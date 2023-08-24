When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Food recall: pastry products sold in Aldi, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's may contain metal and plastic
The Compleat Food Group, which produces food items for major UK supermarkets Aldi, Asda and Sainsbury's, is recalling a selection of pastry products over safety concerns. Tesco is also recalling some of its items for the same reason.
The food items covered by the recall may contain small pieces of metal and plastic, making them unsafe to eat.
Read on for the full list of products that are being recalled, plus the use-by dates you need to look out for.
Which products are being recalled?
Aldi pastry products
Aldi Crestwood Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
Asda pastry products
Product name here Asda 2 Chicken Tikka Slices
- Pack size – 300g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda 2 Steak Slices
- Pack size – 300g
- Use by – 3 September 2023
Asda 10 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 600g
- Use by – 5 September 2023
Asda 12 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 620g
- Use by – 5 September 2023
Asda 20 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 620g
- Use by – 5 September 2023
Asda Extra Special 6 Wykes Farm Extra Mature Cheddar and Caramelised Onion Chutney rolls
- Pack size – 4x47g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda 2 Salt and Pepper Chilli Chicken Slices
- Pack size – 300g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda Mini Pork and Apple Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 7x24g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda Pesto and Mozzarella Pinwheels
- Pack size – 8x11g
- Use by – 30 August 2023
Asda 6 Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 3 September 2023, 4 September 2023
Asda Deep Filled Chicken and Gravy Puff Pastry Pie
- Pack size – 500g
- Use by – 31 August 2023, 2 September 2023
Asda 12 Snack Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Asda 6 Snack Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 4 September 2023
Tesco pastry products
Tesco 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie
- Pack size – 250g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 270g
- Use by – 30 August 2023
Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 200g
- Use by – 29 August 2023
Sainsbury's pastry products
By Sainsbury’s 9 Cheese and Bacon Snack Rolls
- Pack size – 270g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
By Sainsbury’s 2 Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 120g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 6 Cheese and Onion Rolls
- Pack size – 360g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 20 Mini Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 200g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 38 Mini Sausage Rolls
- Pack size – 380g
- Use by – 31 August 2023
By Sainsbury’s 9 Pork Snack Rolls
- Pack size – 270g
- Use by – 1 September 2023
What should I do if I'm affected?
If you have purchased any of the products listed above, do not eat them.
Instead, the affected supermarkets are advising customers to return the items to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given – with or without the receipt.
If you have any concerns or other queries about this recall, contact the stores directly:
- Aldi – visit help.aldi.co.uk or call customer services on 0800 042 0800.
- Asda – contact customer services on 0800 952 0101.
- Tesco – contact customer services on 0800 505 555.
- Sainsbury's – visit sainsburys.co.uk/help or call customer services on 0800 028 8303.
What are my rights if there's a food recall?
Under the Consumer Rights Act, you have the right to a refund if you've purchased a product that's later been recalled. You should be offered a full refund by the retailer that sold you the product.
Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.
Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.
