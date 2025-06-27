Exposing supermarkets' unfair loyalty pricing rules

An easy way to grab a discount or a way of unfairly excluding millions of potential shoppers? This week's Which? Money podcast discusses supermarket loyalty pricing and why certain groups of society are unable to access the discounts many of us take for granted.

In this episode, hosted by Lucia Ariano, we also hear more about our hopes for change, and more about what Which? thinks should be done about unfair loyalty pricing..

