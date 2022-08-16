Product recall: Primark baby plate found to contain unsafe amounts of lead and formaldehyde

A Primark baby plate shaped like Winnie the Pooh's head contains unsafe amounts of lead and formaldehyde, and is being recalled.

Despite only being found in trace amounts, the levels of lead and formaldehyde exceeded those permitted by EU regulations and may pose a safety risk if ingested.

Read on for the full details on which baby plate is being recalled, and how to return it.

Which products are being recalled?

Only one Primark baby plate is being recalled and the distinctive shape means it's easy enough to see if you've got one.

Primark Winnie the Pooh Plate

Kimball/product number: 6041901

6041901 On sale date: from 13 January 2022

Why is the Primark Winnie the Pooh Plate being recalled?

Primark has issued a voluntary recall of its Winnie the Pooh plate due to the amount of lead and formaldehyde in the product.

The amount in the plate exceeded the amount deemed safe by EU regulations and, If ingested, these substances can cause harm.

What should I do if I'm affected?

Stop using the plate immediately and return it to your local Primark for a full refund.

How long you've used the product for is irrelevant, the fact it's being recalled means you are entitled to a refund. You won't need the receipt either.

You can use this webform to contact Primark with any questions or call your local store directly. There's also a chat window on Primark's website you can use.

What does Primark say?

In its recall notice, Primark states the plate "does not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety."

"With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds, we are conducting a voluntary recall and invite you to return this product to any Primark store for a full refund."

