The secret to healthy skin

Looking after your skin, particularly in the summer months, is essential. But which products do you actually need to use?
In the final episode in our special healthy living series, we're joined by consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk, and Which? Senior Scientific Advisor Dr Neal Rimmer to explain which products are must-haves, which are nice to haves, and how to ensure you're getting enough protection from the sun with sunscreen and SPF products.
