Food recall: Asda recalls Asda Extra Special Mince Pies

AsdaA is recalling its Asda Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies, Asda Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies and Asda Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies as they may contain small pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes them unsafe to eat.

The affected products come with different best-before dates in December 2022.

Keep reading for all the details on which products are being recalled, which best-before dates you need to check, and how to claim a refund if you've bought them.

Which products are being recalled?

The product recall affects three products in the Asda Extra Special Mince Pies range.

Asda Extra Special 4 Apple & Pecan Crumble Mince Pies

Pack size – Four pack

– Four pack Barcode – 5057172886395

– 5057172886395 Best before (up to and including) – 13 December 2022

Asda Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies

Pack size – Four pack

– Four pack Barcode – 5057172886371

– 5057172886371 Best before (up to and including) – 28 December 2022

Asda Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies

Pack size – Four pack

– Four pack Barcode – 5057172886388

– 5057172886388 Best before (up to and including) – 13 December 2022

Why are the Asda Extra Special Mince Pies being recalled?

Asda is recalling these products on a precautionary basis as they may contain small pieces of plastic. The presence of small pieces of plastic would make the mince pies unsafe to eat.

Other products with different best-before dates and barcodes are not affected.

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you've bought any of the affected products, return it to an Asda store where you will be given a full refund. You don't need your receipt to claim the refund.

If you would like any further information, you can contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101 or visit Asda's website .

Asda has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've bought the mince pies that are included in the recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

You still have the right to a refund if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away, you will just need to show proof of purchase. This could be your receipt, bank statement or online order confirmation.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

