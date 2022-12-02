Food recall: Aero Hot Chocolate products may contain food-grade silica beads

Aero hot chocolate products are being recalled by Nestle UK since a small number of packs may contain food-grade silica beads.

The products include hot chocolate jars, sachets and cups, and no other Nestle or Aero products are affected.

Find out exactly which products are affected below.

For more product recall updates and other useful family shopping information, get our Family newsletter – it's free.

Which Aero hot chocolate products are being recalled?

Only the following products are affected (all batches and best before dates):

Aero Hot Choc jars

288g

Aero Hot Choc sachets

24g (may be boxed)





Aero Go Instant Hot Choc cups

28g

A point of sale notice will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

Nestle UK says: ‘The quality of our products is a non-negotiable priority for Nestlé.

‘We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience caused by this recall.’

What to do if you own these hot chocolate products

You should not consume any of these products.

Instead, you should dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cup (cardboard or plastic 8-sleeve) with your name and address for a full refund (including postage) to:

Aero Hot Chocolate Recall

PO BOX 205

FREEPOST 1374

York

YO91 1XB

Consumers with any concerns can call Nestle free on 00800 63785385 (9am - 5pm Monday - Friday).



Is food-grade silica unsafe to eat?

The Food Standards Agency says this ‘makes them unsafe to eat’, but Nestle UK confirms the material is ‘not harmful if consumed’. However, the silica beads, measuring 2mm-3mm in diameter, could present a minimal choking risk.

Nestle UK adds: 'Nestlé sets very high standards for the quality of its products and any packs affected by this issue clearly fall short of those standards.

‘This relates only to Aero hot chocolate and does not affect any other Nestlé or Aero products.'

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.