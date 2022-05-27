Food recall: Jif peanut butter may contain salmonella

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Food manufacturer, JM Smucker Co, is recalling its Jif Creamy Peanut Butter and Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter as they may be contaminated with salmonella.
Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious gastrointestinal issues, so customers have been warned not to eat the affected products.
Read on for more details about the recall and what to do if you've purchased either of the affected Jif peanut butters.
The recall includes selected batches of the following two products:
The pack size, batch code and best before date are listed in the table below:
|Product
|Pack size
|Batch code
|Best before
|Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter
|453g
|1296425
|23 October 2023
|Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
|453g
|1343006
|09 December 2023
If you have bought either of the affected Jif peanut butters, you are strongly advised not to eat them due to the possible presence of salmonella.
Instead, you can return the product to the shop where you bought it for a full refund, with or without the receipt.
You can also contact the UK-based distributor of Jif peanut butters for more information:
If you've bought a product that's been recalled, you have the right to a refund thanks to the Consumer Rights Act.
The retailer that sold it should offer you a full refund, even if it's been in your store-cupboard or freezer for several months.
Even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away, you are still entitled to a refund if you can provide proof of purchase such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation.
Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause food poisoning. Symptoms usually include nausea, a high temperature, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.
The symptoms can start a few hours after eating the food that caused the infection or can appear within a few days.
If you experience any of the symptoms of salmonella, the NHS website recommends having lots of fluids in order to avoid dehydration and says that the symptoms should pass within a week.