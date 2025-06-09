Mr Motivator's tips for exercising as you age

Exercising is one of the first things that comes to mind when you think about living a healthy lifestyle. But what should you be doing? And how often should you be doing it?



In this episode of our special healthy living series, we sit down with legendary fitness coach Mr Motivator to find out how we should be approaching exercise at different stages of life.

Plus, we share our advice on shopping for the right fitness tracker to help keep on top of your daily activity.

To listen to this episode, click play on the player below.

A transcript of this show is also available here

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine.

Which? Money episodes released on Fridays offer advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Which? Shorts episodes offer you a free insight into some of our favourite article from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues from motoring to tech, health and wellbeing to travel.

