Hargreaves Lansdown cuts fees – but price rises lurk in the small print

Some investors will actually end up paying more
Josh WilsonSenior data journalist

Josh is an award-nominated journalist with nearly a decade of experience, including writing for national newspapers. A data whizz, he specialises in covering personal finance and investing.

Modern building with a glass facade and metal overhang, featuring a sign that reads "Hargreaves Lansdown."

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown has slashed its customer fees as it attempts to compete against rivals offering commission-free trading.

The overhaul, which affects stocks and shares Isa, self-invested personal pension (Sipp), and general investing accounts, will see platform charges reduced from 0.45% to 0.35% as well as share trading fees falling from £11.95 to £6.95 per trade.

However, the £45 annual cap on platform fees for shares, trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and bonds has been raised to £150; meaning some investors will actually end up paying more annually. A small fund dealing fee of £1.50 has also been introduced per fund trade.

The new fee structure represents the most significant shake-up of its charges for more than a decade. Read on to find out which investors will gain, and who will lose out.

Please note: the content contained in this article is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How much will you pay with Hargreaves Lansdown?

Hargreaves Lansdown – the UK’s largest DIY retail investment platform – has said eight in 10 clients will be better off or pay the same.

Investors with larger portfolios who are invested in funds will see the biggest savings from the changes. 

Someone with a £100,000 fund portfolio, making eight fund trades per year, would see their annual platform/trading fees drop from £450 to £365.60 (discounting fund charges, which vary).

Those with large portfolios made up of shares, ETFs, bonds and trusts on the other hand may actually end up worse off due to the annual price cap rising from £45 to £150.

An investor with a £100,000 portfolio made up of these assets, making eight trades per year, would see their annual platform/trading costs increase from £140.60 to £205.60.

The changes are instead beneficial for investors with smaller portfolios of these assets, worth less than about £25,000. Once you approach this point, the new fee structure will start to hurt rather than help you, unless you make very large volumes of trades.

The tables below outline the changes in more detail:

Account charge for funds

Portfolio sizeCurrent annual chargeFuture annual charge
£0 - £250,0000.45%0.35%
£250,000 - £1m0.25%0.25%
£1m - £2m0.10%0.10%
Over £2mNo chargeNo charge

Account charge for shares, ETFs, investment trusts and bonds

Portfolio sizeCurrent chargeFuture charge
Any0.45% (capped at £45 a year)0.35% (capped at £150 per year)

There are also no dealing charges when you buy selected shares, investment trusts and ETFs via monthly regular investing.

Make money make sense

Make every penny count with expert, impartial advice for just £49 a year – plus, get a £10 M&S voucher.

Join Which? Money

Join by midnight on 15 February 2026 and receive a £10 M&S gift card.

How do Hargreaves Lansdown new fees compare?

Despite the new fee structure, Hargreaves Lansdown continues to rank among the more expensive platforms for most portfolio sizes.

Source: Which? research Note: Based on the cost of investing in funds over the course of a year in a stocks and shares Isa, assuming that you make four purchases and four sales each year.

How can you switch providers?

If you don’t feel like you’re getting value for money with Hargreaves Lansdown, you could switch your investments across to another cheaper provider.

For general investment accounts, you’ll have to sell your investments to cash and transfer the cash out then close your account. 

But, for a stocks and shares Isa, you might be able to stay invested and ask Hargreaves Lansdown to move your investments across to another platform directly. This is called an ‘in-specie’ transfer and prevents you from losing out in the window between selling and buying.

You can only do an in-specie transfer if the platform you're moving to offers the same funds you're invested in now.

To start a transfer, contact the platform you want to move to and complete its transfer form. They should take care of the rest within 30 days, and you can chase them up if there are any delays.

Some platforms are running offers, including cashback and temporary fee waivers, but you shouldn’t base your choice on these. Instead, prioritise choosing a platform with low fees and good customer service over the brief benefits of an introductory offer.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited (trading as Which?) is registered in England and Wales at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 677665, VAT number GB238534158, email: which@which.co.uk.


Which? is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of Inspop.com Ltd (trading as Confused.com), LifeSearch Partners Ltd, HUB Financial Solutions Ltd, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stickee Technology Ltd and Travel Insurance Facilities Plc. The mortgage service is provided by London & Country Mortgages. Which? is also a payment agent (FRN 1041191) of Bud Finance Limited.


If you buy a product using a link to one of our commercial partners, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Such links do not constitute an endorsement by Which?.


© 2026 Which? All Rights Reserved.