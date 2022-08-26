New energy price cap adds £660 to cost of charging electric car at home

The cost of charging an electric car at home will rise significantly on October 1. Some electric cars will be so expensive to charge that it would be cheaper to fill an equivalent model with diesel or petrol.

51% of electric vehicle (EV) owners bought their car because of the lower running costs that EVs can offer, according to a survey we ran earlier this year.

But with the cost of electricity rising to 52p per kWh, compact/small SUV owners, on average, will pay £223 more per year to charge their car compared to running the same sized car on diesel.

Those who are not fortunate enough to be able to charge from home, or otherwise rely heavily on the public EV charging network, will often pay more.

Buying electric? Miles per kWh is key

In the world of internal combustion, most people would naturally expect a small, low-powered city car to cost you much less to run than a massive four-wheel-drive SUV with a powerful engine.

The same is true of electric cars, and an efficient EV can save you hundreds of pounds per year compared to those that are hungrier for power.

But whereas the economy of a combustion powered car is indicated by its average MPG (miles per gallon), an electric car’s energy consumption is measured in miles per kWh (mi/kWh), ie how many miles you get for every kWh you have in your battery.*

And the same generalisations remain true: smaller, lighter electric cars are, on average, more economical than large SUVs and people carriers. Our table below shows how a car’s size has an effect on how much energy the car needs to run, and the subsequent cost of charging it from home.

Car class Average EV efficiency from Which? tests (mi/kWh)* Cost for 8,100 miles – existing price cap (28p per kWh)** Cost for 8,100 miles – new price cap (52p per kWh) Increase City car 3.53 £643.60 (7.9p per mile) £1,195.26 (14.8p per mile) £551.66 (6.9p per mile) Small car 3.33 £683.76 (8.4p per mile) £1,269.85 (15.7p per mile) £586.09 (7.3p power mile) Medium car 3.12 £732.08 (9p per mile) £1,359.58 (16.8p per mile) £627.50 (7.8p per mile) Compact/small SUV 3.06 £753.54 (9.3p per mile) £1,399.43 (17.3p per mile) £645.89 (8p per mile) Mid/large SUV 2.65 £864.76 (10.7p per mile) £1,605.98 (19.8p per mile) £741.22 (9.1p per mile)

*Figures shown to two decimal places for ease of reading

**8,100 miles is the average annual mileage as reported by consumers in our 2022 car survey

Some electric cars more expensive to run than diesel

Looking at the average fuel efficiency for electric cars and equivalent-sized diesel cars, there are now several car classes where it would be cheaper to fill a car with diesel than it would be to charge with electricity at home

Car class Average EV efficiency from Which? tests (mi/kWh)* Cost for 8,100 miles – existing price cap (52p per kWh)** Average MPG for diesel cars from Which? tests (MPG) Diesel costs for 8,100 miles (182.7p per litre)*** Medium car 3.12 £1,359.58 (16.8p per mile) 55.99mpg £1,201.58 Large car 3.06 £1,419.16 (17.5p per mile) 48.41mpg £1,389.72 Compact/small SUV 3.06 £1,399.46 (17.3p per mile) 49.01mpg £1,372.70 Mid/large SUV 2.65 £1,605.98 (19.8p per mile) 41.29mpg £1,629.36

*Figures shown to two decimal places for ease of reading

**8,100 miles is the average annual mileage as reported by consumers in our 2022 car survey

***Cost per litre taken from RAC Fuel Watch on 26 August.

The difference between charging a compact/small SUV and filling one with diesel is the most extreme, with EV owners paying £233.28 more per year to cover 8,100 (the current average annual mileage form our latest car survey).

That’s more than enough to cover the other costs the diesel model incurs, such as £165 annual car tax (for models under £40,000), which EVs are currently exempt from.

Rapid public charging overtaking petrol and diesel costs

Prior to the news of the price cap, a number of charge point operators – which are also facing the same unprecedented rise in energy costs – have recently raised their prices or announced they were about to do so.

Some networks that provide ‘rapid’ charging, which use high-powered chargers (50-350kW) to charge a car as fast as possible, cost in excess of 60p per kWh. Depending on the car, our research shows that if you’re paying more than 47-61p per kWh, you’re paying more than you would be in an equivalent petrol or diesel car.

One reason for prices being so much higher away from home is that electricity at home is subject to 5% VAT, whereas public charging networks have to charge 20% VAT.

Popular network Instavolt raised its prices for its rapid chargers to 66p per kWh as of 15 August, but states that if they were able to charge 5% VAT, that cost would be 58p per kWh.

The VAT rate is not up to the charge point operator. The government would have to decide to lower VAT to 5%, but has previously ruled this out.

Fiat 500e Cabriolet (2020-)

Class: City car

Equivalent power: 118hp

Battery capacity: 37.3kWh

Efficiency in Which tests: 3.58mi/kWh

Cost of charging at home (old price cap – 28p per kWh): 7.8p per mile

Equivalent-sized petrol car running cost: 14p per mile

Cost of charging at home (new price cap – 52p per kWh): 14.6p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (55p per kWh): 15.4p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (60p per kWh): 16.8p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (65p per kWh): 18.2 per mile

The Fiat 500e cabriolet is not without its compromises, but it used to save owners a lot of money compared to petrol city cars. Unfortunately, despite being one of the most efficient electric car’s we’ve tested, a petrol city car is now less expensive to run.

Find out what the compromises are by reading out Fiat 500e Cabriolet (2020-) review.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021-)

Class: Large car

Equivalent power: 217hp

Battery capacity: 72.6kWh

Efficiency in Which? tests: 2.97mi/kWh

Cost of charging at home (old price cap – 28p per kWh): 9.4p per mile

Equivalent-sized petrol hybrid car running cost: 12.2p per mile

Equivalent-sized diesel car running cost: 15.4p per mile

Cost of charging at home (new price cap – 52p per kWh): 17.5p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (55p per kWh): 18.5p per mile

Equivalent-sized petrol car running cost: 19.8p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (60p per kWh): 20.2p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (65p per kWh): 21.9p per mile

The Ioniq5 is an electric car that’s as fantastic as its looks suggest. With the new price cap, the cost of charging this car on a standard tariff has surpassed what it costs per mile to run the same sized petrol-hybrid or diesel car. However, it’s still cheaper than the equivalent sized (non-hybrid) petrol car, based on class fuel economy averages.

Here’s our full test of the Hyundai Ioniq5 (2021-).

Volkswagen ID.4 (2021-)

Class: Mid/Large SUV

Equivalent power: 204hp

Battery capacity: 77kWh

Efficiency in Which? tests: 2.73mi/kWh

Cost of charging at home (old price cap – 28p per kWh): 10.3p per mile

Equivalent-sized petrol-hybrid SUV running cost: 15.2p per mile

Equivalent-sized diesel SUV running cost: 18.1p per mile

Equivalent-sized petrol SUV running cost: 18.3p per mile

Cost of charging at home (new price cap – 52p per kWh): 19.1p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (55p per kWh): 20.2p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (60p per kWh): 22p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (65p per kWh): 23.9p per mile

The ID.4 is a mid-sized all-electric SUV. A spacious and appealing family car, it managed a decent range in our tests. There is also a sportier version, the ID.4 GTX, but naturally that’s a bit less efficient. The regular ID.4 was previously much cheaper to run than petrol-hybrid, diesel and non-hybrid petrol equivalents. Now it’s significantly more expensive.

Looking for a zero emission family car? Read our Volkswagen ID.4 (2021-) review.

Mercedes-Benz EQV (2020-)

Class: Large people carrier

Equivalent power: 204hp

Battery capacity: 90kWh

Efficiency in Which? tests: 2.01mi/kWh

Cost of charging at home (old price cap – 28p per kWh): 13.9p per mile

Equivalent-sized diesel MPV running cost: 16.5p per mile

Cost of charging at home (new price cap – 52p per kWh): 25.9p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (55p per kWh): 27.4p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (60p per kWh): 29.8p per mile

Cost of charging publicly (65p per kWh): 32.3p per mile

The Mercedes-Benz EQV is the least efficient electric car we’ve tested to date. It may have been able to travel 200 miles on a single charge in our tests, but that’s almost totally dependent on its massive 90kWh battery. People carriers tend to be inefficient. The smaller Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV has a similar-sized battery and can travel nearly 100 miles further on a single charge.

Despite being the least efficient electric car in our tests, it was still cheaper to run than the average diesel powered MPV. That is no longer the case.

Looking for a luxury all-electric people carrier? Mercedes-Benz EQV (2020-) review.

Energy and sustainability editor, Emily Seymour, said: 'A big part of the EV appeal has always been its lower running costs, and we need people to switch to EVs for the sake of the environment.

‘Many non-hybrid petrol drivers will still save money by switching to electric, but for many diesel drivers that now won’t be the case.

‘This latest price rise is putting the cost of living at odds with sustainability.'

Our guides on charging an electric car explain everything from how long it takes to charge an electric car, to charging at home and using the public charging infrastructure.

We’re working to make EV life simpler, from calling on manufacturers to add AC and DC charge rates to cars, to making payments easier and improving charge point reliability. Read more about our vision for an EV future by heading to our paper on Building an Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure that is Fit for the Future.

*Energy efficiency can also be shown as kWh/100km – the kWh needed to drive 100km, or 62 miles. Our reviews show our independent test figures in both mi/kWh and kWh/100km forms.