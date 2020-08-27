By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

HMRC offers 'furlough fraud' amnesty to employers ahead of crackdown

8,000 reports of furlough fraud could just be the tip of the iceberg
Danielle Richardson

The government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) is currently supporting 9.4 million jobs, according to the latest figures - but recent research suggests that a huge number could have been claimed fraudulently.

HMRC is said to be investigating almost 8,000 reports of furlough fraud received via its anonymous fraud hotline, but this could just be the tip of the iceberg.

A recent survey revealed that around two thirds of respondents continued to work for their employer after being placed on furlough, which is against the rules of the scheme. If the survey is representative of all CJRS claimants, it could mean millions of claims have been made fraudulently.

While many of the 1.14 million employers who have made at least one claim won't need to worry, HMRC is encouraging those who have taken advantage of the system to voluntarily confess to furlough fraud through a 90-day 'correction window'.

The tax authority says it will be lenient to any employer who uses this and returns the funds they claimed of their own accord - but those who don't face hefty fines and potential reputational damage.

Here, we explain how to make a correction to the CJRS payments you've received if they were incorrect, plus the penalties HMRC could levy if you don't.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy


How is HMRC dealing with furlough fraud?

It is down to employers to ensure that they, and their employees, are following the furlough scheme rules, and to make sure they have not been overpaid.

As an employer, you could be overpaid if you were claiming through the CJRS for employees who were still carrying out work for you, if you received more money than you were entitled to, or if your circumstances changed after you made the claim in a way that meant you were no longer entitled to the same amount of money.

The Finance Act 2020 includes civil penalties, which can be charged in cases where an employer is found to have used money paid through the CJRS for anything other than employees' wages, National Insurance contributions (NICs), or pension contributions.

In the hope that employers will admit to overpayments rather than risk an investigation further down the line, HMRC says it has made the process of repaying the money 'as easy as possible'.

If you want to make a correction

There are a few options to correct your claim if you've been paid too much through CJRS.

You can delete a claim straight away via the online service if the payment has been made within the last 72 hours.

Alternatively, you can declare it as part of your next claim - this will mean the amount will be adjusted and you'll receive less to even it out.

If you've claimed a grant you weren't entitled to and haven't repaid it, you must tell HMRC within the 90-day reporting window. This is the latest of either:

  • 90 days after you received the grant you weren't entitled to
  • 90 days after you received the grant you were no longer entitled to keep because your circumstances changed
  • 20 October 2020.

Failure to do this will result in a penalty charge.

If you want to make a voluntary repayment

If you're not planning to make any further CJRS claims, you can make a voluntary repayment directly to HMRC.

You'll need to contact HMRC first to get your 14 or 15-digit payment number, which starts with an 'X'. Then, you can make a payment directly to HMRC via Bacs, Faster Payments or Chaps.

HMRC penalties and how they're issued

If an employer - which can be an individual, company or partnership - is found to have been overpaid through CJRS and has not declared it within the 90-day window, HMRC may issue an income tax charge.

At the very least this will be the CJRS payment you weren't entitled to, including any amounts that weren't used on furloughed employee payments, NICs or pension contributions within a reasonable period.

In addition, HMRC will make a judgement on whether or not the CJRS overpayment was 'deliberate and concealed'. If they think it was, a penalty of up to 100% will be added to the amount you have to repay, and your details may be published along with other deliberate tax defaulters.

You'll be given 30 days to pay the charge, and interest will be charged on late payments.

If the company has become insolvent and the tax cannot be recovered, company officers who knew about the overclaimed CJRS grant may be liable to pay it back instead.

In cases of partnerships, the amount due may be collected through income tax in the 2020-21 self-assessment tax return.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.