Food recall: Morrisons recalls mango products due to salmonella risk

Morrisons has recalled two of its ready-to-eat mango packs because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella can lead to serious gastrointestinal issues, so Morrisons has warned customers not to eat the affected products.

Keep reading for the full details on which products have been recalled, including the best-before dates to look for and what to do if you've bought either of the products.

Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

Which products are being recalled?

Two packs of the ready-to-eat mango slices have been recalled:

Morrisons Mango

Pack size – 240g

– 240g Best before – 23 August 2022

Morrisons Mango fingers

Pack size – 210g

– 210g Best before – 22 August 2022

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you've bought either of the affected products, do not eat them as they might contain salmonella.

Instead, you can return them to your nearest Morrisons store for a full refund, even if you don't have a receipt.

If you need to speak to Morrisons about the recalled products, you can use its online enquiry form or call its customer service team on 0345 611 6111.

What does Morrisons say?

Morrisons has said on its recall notice:

'No other products are affected by this issue.

'We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.'

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning. The symptoms to look out for are nausea, a high temperature, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

Symptoms can start within a few hours of eating the affected food, or might appear within a few days.

The NHS website recommends drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and says that symptoms should pass within a week.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've bought a product that's been recalled, you have the right to a refund thanks to the Consumer Rights Act. You should get a full refund from the retailer that sold it to you, even if it's been in your fridge for a few weeks.

Even if you've already eaten the product or thrown it away, you are still eligible for a refund provided that you can show a proof of purchase. This includes a receipt, bank statement or online order confirmation.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

Save our Food Standards - join our campaign to ensure the UK maintains the highest possible standards for food safety