Food recall: pastry products sold in Aldi, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's may contain metal and plastic

The Compleat Food Group, which produces food items for major UK supermarkets Aldi, Asda and Sainsbury's, is recalling a selection of pastry products over safety concerns. Tesco is also recalling some of its items for the same reason.

The food items covered by the recall may contain small pieces of metal and plastic, making them unsafe to eat.

Read on for the full list of products that are being recalled, plus the use-by dates you need to look out for.

Which products are being recalled?

Aldi pastry products

Aldi Crestwood Cheese and Onion Rolls

Pack size – 360g

– 360g Use by – 1 September 2023

Asda pastry products

Product name here Asda 2 Chicken Tikka Slices

Pack size – 300g

– 300g Use by – 4 September 2023

Asda 2 Steak Slices

Pack size – 300g

– 300g Use by – 3 September 2023

Asda 10 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 600g

– 600g Use by – 5 September 2023

Asda 12 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 620g

– 620g Use by – 5 September 2023

Asda 20 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 620g

– 620g Use by – 5 September 2023

Asda Extra Special 6 Wykes Farm Extra Mature Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Chutney rolls

Pack size – 4x47g

– 4x47g Use by – 4 September 2023

Asda 2 Salt and Pepper Chilli Chicken Slices

Pack size – 300g

– 300g Use by – 4 September 2023

Asda Mini Pork and Apple Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 7x24g

– 7x24g Use by – 4 September 2023

Asda Pesto and Mozzarella Pinwheels

Pack size – 8x11g

– 8x11g Use by – 30 August 2023

Asda 6 Cheese and Onion Rolls

Pack size – 360g

– 360g Use by – 3 September 2023, 4 September 2023

Asda Deep Filled Chicken and Gravy Puff Pastry Pie

Pack size – 500g

– 500g Use by – 31 August 2023, 2 September 2023

Asda 12 Snack Cheese and Onion Rolls

Pack size – 360g

– 360g Use by – 4 September 2023

Asda 6 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 360g

– 360g Use by – 4 September 2023

Tesco pastry products

Tesco 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls

Pack size – 360g

– 360g Use by – 31 August 2023

Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie

Pack size – 250g

– 250g Use by – 1 September 2023

Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 270g

– 270g Use by – 30 August 2023

Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 200g

– 200g Use by – 29 August 2023

Sainsbury's pastry products

By Sainsbury’s 9 Cheese and Bacon Snack Rolls

Pack size – 270g

– 270g Use by – 1 September 2023

By Sainsbury’s 2 Cheese and Onion Rolls

Pack size – 120g

– 120g Use by – 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 6 Cheese and Onion Rolls

Pack size – 360g

– 360g Use by – 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 20 Mini Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 200g

– 200g Use by – 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 38 Mini Sausage Rolls

Pack size – 380g

– 380g Use by – 31 August 2023

By Sainsbury’s 9 Pork Snack Rolls

Pack size – 270g

– 270g Use by – 1 September 2023

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you have purchased any of the products listed above, do not eat them.

Instead, the affected supermarkets are advising customers to return the items to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given – with or without the receipt.

If you have any concerns or other queries about this recall, contact the stores directly:

Aldi – visit help.aldi.co.uk or call customer services on 0800 042 0800 .

– visit or call customer services on . Asda – contact customer services on 0800 952 0101 .

– contact customer services on . Tesco – contact customer services on 0800 505 555 .

– contact customer services on . Sainsbury's – visit sainsburys.co.uk/help or call customer services on 0800 028 8303.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

Under the Consumer Rights Act, you have the right to a refund if you've purchased a product that's later been recalled. You should be offered a full refund by the retailer that sold you the product.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

