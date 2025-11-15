By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

DWP speeds up state pension payments – what to know before applying

Most claims were completed within the same week they were submitted
Ruby FlanaganSenior Content Producer

With a background in financial journalism across national titles, Ruby loves helping people take control of their money and specialises in pensions, tax, banking and benefits.

Pensioners are now receiving their first state pension payment more quickly, according to new data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Figures obtained by Quilter through a freedom of information request show that the average processing time for new claims was 1.67 weeks in May 2024. By April 2025, this had fallen to 0.18 weeks – less than two days.

Here, Which? looks at the latest figures and explains what you should check before claiming your state pension. We also outline the steps you’ll take when you’re ready to apply.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How long does it take to get the state pension?

Processing times have improved across most claim categories. The number of applications taking between six and 12 weeks fell from more than 8,000 in May 2024 to just 160 in May 2025.

The longest waits – classed as more than 24 weeks – have also disappeared entirely, down from 130 cases last year.

The median processing time remained at zero weeks throughout the year, meaning most claims were completed almost immediately.

Overall, the DWP processed more than 97% of claims within its targets for most months, with a brief dip to 89% in April. Experts say this reflects typical seasonal pressures.

This is a clear contrast to 2022, when some pensioners faced long delays and waited months for their first payment. 

Month of claim Mean processing time (weeks)Median processing time (weeks)
May 20241.670
June 20241.020
July 20240.890
August 20240.790
September 20240.660
October 20240.620
November 20240.460
December 20240.540
January 20250.670
Febraury 20250.700
March 20250.460
April 20250.180

Source: DWP data obtained by Quilter. 

What to check before claiming the state pension

Before you apply, it’s worth checking the following to make sure your claim is correct and that you receive the right amount:

  • Gaps in your National Insurance (NI) record Missing NI years can reduce what you receive. You can buy voluntary contributions to fill gaps, or in some cases plug them for free using credits. Always check whether buying years will boost your pension before paying.
  • Eligibility for NI credits Credits can fill gaps caused by illness, caring responsibilities (including child benefit) or periods spent receiving benefits such as universal credit or jobseeker’s allowance.
  • Whether it’s worth deferring You don’t have to claim at 66. Deferring increases your weekly amount by around 5.8% for every full year deferred if you reached state pension age after April 2016.
  • Your state pension forecast This shows what you’re on track to receive and whether topping up your NI record would increase your payments.

Check your finances are retirement-ready

The specialists at Destination Retirement can help you plan with confidence.

Book a free chat

Which? earns a commission to fund its not-for-profit mission if you buy a product via this service

4 steps to claiming your state pension

Around four months before your 66th birthday, the DWP will write to let you know you can soon claim. The letter explains how to apply and includes an invitation code for online applications. 

In order to claim, these are the steps you should follow: 

1. Check you are eligible 

To receive the state pension, you must be over the state pension age, which is currently 66 for men and women. This is set to rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, with a further planned increase to 68 between 2044 and 2046, although the timetable may change following government reviews.

You’ll also need at least 10 years of National Insurance Contributions (NICs) to qualify for any state pension. 

You usually get the full amount with 35 qualifying years, or a proportion if you have between 10 and 34 years. 

If you were contracted out before April 2016, you may need more years to receive the full amount.

2. Gather supporting documents

Along with your application, you may be required to provide certain documents to verify your identity and eligibility. 

These include: 

  • your NI number (and partner's, if you have one)
  • proof of your identity (for example your passport, birth certificate or driving licence)
  • marriage certificate or civil partnership certificate
  • divorce certificate or civil partnership dissolution certificate
  • details of your employment
  • bank details.

Find out more: state pension age calculator

3. Choose your claim date

When you put in your claim, you’ll have the flexibility to choose when you start receiving your state pension. 

Your first payment will be no later than five weeks after the chosen date. The day on your pension is paid depends on the last two digits of your NI number:

  • Monday: 00 to 19
  • Tuesday: 20 to 39
  • Wednesday: 40 to 59
  • Thursday: 60 to 79
  • Friday: 80 to 99

Find out more: your state pension forecast explained

4. Submit your claim and receive payments

You can apply online through the government’s official website or by phone. If you prefer a paper application, you can download the form or request one from the Pension Service.

After submitting your claim, you will receive a confirmation letter from the Pension Service. This letter will confirm the start date and amount of your state pension.

Once your claim is approved, you will receive your state pension payments directly into your chosen bank account. Payments are then typically made every four weeks.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.