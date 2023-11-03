6 festive European destinations you can reach by train in under 6 hours

You can reach dozens of European cities in less than half a day from London St Pancras International.

Going by train doesn’t take much longer than flying, once you factor in the time it takes to get through the airport, retrieve your luggage at the other end, and get to the city centre. You’ll be reducing your carbon footprint as well.

Did you know Lille is an easy day .trip from London? And that Bordeaux and its prized wines are only a two-hour train ride from Paris?

The destinations below are especially enchanting at Christmas, when you can shop for festive gifts in twinkling markets, glide around open-air ice rinks and hole up in snug cafés.

Lille

Time from London: 1hr 30 mins

Changes: 0

Lille’s Beaux Arts streets are a mere 10-minute stroll from its international train station. Top sights include the Palais des Beaux Arts, which houses a vast collection of fine art, and a grand 17th-century stock exchange, La Vieille Bourse. For views over the city, head to the top of the town hall’s 104-metre belfry.

Independent boutiques line the colourful Flemish streets around the ornate clocktower, while the main square has dozens of fairylit stalls selling gingerbread, nativity figurines and regional wares at Christmas (17 November to 30 December). Refuel in cosy brasseries and chic candelit restaurants.

How to get there: The Eurostar goes direct from St Pancras to Lille-Europe.

Our guide to buying European train tickets includes when and how to book the cheapest Eurostar tickets.

Brussels

Time from London: 2hrs

Changes: 0

With its gilded buildings and grotesque gargoyles, Brussels’ baroque Grand Place is one of the most spectacular in Europe. It’s surrounded by medieval lanes lined with chocolate shops, bars, restaurants and chic galleries. A steep stroll uphill via the iconic Manneken-Pis brings you to the Upper Town’s historic churches and museums.

Belgium’s capital goes all out at Christmas. As well as snow-dusted chalets selling handmade decorations and sweet treats, you can expect illuminations, fairground rides, ice skating, a curling rink and pop-up restaurants and bars. Brussels’ Winter Wonders festivities run from 24 November to 31 December.

How to get there: The Eurostar goes direct from St Pancras to Brussels (Bruxelles-Midi), which is a 25-minute walk from the Grand Place.

Bruges

Time from London: 3hrs 25mins

Changes: 1

Canals, cobbled streets lined with gable-topped townhouses and beer bars galore await in Bruges – king of the Golden Age towns. With a morning departure and a swift change in Brussels, you could be sipping on a Brugse Zot – the city’s signature blonde beer – by lunchtime. A must-see is the Groeningemuseum, where six centuries of Flemish art grace the walls of a medieval manor.

Bruges’ Christmas market rivals the one in Brussels. The aroma of waffles and hot chocolate wafts through Grote Markt, where ice skaters whizz around an open-air rink under its 83-metre-high belfry and shoppers browse fairylit chalets (24 November to 7 January).

How to get there: Take the Eurostar from St Pancras to Bruxelles-Midi, then the SNCB (Belgian national railway) to Bruges. If you buy Eurostar’s ‘Brussels + any Belgian station’ ticket, it allows you to continue your journey from Brussels to Bruges (or anywhere in Belgium) for an extra £12 – you just have to get to your final destination within 24 hours.

Amsterdam

Time from London: 4hrs 10mins

Changes: 0

Bypass Schiphol Airport and step straight into the heart of Amsterdam. The Anne Frank House, the Royal Palace and the Rembrandt House Museum are all within ambling distance of Amsterdam Central station – itself a Gothic masterpiece.

You can walk Amsterdam’s 7.5km illuminated winter art trail for free or enjoy it from a heated canal boat (€26.50/£23, 30 November until 21 January). Ice skate, cross-country ski, sledge and ride on a giant Ferris wheel, then warm up with a mulled wine and oliebollen (raisin-filled doughnut) at Amsterdam’s exhibition centre, RAI (from 14 to 30 December).

How to get there: Up to four direct Eurostar trains run each way between St Pancras and Amsterdam Central. Book your trip soon – the London-Amsterdam service will be suspended for up to 11 months from June 2024 while the Dutch capital’s main station is renovated.

Bordeaux

Time from London: 6hrs

Changes: 1

Just six hours after leaving London, you could be quaffing claret in France’s capital of wine – in a riverside café, on a tasting cruise along the Garonne, or at the rooftop bar of Bordeaux’s £63m Cité du Vin. Leave room to drink in Bordeaux’s monumental architecture, such as the 11th-century cathedral or palatial Place de la Bourse.

Bordeaux’s festivities include a trail of giant lanterns in Parc Bordelais, and Citylight – a free illuminated gallery. The main Christmas market, Allées de Tourny, runs from 25 November to Christmas Day.

How to get there: Take the Eurostar from St Pancras to Gare du Nord, then the metro to Paris Montparnasse where you’ll pick up a TGV (France’s high-speed trains) to Bordeaux St Jean.

You can buy a London-to-Bordeaux ticket from Eurostar.com (no booking fee), Trainline.com (3% booking fee), Rail Europe.com (£6.45 fee) or sncf-connect.com (France’s national railway – no booking fee but remember to use a debit or credit card that doesn’t charge for foreign transactions).

Cologne

Time from London: 5hrs 30mins

Changes: 1

The biggest city on the Rhine is home to Germany’s top attraction, which looms over you as soon as you step out of the railway station: a Gothic cathedral with gargantuan twin spires and dazzling stained glass window. Admire German Expressionists, Picassos and Pop Art in neighbouring Museum Ludwig, then order a kölsch – Cologne’s famous beer – at one of the terrace cafés on the riverfront. On the other side, car-free Rheinboulevard is a lovely spot to amble and watch the sunset.

In December, an enormous Christmas tree attempts to upstage the cathedral and festive markets spring up across the city. The bohemian Belgium Quarter has boutiques and quirky shops where you can pick up unique gifts.

How to get there: Take the Eurostar to Bruxelles-Midi, then Deutsche Bahn’s (Germany railways) intercity or high-speed ICE train to Cologne.