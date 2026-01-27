Best Disney+ deals 2026: save up to £15 on a subscription

Watch your favourite classic movies, find new shows, or binge Pixar tear-jerkers at a discount with one of the cheap Disney+ deals we've found.

While you can get up to a year of Disney+ included in some deals, you'll typically need to buy something big – such as a phone contract – in order to qualify. If you're trying to save money on a subscription, we wouldn't recommend spending hundreds of pounds in order to get a freebie that starts at £72 annually.

Don't fret though, there are some Disney+ deals that don't require you to spend lots of your hard-earned cash.

Using a monitor or projector as a TV? Read our TV streamer reviews so you can get Disney+, Netflix, or Prime Video on it

The best Disney+ deals

It's more common to find a free or discounted Disney+ subscription in a bundle, but there's the occasional discount direct from Disney. Below, we've broken down the deals that we think are the best.

If you're on the fence about subscribing, you can read our Disney+ review to learn more about the streaming service before you sign up. You can also see how it stacks up against popular options in our guide on the best and worst TV streaming services.

Save £9 on three months of a standard Disney+ plan: We think this is the best bargain currently. You'll be able to download shows, watch them in 1080p Full HD and not be interrupted by ads. You'll be saving £3 per month on this plan, although you'll be paying full price again after the 3-month discount ends. Both new and returning customers can take advantage of this bargain. Sign up online through Disney+ .

Get £2 off per month on a Disney+ standard with ads plan: While you'll need to put up with advertisements, this is the cheapest deal on the streaming service. You can get three months for £12 – which is cheaper than one month of what the premium plan typically costs. Subscribe through Disney+ .

Save £15 over three months on Disney+ Premium: Like the other bargains, this one ends on 28 January and is good or both new and returning subscribers. You'll be saving £5 per month, which brings the total cost to £30 for a three-month subscription. You'll get extra features on this plan, with 4K support, up to four concurrent streams, and Dolby Amos support. Get this bargain through Disney+ .

Exchange £15 worth of Clubcard vouchers for three months of standard Disney+: This deal will get you half off a Disney+ subscription for three months if you've got Tesco points and vouchers lying around. If you haven't quite got £15 in Clubcard vouchers, you can also get three months of the Standard plan with ads for £9 worth of Clubcard vouchers . Both new and existing subscribers can use this deal, although after your three months are up you'll be automatically renewed for whichever plan you choose. You can pick up this deal through your Tesco Clubcard account .

Sign up for our Deals newsletter Grab genuine bargains using our expert tips in the monthly Deals newsletter Sign up

Does Disney+ have a free trial?

Sadly, not anymore. Disney+ phased out its free trial a few years ago.

You'll have to pay for one of the three Disney+ plans:

Standard with ads: Typically costs £6 per month. You'll be streaming at 1080p and your shows will be interrupted with some advertisements throughout. You can't download shows or movies offline to a device, you can't pay annually, and you won't get Dolby Atmos support under this plan.

Typically costs £6 per month. You'll be streaming at 1080p and your shows will be interrupted with some advertisements throughout. You can't download shows or movies offline to a device, you can't pay annually, and you won't get Dolby Atmos support under this plan. Standard: Typically costs £10 per month or £99.90 per year. You'll be streaming shows and movies at 1080p, and you can download shows for offline viewing or when you don't have an internet connection. There's no Dolby Atmos support on this plan, either.

Typically costs £10 per month or £99.90 per year. You'll be streaming shows and movies at 1080p, and you can download shows for offline viewing or when you don't have an internet connection. There's no Dolby Atmos support on this plan, either. Premium: You'll be getting 4K UHD and HDR streaming, plus Dolby Atmos support. You can download shows offline, and this plan allows you to watch on four devices at once. For these extra features, you'll need to pay £15 per month, or £149.90 per year.

What's on Disney+?

There are thousands of movies, shows, and originals – most of Disney's extensive catalogue is available to watch.

You can watch FX Originals such as The Bear and Shogun. You can binge watch the entirety of Star Wars, or the whole ever-expanding Marvel cinematic universe. There's also Avatar 2, a treasure trove of National Geographic content, and Pixar movies such as Elemental, Luca, Turning Red, and Toy Story. You can also expect classics including Robin Hood, Frozen, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and Bambi.

There are also series such as Lost, The X Files, The Walking Dead, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

If you want to watch movies or shows such as South Park or the Harry Potter series, you'll need to subscribe to a different streaming service instead. At the time of writing, Paramount+ has South Park, and Netflix has every Harry Potter film.

Before you subscribe to any additional streaming services, be sure to read the results of our Which? Member's survey on the best and worst streaming services

How many people can watch Disney+ at once?

It depends on which subscription you've signed up to. If you're on the Standard or Standard with Ads plan, you can only watch on up to two devices at once.

If you shell out the £11 per month (or £110 annually) for the Premium plan, you can watch on up to four devices concurrently. If you've got a large household, this is probably the best plan so you don't need to fight for control over the account.

You can compare plans at Disney+ .

How to cancel Disney+

From the Disney+ home screen, you can go into your account settings from the upper-right corner and manage your subscription. You can cancel it there.