7 kitchen trends for 2026

Considering a kitchen renovation? Scoping out colours, materials and ideas is the best part.

These kitchen trends insights from the experts at popular brands will help you add a modern touch to your space.

From key colour trends to the most popular materials, these are the latest innovations in kitchen design to look out for in 2026.

Discover the best kitchen brands according to more than 4,000 homeowners and 19 lab tests

1. Warm neutrals

When we asked kitchen experts about trends for 2026, the phrase 'warm minimalism' cropped up a number of times.

'Kitchen design in 2026 will be defined by a shift away from obvious trend statements and towards intelligent detail, material depth and a quieter sense of refinement,' says Richard Davonport, Managing Director at Davonport.

Helen Lord, Founder of Rehome.co.uk, concurred: ‘We’re seeing warm neutrals, textured matt finishes and wood grain coming through on doors and worktops. It’s that "quiet luxury" look – simple, but with enough texture and tone to feel inviting rather than clinical.

‘The beauty of this trend is that it’s timeless and very forgiving in a busy family kitchen; it hides everyday scuffs far better than bright white gloss ever did.’

For cabinetry and walls, consider warm tones, like cream or cashmere, or earthy neutrals like taupe or mushroom. If you want to go bolder, consider rich burgundy or deep green.

To add warm neutrals on a budget, consider swapping out your wall art, lighting, cabinet handles, or even painting your kitchen cabinets.

2. Integrated design

‘We need a soothing space, a calmer and less bold environment,’ says Alfonso Paciello, Home Furnishing & Retail Design Project Leader for Ikea UK and IE. 'The look of 2026 in kitchens will be softer and decluttered, with clean lines.'

Sleek, integrated design is key to achieving this, and according to Debra Hutt, Kitchen Stylist at Wren Kitchens and Bedrooms, the built-in kitchen appliances market is expected to grow by 7.5% ahead of 2030 in the UK.

‘Integrated appliances are seamlessly built into kitchen designs, sitting flush with or concealed behind cabinetry for a clean, contemporary look,’ she explains.

‘This approach not only enhances the aesthetic with a unified finish, but ensures consistent cabinetry throughout. It’s also a great solution to de-cluttering and freeing up much needed space.’

If you're not in the market for a new kitchen or appliances, consider decluttering your kitchen and reorganising your kitchen storage to help create a calmer space.

Follow our step-by-step guide to planning your kitchen layout

3. Mixing natural materials

Material choices also form a key part of kitchen trends for 2026, with natural stones and woods increasing in popularity.

‘Increasingly, homeowners are seeking materials with soul,' says Richard. ‘Darker timber connects a home to nature while still feeling sophisticated and timeless.

'Stone, too, is becoming more expressive, creating kitchens that feel grounded and luxurious in equal measure,' he adds.

‘At Stone World London, there’s been a 116% increase in spend on natural stone for kitchens over the past five to seven years,’ says Urvashi Agarwal, Creative Director of Stone World London.

‘Stones with dramatic veining and rich colour are becoming the statement pieces of the kitchen,' she adds. ‘Mix-and-match kitchens, with contrasting stones, finishes and tones, feel much more personal.'

If you’re in the process of renovating, consider wooden cabinetry and flooring, as well as natural stone for worktops, splashbacks and islands. Wood-grain effects and synthetic stone worktops can help you achieve a similar effect on a budget.

Be inspired to make home improvements free newsletter Sign up for our Home newsletter, it's free monthly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

4. Microshaker cabinets

According to Richard, ‘the microshaker continues to accelerate in popularity’. But what is it?

Microshaker kitchen cabinets are similar to a classic shaker, but with a narrower frame around the recessed panels. It’s a great way to achieve a traditional finish with a modern twist.

‘This evolution of the classic framed door refines the proportions to achieve a cleaner, more architectural line,’ says Richard. ‘For homeowners, it delivers timeless design without feeling traditional.’

Kitchens cabinets are typically made in standard sizes (eg, 60cm width), which means it’s easy to replace your cabinet doors without making big changes to your kitchen. If you’re already happy with your layout, and your cabinets are sturdy, this can be a fun weekend project to refresh your space.

From the best materials to costs and durability, follow our expert advice on how to choose the best kitchen worktops and cabinets

5. Multifunctional kitchen islands

The island remains popular heading into 2026, but its role in the kitchen is changing from a simple centrepoint to a multifunctional hub.

Debra suggests adding wine storage and comfortable seating to create a design that’s ‘practical, stylish, and above all, sociable’.

‘The functional trend of next year will be “kitchen zoning”, which offers versatility – the possibility to rearrange pieces and spaces [for] different activities,' adds Alfonso.

‘The kitchen layout will play an important role way more than before, with islands, lighting, and colour blocks to separate tasks.’

If you want to enhance functionality further, adding a sink or hob to your island is a popular choice. It also allows you to stand facing into the room, rather than the wall, when you cook or wash-up.

6. Feature lighting

If you do add an island to your space, don’t forget the lighting – it’s often overlooked, but plays a key role in the practicality and feel of your kitchen.

Ensure that your island has good task lighting so you can see well while you cook or prep, as well as feature lighting to cast an ambient glow – and potentially make a design statement.

‘Feature lighting is a simple but effective way to set the mood in your kitchen,’ says Debra.

‘Pendant lights over the island help define the space, create warmth, and elevate the look of your kitchen when entertaining.’

Whether you’re totally refurbishing or considering a refresh, adding some hanging pendants (or more statement wall lights) is a great way to update your space. If you often use your kitchen in the evening, opt for warm bulbs to set a relaxing and cosy mood.

7. Smart appliances

‘Modern day appliances are evolving and advancing all the time, it’s staggering what some of them can do,’ says Debra.

‘From smart ovens to voice and app-controlled air fryers and fridge-freezers, it’s important that kitchen designs are able to complement the latest tech.’

When we asked Which? members* whether they regretted trying to save money on any element of their kitchen renovation, not spending more on appliances was the most common spending regret (8%).

The oven was the most common regret, with complaints such as, 'I should've bought a good-quality electric oven rather than gas', and 'I really should've shoehorned a double oven in'.

A few people also regretted not getting a boiler water tap. According to Michael Sammon, Design Director at Wodar taps, 'Hot water taps are no longer a niche add-on, they're becoming a standard specification in new kitchens and upgrades for 2026.

'Design also plays a major role. A 4-in-1 tap frees the worktop from appliances and cables, which sharpens the overall look of the room,' he adds..

*In March 2025, we asked 541 Which? members who'd had their kitchen renovated in the past 10 years about their kitchen regrets. Find out more in 7 things people regret most about their kitchen design