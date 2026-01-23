Does a kitchen renovation add value to your home?

When we spoke to Which? readers* who are planning a home renovation, the most popular projects are doing up the kitchen (47%) or bathroom (53%).

While the majority of respondents (56%) said their goal was to enhance their enjoyment of their home, 24% said they wanted to increase their property’s resale value.

But can a kitchen renovation actually add value to your space?

We've spoken with builders, chartered surveyors, and estate agents to find out. Not only that, we also asked about what to prioritise when it comes to kitchen design, and how to save money on a remodel.

Considering a new kitchen? Check out the best kitchen brands according to real owners and our expert lab tests

Does a kitchen renovation add value?

We put this question to Which Trusted Traders – including builders and chartered surveyors – and the general consensus is that a kitchen renovation can add 5-15% to the value of your home.

Of course, there are no guarantees, since any uplift to the value of your home depends on various factors, including the size, location and age of your property.

Non-structural renovations

According to Josh Whitley of Brooks Kitchens and Joinery Services, a Which? Trusted Trader, a non-structural remodel (ie, replacing your kitchen without moving or changing structural elements) could add 5-10% to the value of your property.

But there are a few things to bear in mind, starting with the condition of the previous kitchen. Replacing a very dated or unusable kitchen will add more value than refreshing a functional kitchen in the latest style or colours.

Another factor to consider is the size of the kitchen – renovating a very small or awkward kitchen will likely add less value than renovating a bigger kitchen, since you're unlikely to solve usability issues without creating more space.

It's also worth noting that factors such as taste and aesthetics come into play – some buyers may want a blank canvas, so opulent and expensive renovations can actually put buyers off.

Structural renovations

Structural renovations that add space – such as removing internal walls to create an open-plan layout, or a kitchen extension – will typically add more value than a non-structural renovation.

According to the experts we consulted, a structural renovation to add additional space could add around 10-15% to the value of your home.

However, this can vary dramatically based on the size of your property. Smaller homes are more likely to see a greater increase in value when you add space than larger homes.

In addition, homes in areas where space is at a premium (ie, busy cities) are more likely to see a value uplift than homes in less densely populated areas.

Finally, if you can dramatically increase the functionality of your kitchen with a structural renovation, for example, creating a spacious, family friendly kitchen-diner, then you're also more likely to see a greater increase in value.

Will I see return on investment from my kitchen renovation?

This is a common question, but by definition, a return on investment implies you'll make back what you put in and then some (ie, your renovation will increase the value of your home by more than what you spend on it).

But when it comes to renovations, cost doesn’t equal value, so you won’t necessarily get out what you put in. That's why we refer to 'value uplift' rather than 'return on investment', and recommend that you don't spend more than 10-15% of the current value of your home on your kitchen renovation.

Bear in mind that the cost of labour and materials increased significantly in the period following Brexit and Covid-19, making it difficult to predict exactly what you'd spend. Fortunately, kitchen price inflation is easing, but until the labour shortage is resolved, prices may remain volatile.

If you're planning on renovating to sell, it's always worth seeing what similar properties in the same area are selling for on property portals such as Zoopla or Rightmove, so you can get an idea of the maximum price you might expect to sell for. Or consult with an architect or surveyor.

Be inspired to make home improvements free newsletter Sign up for our Home newsletter, it's free monthly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What to prioritise when renovating your kitchen

Whatever the reason for your kitchen renovation, there are a few key factors to consider to ensure you maximise the value of your investment.

Usability

Practicality should be your first priority when renovating a kitchen. Start by thinking about what doesn’t work with your current layout, and how you could improve the workflow.

‘A common regret is not thinking enough about how the space will actually be used day-to-day,’ says Josh. ‘I often see oversized islands that block the flow of the kitchen, or not enough clear worktop space near the oven or sink.’

Consider the amount of worktop space you need for appliances, such as a coffee machine or air fryer. And think also about the distances between your oven, sink and fridge (for cooking), as well as your sink, dishwasher and bin (for clearing up).

Storage is also important: ‘Use every bit of available space,’ says Andrew Clark, founder of hDesign at Hamptons. ‘And make it practical – like drawers instead of cupboards for easier access, as well as integrated bins and pull-out larders.’

Durability

The next most important factor is durability. To create a kitchen that will last, prioritise spending on elements that need to withstand a lot of wear and tear, such as hard-wearing worktops and cabinet doors.

For worktops, natural stone is a current kitchen trend – but it does require periodic resealing to keep it looking good. If you want something easy to maintain, quartz or a composite material such as Corian will offer similar levels of durability without the maintenance.

The most common durability complaint we see with cabinets is the laminate unpeeling. One way to avoid this is to opt for cheaper carcasses with more expensive and durable doors. Consider solid wood if this is within your budget.

The aim is to create a kitchen that will look better for longer, with minimal upkeep.

Style

A final key factor to prioritise is timeless style and colour schemes, rather than being swayed by the current trends.

For the greatest increases in value, opt for more neutral styles and colours for more permanent elements. Consider neutral cabinetry, flooring and worktops.

Then add your personal style in more changeable ways, like handles, pendant lighting, and artwork.

Find out how much a new kitchen costs in 2026

How to save money on your kitchen renovation

Always set a budget

Costs can stack up with a renovation, so it’s important to know how much you plan to spend, and keep an eye on the budget as you go. For a kitchen renovation, a good rule of thumb is not to spend more than 5-10% of the current value of your home. Always have a contingency fund of at least 15% of your final budget to cover any unexpected costs, especially if you're planning any structural work.

Get several quotes

Gather at least three quotes from reputable companies to ensure you’re getting a competitive price. And never pay more than a deposit in advance: ‘A good builder shouldn’t need money upfront,’ says Building Surveyor Tony Swainston, a Which? Trusted Trader. ‘They’ll typically have arrangements with building merchants and subcontractors.’

Consider your materials

It can be tempting to pick the cheapest option for everything, but this could end up costing you more in the long term if things don't hold up to daily wear and tear and need to be replaced or repaired in a few years. Of course, luxury materials such as marble countertops will add a lot to your budget, so consider all your options before making a choice.

Keep your current appliances

A new suite of kitchen appliances generally costs somewhere between £800 and £2,000, so keeping your current appliances is a great way to save money. If they're all in working order but a little old and tired, use your kitchen renovation as an opportunity to conceal them. If your cabinets are deep enough, you should be able to add extra cabinet fronts to hide away a dishwasher or washing machine.

Buy a second-hand kitchen

According to used-kitchen specialist Rehome , you could save 5,000kg of carbon and spend up to 85% less compared with buying the same kitchen new (including appliances). It's also a great way to get a better-quality kitchen than you could afford if it were new.

For further advice, read how to renovate your kitchen on a budget

*Online survey of 200 Which? readers conducted in September 2025