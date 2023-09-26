The latest energy efficient products for your kitchen

If you're looking to make more eco-conscious buying decisions as you upgrade your kitchen, our product experts can help. In the last three months we've published hundreds of reviews, uncovering a varied selection of Eco Buy products.

Our rigorous testing has revealed brilliant kitchen appliances with a low environmental impact, including a high-scoring dishwasher that blasts away stains with ease. Plus, we've been hands-on with an impressive tumble dryer that earns an Eco Buy title thanks to its frugal use of energy.

Keep scrolling for a roundup of the latest Which? Eco Buy products from our test labs.

New Eco Buys:

What is an Eco Buy?

Our Which? Eco Buy recommendation highlights products that will have the least environmental impact out of all the models we've tested, while still performing well.

Although some appliances are cheap to run, they might fail at key tasks. For example, our most affordable washing machine on-test (in terms of running costs) will only set you back by £25.88 per year – but it does such a bad job of washing and rinsing that it's a Don't Buy.

To earn an Eco Buy title, a product must achieve an overall test score of 60% or higher and come from a brand whose products, according to our large-scale surveys, aren't likely to develop faults or break down quickly. It also needs to use energy efficiently and use water efficiently (if applicable).

