Best Disney+ deals 2026: save up to £15 on a subscription

Watch your favourite classic movies, find new shows, or binge Pixar tear-jerkers at a discount with one of the cheap Disney+ deals we've found.
While you can get up to a year of Disney+ included in some deals, you'll typically need to buy something big – such as a phone contract – in order to qualify. If you're trying to save money on a subscription, we wouldn't recommend spending hundreds of pounds in order to get a freebie that starts at £72 annually.
Don't fret though, there are some Disney+ deals that don't require you to spend lots of your hard-earned cash.
It's more common to find a free or discounted Disney+ subscription in a bundle, but there's the occasional discount direct from Disney. Below, we've broken down the deals that we think are the best.
If you're on the fence about subscribing, you can read our Disney+ review to learn more about the streaming service before you sign up. You can also see how it stacks up against popular options in our guide on the best and worst TV streaming services.
Sadly, not anymore. Disney+ phased out its free trial a few years ago.
You'll have to pay for one of the three Disney+ plans:
There are thousands of movies, shows, and originals – most of Disney's extensive catalogue is available to watch.
You can watch FX Originals such as The Bear and Shogun. You can binge watch the entirety of Star Wars, or the whole ever-expanding Marvel cinematic universe. There's also Avatar 2, a treasure trove of National Geographic content, and Pixar movies such as Elemental, Luca, Turning Red, and Toy Story. You can also expect classics including Robin Hood, Frozen, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and Bambi.
There are also series such as Lost, The X Files, The Walking Dead, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
If you want to watch movies or shows such as South Park or the Harry Potter series, you'll need to subscribe to a different streaming service instead. At the time of writing, Paramount+ has South Park, and Netflix has every Harry Potter film.
It depends on which subscription you've signed up to. If you're on the Standard or Standard with Ads plan, you can only watch on up to two devices at once.
If you shell out the £11 per month (or £110 annually) for the Premium plan, you can watch on up to four devices concurrently. If you've got a large household, this is probably the best plan so you don't need to fight for control over the account.
You can compare plans at Disney+.
From the Disney+ home screen, you can go into your account settings from the upper-right corner and manage your subscription. You can cancel it there.