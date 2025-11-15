DWP speeds up state pension payments – what to know before applying

Pensioners are now receiving their first state pension payment more quickly, according to new data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Figures obtained by Quilter through a freedom of information request show that the average processing time for new claims was 1.67 weeks in May 2024. By April 2025, this had fallen to 0.18 weeks – less than two days.

Here, Which? looks at the latest figures and explains what you should check before claiming your state pension. We also outline the steps you’ll take when you’re ready to apply.

How long does it take to get the state pension?

Processing times have improved across most claim categories. The number of applications taking between six and 12 weeks fell from more than 8,000 in May 2024 to just 160 in May 2025.

The longest waits – classed as more than 24 weeks – have also disappeared entirely, down from 130 cases last year.

The median processing time remained at zero weeks throughout the year, meaning most claims were completed almost immediately.

Overall, the DWP processed more than 97% of claims within its targets for most months, with a brief dip to 89% in April. Experts say this reflects typical seasonal pressures.

This is a clear contrast to 2022, when some pensioners faced long delays and waited months for their first payment.

Month of claim Mean processing time (weeks) Median processing time (weeks) May 2024 1.67 0 June 2024 1.02 0 July 2024 0.89 0 August 2024 0.79 0 September 2024 0.66 0 October 2024 0.62 0 November 2024 0.46 0 December 2024 0.54 0 January 2025 0.67 0 Febraury 2025 0.70 0 March 2025 0.46 0 April 2025 0.18 0 Show all rows

Source: DWP data obtained by Quilter.

What to check before claiming the state pension

Before you apply, it’s worth checking the following to make sure your claim is correct and that you receive the right amount:

Gaps in your National Insurance (NI) record Missing NI years can reduce what you receive. You can buy voluntary contributions to fill gaps , or in some cases plug them for free using credits. Always check whether buying years will boost your pension before paying.

Missing NI years can reduce what you receive. You , or in some cases plug them for free using credits. Always check whether buying years will boost your pension before paying. Eligibility for NI credits Credits can fill gaps caused by illness, caring responsibilities (including child benefit) or periods spent receiving benefits such as universal credit or jobseeker’s allowance.

Credits can fill gaps caused by illness, caring responsibilities (including child benefit) or periods spent receiving benefits such as universal credit or jobseeker’s allowance. Whether it’s worth deferring You don’t have to claim at 66. Deferring increases your weekly amount by around 5.8% for every full year deferred if you reached state pension age after April 2016.

You don’t have to claim at 66. Deferring increases your weekly amount by if you reached state pension age after April 2016. Your state pension forecast This shows what you’re on track to receive and whether topping up your NI record would increase your payments.

4 steps to claiming your state pension

Around four months before your 66th birthday, the DWP will write to let you know you can soon claim. The letter explains how to apply and includes an invitation code for online applications.

In order to claim, these are the steps you should follow:

1. Check you are eligible

To receive the state pension, you must be over the state pension age, which is currently 66 for men and women. This is set to rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, with a further planned increase to 68 between 2044 and 2046, although the timetable may change following government reviews.

You’ll also need at least 10 years of National Insurance Contributions (NICs) to qualify for any state pension.

You usually get the full amount with 35 qualifying years, or a proportion if you have between 10 and 34 years.

If you were contracted out before April 2016, you may need more years to receive the full amount.

2. Gather supporting documents

Along with your application, you may be required to provide certain documents to verify your identity and eligibility.

These include:

your NI number (and partner's, if you have one)

proof of your identity (for example your passport, birth certificate or driving licence)

marriage certificate or civil partnership certificate

divorce certificate or civil partnership dissolution certificate

details of your employment

bank details.

3. Choose your claim date

When you put in your claim, you’ll have the flexibility to choose when you start receiving your state pension.

Your first payment will be no later than five weeks after the chosen date. The day on your pension is paid depends on the last two digits of your NI number:

Monday: 00 to 19

Tuesday: 20 to 39

Wednesday: 40 to 59

Thursday: 60 to 79

Friday: 80 to 99

4. Submit your claim and receive payments

You can apply online through the government’s official website or by phone. If you prefer a paper application, you can download the form or request one from the Pension Service.

After submitting your claim, you will receive a confirmation letter from the Pension Service. This letter will confirm the start date and amount of your state pension.

Once your claim is approved, you will receive your state pension payments directly into your chosen bank account. Payments are then typically made every four weeks.