12 hidden-gem brands you probably haven't heard of (and what they excel at)

Some home, tech and appliance brands dominate the spotlight, while lesser-known alternatives quietly outperform the big names and offer excellent value for money.

From TVs and laptops to dehumidifiers and dishwashers, our independent tests have uncovered true hidden gems across a range of products, which you might have overlooked.

These quiet achievers are not just competitive. In many cases, they set new standards for quality and durability, often at a more affordable price than their widely recognised competitors.

This article is exclusively for Which? members. Join Which? or log in now to reveal the hidden-gem brands and what made them stand out to our experts.

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1. An electric toothbrush brand with exceptional battery life

If you're looking to buy a new electric toothbrush, you'll be familiar with the big brands, such as Oral B and Philips. However, a lesser-known alternative scored a Best Buy in our expert electric toothbrush reviews.

Manca Virant, Which? electric toothbrushes expert, says: 'The model we tested doesn't come with an array of fancy features but it has excellent battery life, a stellar cleaning performance and offers good value for money.

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2. A high-quality TV brand without the high price

If you're shopping for a new TV, consumer favourites such as Samsung and LG probably come to mind. For our expert verdict on these brands, head to our Samsung vs LG TVs guide.

But newer brands are shaking up the television market, showing you don’t always need to pay high prices for top-tier performance.

One of these brands saw four models earning Great Value ratings in our independent lab tests. One of these was also a Best Buy.

Martin Pratt, Which? TVs expert, says: 'Being one of the best TVs money can buy as well as one of the cheapest is a celebratory moment. It's definitely worth a look if you want high-end features for less.'

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3. A long-lasting dishwasher and fridge freezer brand

This hidden gem was the only brand to achieve the maximum five-star rating in our dishwasher reliability survey, with just 7% of dishwashers developing an issue in the first six years of ownership.

It was a similar story in our fridge freezer brands survey, where the brand featured at the top of the table for reliability.

Humairaa Habib, Which? dishwashers expert, says: 'This brand produces fantastic dishwashers that have scored highly in Which? reviews, so it's no surprise it's been voted as the most reliable dishwasher brand.'

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4. A cool mattress brand for hot sleepers

Several big names feature in the mattress market, with popular brands like Sleepeezee, Sleepsoul, Silentnight and Simba receiving the highest number of reviews.

But our expert tests have found a lesser-known brand you may want to become more familiar with, especially if you're looking for a cooler night's sleep. We've reviewed eight mattresses from this brand and uncovered two Best Buys and three Great Value picks.

Lisa Galliers, Which? mattresses expert, says: 'Most of the ones we've tested are sprung mattresses and are rated cold or very cold, which makes them an excellent choice for warmer sleepers.'

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5. A powerful, sustainable laptop brand

Our expert laptop reviews are dominated by household names, such as Apple, Acer, HP, Microsoft and Dell.

However, another brand is making waves, earning two Best Buys in our rigorous tests for its models' fast performance and customisable features.

In addition to being powerful, the brand offers readily available replacement parts, making its laptops a sustainable choice as well.

Oliver Trebilcock, Which? laptops expert says: 'The laptop is designed to be easy to repair, meaning if you dropped it down the stairs and broke the screen, you could replace it without the faff of having to get a whole new laptop – or a costly professional repair.'

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6. A consistently high-performing mobile phone brand

While our mobile phone reviews prominently feature models from household tech names, such as Apple, Samsung and Google, you'll also find handsets from a lesser-known brand included.

Of the mobile phones we have rigorously tested from this hidden gem, six are Best Buys and six are Great Value models.

We described one of the Best Buys as being 'up there with the very best', although its easily fooled face scanner should be avoided.

Adam Speight, Which? mobile phones expert, says: 'This brand is a consistently high performer in our tests, but knowledge – let alone ownership – is still comparatively low.'

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7. A TV brand that has improved the quality of its products over time

This TV brand entered the UK market promising similar features at lower prices than established names.

However, its initial range of TVs fell short. We found numerous Don't Buy models, with very few exceeding an average score of 60%.

That picture has since changed. The brand has now established itself and has improved the quality of its products over time.

Now four of its TVs are Best Buys, an increase from three in 2025, two in 2024, and none in previous years. Our expert television reviews also uncovered a model that was both a Best Buy and Great Value.

Martin Pratt, Which? TVs expert, says: 'The brand is now performing strongly at both ends of the market: only one other brand offers more Great Value TVs than this hidden gem, a sign it's no longer just competing on price, but on quality too.'

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8. A budget-friendly computer monitor brand that delivers solid picture quality

Our expert computer monitor reviews cover off a lot of the big names, but a lesser-known contender stands out for value.

While this hidden gem didn't score any Best Buys in our latest tests, one of its models is Great Value, thanks to its impressive spectrum of colours at a decent price.

Callum Pears, Which? computer monitors expert, says: 'We've been consistently been impressed with the majority of models we've tested from this brand. They've managed to balance solid picture quality with a competitive price while catering to a wide audience, offering a range of screen sizes and designs.'

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9. A mobile phone brand with eccentric designs and high-end features

While the five mobile phones we've tested from this brand don't have any Best Buys or Great Values to their name, they consistently score highly.

This hidden-gem brand impressed our experts with its cool, semi-transparent designs that reveal some of the phone's internal workings. Its reasonably priced handsets also stand out for their high resolution and durability.

Adam Speight, Which? mobile phones expert, says: 'Consider them a hidden gem for those bored with glass bricks; their eccentric designs pair eye-catching "Glyph" LED lights with high-end features like silky-smooth 120Hz AMOLED screens.'

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10. A dependable dehumidifier and humidifier brand

Out of the six models we rigorously reviewed from this brand in our dehumidifier tests, three were Best Buys, while a further two were Great Value picks.

One of the Best Buys achieved an impressive score of 83% for its rapid water extraction at room temperature, energy efficiency and quietness.

Our humidifier reviews also uncovered another Best Buy model, earning praise for its simple controls and versatility in producing warm or cool mist.

Patrick Gallagher, Which? dehumidifiers and humidifiers expert, says: 'This hidden gem has performed well in our air treatment categories. Across the models we've reviewed, the brand has built a solid track record for reliable performance.'

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11. A high-quality smartwatch brand

While major players, such as Apple, Samsung and Garmin, heavily feature in our wearable technology tests, you might be surprised to learn that a less-familiar brand achieves strong results.

Of the nine smartwatches we've tested from this brand, eight are Best Buys, with four of those also Great Value picks.

Adam Speight, Which? smartwatches expert, says: 'Apple, Samsung, and Garmin are the usual heavy hitters, but this lesser-known brand is a serious challenger. It isn't just a budget backup.'

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12. A superb-sounding speaker brand

A highly-rated brand features in our wireless, smart and Bluetooth speaker reviews, with six of the seven models named Best Buys.

One of the models is up there with some of the best speakers we've tested from popular brands, while another has been named both a Best Buy and Great Value speaker for its decent sound quality, ease of use and excellent battery life.

Martin Pratt, Which? Bluetooth and wireless speakers, says: 'Its speakers look like simple, no-fuss rectangles reminiscent of a hi-fi speaker turned on its side, but the tech beneath the fabric grilles is anything but.'

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