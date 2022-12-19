Here's how you'll get cost of living payments in Northern Ireland and off-grid homes

The government has announced how households in Northern Ireland, and those using alternative fuels or with no direct relationship with an energy supplier in Great Britain, will get help with their energy bills this winter.

Measures include a £600 payment to all households in Northern Ireland to help with energy bills and a £200 payment to households in England, Scotland and Wales that use alternative fuels such as heating oil or biomass.

Around 900,000 households in England, Scotland and Wales that don't get their energy directly from a provider, such as residents of care homes and park homes, will also be able to apply for a £400 payment towards their fuel bills.

Anyone who does not have an electricity provider will need to apply through an online application form that will be live in January, or over the phone if they are unable to use the internet.

How the government's energy support will be paid in Northern Ireland

Households in Northern Ireland will receive a one-off payment of £600, which will start to be paid to homes in January 2023.

This will consist of:

£400 as part of the government's Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland (EBSS NI)

£200 under the Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) scheme, which will be paid regardless of the type of fuel households use to heat their homes.

Unlike in the rest of the UK, which has a different energy market, the payment will all be made in one go, to ensure that the full benefit of the scheme is felt as soon as possible.

It will be paid by your electricity supplier directly into your bank account if you pay your bills by direct debit. If you have a prepayment meter, you'll be sent a voucher for the payment instead.

The secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, said: 'I am acutely aware of the uncertainty and frustration that people across Northern Ireland have felt about their energy bill support. Families can start the new year knowing that they will receive the full support from January.'

How the government's energy support will be paid to off-grid homes

If you live in Great Britain and heat your home using an alternative fuel, you'll get a £200 Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) to help with the costs. It will be delivered in the following ways:

If you have an electricity supplier but do not use the gas grid, the payment will be made into your electricity account automatically in February.

If you don't have an electricity supplier, you'll need to apply through a Gov.uk online portal, which will launch in January. If you're unable to use the internet, a phoneline will also open in January.

Cost of living payments for people without an energy provider

The EBSS Alternative Funding scheme will give £400 to any remaining households that don't get their energy directly from a supplier - an estimated 900,000 households.

This includes tenants in certain private and social rented homes and residents of houseboats and caravans, as well as people living in care homes and park homes.

You'll need to apply through the online portal mentioned above, which will open up in January, where you'll need to complete a short online form.

There will also be a customer helpline for those who don't have online access.

Once you've filled out the online form and your details have been checked, payments will be made directly to you via your Local Authority. The exact date that an eligible household will receive the payment will depend on when the application is made and when it can be processed by the relevant Local Authority.

If you're already eligible for the support provided via the main Energy Bills Support Scheme, you won't be eligible to apply for EBSS Alternative Funding.

