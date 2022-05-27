Food recall: Jif peanut butter may contain salmonella

Food manufacturer, JM Smucker Co, is recalling its Jif Creamy Peanut Butter and Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter as they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious gastrointestinal issues, so customers have been warned not to eat the affected products.

Read on for more details about the recall and what to do if you've purchased either of the affected Jif peanut butters.

Save our Food Standards - join our campaign to ensure the UK maintains the highest possible standards for food safety.

What Jif products are being recalled?

The recall includes selected batches of the following two products:

Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

The pack size, batch code and best before date are listed in the table below:

Product Pack size Batch code Best before Jif Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter 453g 1296425 23 October 2023 Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 453g 1343006 09 December 2023

What should you do if you've bought these products?





If you have bought either of the affected Jif peanut butters, you are strongly advised not to eat them due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Instead, you can return the product to the shop where you bought it for a full refund, with or without the receipt.

You can also contact the UK-based distributor of Jif peanut butters for more information:

Phone: 01296 596050

Email: info@jdmdistributors.co.uk

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've bought a product that's been recalled, you have the right to a refund thanks to the Consumer Rights Act.

The retailer that sold it should offer you a full refund, even if it's been in your store-cupboard or freezer for several months.

Even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away, you are still entitled to a refund if you can provide proof of purchase such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation.

What is salmonella and why is it dangerous?

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause food poisoning. Symptoms usually include nausea, a high temperature, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

The symptoms can start a few hours after eating the food that caused the infection or can appear within a few days.

If you experience any of the symptoms of salmonella, the NHS website recommends having lots of fluids in order to avoid dehydration and says that the symptoms should pass within a week.