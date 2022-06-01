Food recall: Co-op tuna may contain pieces of metal

Supermarket Co-op is recalling packs of its own-brand tinned tuna as they may contain pieces of metal.

The recall specifically affects three-tin multipacks of tuna chunks in spring water and three-tin multipacks of tuna chunks in sunflower oil.

If you suspect you are affected, do not eat the tuna. Keep reading to find out more about this recall and what to do if you've purchased affected tins of tuna.

What Co-op products are being recalled?

The recall includes two tinned tuna products, both multipacks, due to expire in 2024 and 2026 respectively:

Product Pack size Best Before Co-op Tuna Chunks in Spring water 3x145g 31/08/2024 Co-op Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil 3x145g 31/08/2026

What should do if you've bought these products?

Do not consume the tuna if you've bought affected tins due to the health risks of ingesting pieces of metal.

Instead, return any affected products to any Co-op store and you'll receive a full refund.

If you are self-isolating or shielding, or have any questions about this recall, use the Co-op customer careline or email address:

Phone: 0800 0686 727

Email: customer.careline@coop.co.uk

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've bought a product that's been recalled, you have the right to a refund thanks to the Consumer Rights Act.

The retailer that sold it should offer you a full refund, even if it's been in your store-cupboard or freezer for several months.

Even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away, you are still entitled to a refund if you can provide proof of purchase such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation.