletter