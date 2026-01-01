Kitchen price inflation is easing - could now be the time to renovate?

The cost of a kitchen renovation has increased significantly since 2019. Combined with ever-increasing house prices, it's left a number of homeowners stuck in a space that isn't working for their needs.

But our research, based on prices provided by the Building Cost Information Service (BCIS), suggests that renovation costs are no longer increasing as quickly as before.

This means it could be a great time to start planning your kitchen renovate.

Kitchen price inflation

The graph below shows how prices have increased compared to inflation each year since 2019.

Graph notes: Kitchen renovation cost data provided by BCIS . Inflation is measured by the consumer price index (CPI). Inflation data sourced from the Office of National Statistics Consumer and Price Inflation reports .

Kitchen price inflation – the rate at which the price of a kitchen renovation is increasing – has slowed for the last two years in a row.

In fact, in the past year, it has increased at the lowest rate since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why were kitchen prices increasing?

The price of a kitchen renovation was increasing more quickly than general inflation because of unique issues driving up prices in the construction industry from 2020 onward.

Labour was in short supply, partly due to a spike in demand during the Covid-19 'race for space’, during which lockdowns increased demand for home improvements).

In addition, Brexit led to an overall reduction in the size of the workforce, and the 'Baby Boomer' generation of labourers began to retire.

There was also a shortage of raw materials, like timber and fuel, driven by the war in Ukraine and issues with shipping routes in the Red Sea. This slowed production and drove up prices.

According to Professor Noble Francis from the Construction Products Association (CPA ), ‘In December 2023, UK construction materials prices were 38.4% higher than in January 2020.'

Why has price inflation eased?

Inflation has started to ease due to the re-regulation of supply chains.

'The price of kitchen materials rose by 1.7% in the year to September 2025,' said Prof. Francis. 'This is considerably slower than in 2022 and 2023.'

However, he says that the labour shortage is still 'a key issue'.

Unfortunately, it's not clear how or when this issue will be resolved. Unfortunately, it's likely to continue to drive increases in home renovation costs for the foreseeable future.

Is now the time to renovate?

‘At the current time, many homeowners are choosing to save rather than spend,’ said Prof. Francis.

‘Consumer confidence is currently relatively low, as it's been negatively affected by political and economic uncertainty.’

If you're willing to assume the challenge of renovating your home, this uncertainty could work in your favour – lower demand does generally decrease prices.

In addition, there are currently no foreseeable issues that will dramatically increase prices.

Ultimately, 'The time is right when the customer feels ready and they find a fitter and a price they are comfortable with,' says David from DH Services in Bristol, a Which? Trusted Trader.

Whatever your decision, remember that we recommend creating a detailed budget before you start, and always include a contingency buffer of around 10-20% of your budget.

How to save money on your kitchen renovation

If you do want to go ahead with your kitchen renovation, here are our top money-saving tips:

Look for contractors that offer a fixed contract, which means that prices cannot go up or down (except in the case of certain predefined circumstances).

Find a reliable local tradesperson and get a detailed quote. Make sure your quote covers everything you need, so you don't have any unexpected surprises.

If you are considering expanding your kitchen, consult an expert about the size of extension that will offer the optimum return on investment. Only altering the layout of your kitchen might be more cost-effective than expensive structural work.

Identify areas where you can make savings, such as reusing old appliances, keeping the same cabinets and only replacing the doors, or opting for modern materials like luxury vinyl floor tiles.

If you do need to replace your appliances, look for models that perform well but are more affordable. You could also check out budget-friendly dishwashers or washing machines.

Consider quality when buying new cabinets. Cheaper models might initially save you money, but they'll cost more in the long term if they need to be replaced or repaired. Research the best kitchen brands – complete with durability ratings and customer scores – before you buy.

Find out more in our guide on how to renovate your kitchen on a budget