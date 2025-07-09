By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Will the state pension still exist when you retire?

Half of people don’t think that the state pension will exist in the future
Paul Davies

The future of the state pension is under the spotlight again. Fresh calls to scrap the triple lock guarantee have raised concerns about whether payments will keep up with living costs for retirees.

Separately, research from Hargreaves Lansdown shows that many people are worried the state pension won’t survive until they retire, with nearly half saying they don’t think it will exist by the time they reach retirement age, or aren’t sure.

Here, Which? explains what’s happening, what might change, and how it could affect your retirement plans.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

Why are people worried about the state pension?

A recent survey by investment platform and self-invested personal pension provider Hargreaves Lansdown found that 46% of respondents didn’t think the state pension would exist by the time they retire, or weren’t sure.

Just 17% thought the triple lock would still be in place when they reach retirement age.

The triple lock is the mechanism for calculating state pension increases, with payments rising each year by one of three measures: the rate of inflation (as of the previous September), average earnings growth (as of the previous July), or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

Meanwhile, 22% believed the state pension would still exist but without the triple lock, and 15% thought it would be means-tested so only less affluent retirees would qualify.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘This pessimism is driven by news that the state pension bill is growing off the back of an ageing population, with previous governments having to hike state pension age in a bid to manage the cost.

‘Speculation that the triple lock could be axed has also become a regular feature.’

Why is the triple lock under threat?

At the same time, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has actively called for the triple lock guarantee to be scrapped, arguing that it makes the future cost of the state pension unpredictable. 

The IFS estimated it could cost an additional £5bn to £40bn a year by 2050. Even now, the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast that moving from a earnings link in 2012 to the triple lock uprating mechanism is set to cost £15.5bn annually by 2030. 

The IFS has proposed that the government should instead choose a target level of the new state pension as a fraction (e.g. 33%) of economy-wide average earnings.

Paul Johnson, director of IFS, said: ‘The government could use the current triple lock to reach that target. But once that target is met, over the longer run the state pension would rise in line with average earnings growth’.

What's happening to the state pension now?

Thanks to the triple lock, the state pension rose by 4.1% in April 2025, reflecting average earnings growth in the May to July 2024 period.

The full level of the new state pension is currently £230.25 a week or £11,973 a year. 

Pensioners who qualified for the state pension before April 2016 and receive the basic state pension receive £176.45 a week or £9,175.40 a year. 

The IFS also considered the impact of the triple lock on the state pension age. It warned that keeping public spending on the state pension below 6% of national income while retaining the triple lock would mean raising the state pension age to 69 by 2048-49 and to 74 by 2068-69. 

Instead, it called for the state pension age to continue rising as life expectancy increases, but said increases should be lower than longevity rises to ensure people typically spend longer in retirement.  

Currently, the state pension age is 66. It will to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and to 68 between 2044 and 2046 – though this could happen sooner if the government gives at least 10 years’ notice.

Make your money go further

Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Join Which? Money

How important is the state pension for retirement?

The state pension forms a vital part of retirement income for many people.

Figures from Pensions UK (formerly the PLSA) show the full new state pension covers the entire income needed for a couple to achieve a minimum retirement living standard, and around 90% of what a single person needs for the same standard.

For a moderate retirement living standard, the state pension covers 55% of the required income for a couple and 38% for a single person.

For most people, it provides a crucial foundation – especially if their workplace or private pensions fall short.

What's next for the state pension?

An update about the future of the state pension might come as soon as next week.

It has been reported that the Chancellor will use her Mansion House speech on Tuesday 15th July to launch the second phase of the government’s Pensions Review. 

The second phase of the review will focus primarily on whether retirement incomes are adequate for future generations and whether the system is fair, given persistent inequalities. 

All types of pension, including the state pension, will be within scope of the review. Changes to the state pension triple lock, increasing the state pension age and the possibility of means-testing could all be considered. 

How can you prepare for changes to the state pension?

With uncertainty around the future of the state pension, it’s more important than ever to know what you’re entitled to and whether you’re on track for retirement.

Start by checking your state pension forecast on the government website to see how much you’re due and when you can claim it. This will also show any gaps in your National Insurance record that could reduce your payments.

If your forecast suggests the state pension alone won’t cover your expected living costs, think about how you might top up your retirement income. This could include paying extra into your workplace pension, setting up a private pension, or reviewing other savings and investments you hold for later life.

Retirement newsletter

Free tips to help you make the right choices when planning for your future

Sign up

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


Other financial services:

Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.