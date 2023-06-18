HMRC self-assessment helpline closed until September

HMRC has closed the self-assessment helpline for three months as part of a trial to free up advisers for other urgent calls.

Customers looking for tax return advice will instead need to visit the tax office's website where they can access guides and chat to a digital assistant.

The pilot is part of HMRC's drive to increase the use of online services during the self-assessment process, but campaigners worry that it will make seeking help more difficult for some older customers.

Here, Which? explains what's happening and what your options are if you need help completing a self-assessment form.

Why is the self-assessment helpline closed?

The self-assessment helpline is shut completely for three months from 12 June while HMRC pilots a new 'seasonal model' for the service. Callers with any self-assessment queries will be directed to the tax office website instead.

The idea is to ease the burden on helpline advisers so they can focus on more urgent calls and answer written customer correspondence. The tax office has chosen to close the helpline in the summer because it's when there are the fewest calls.

HMRC says call numbers are around 50% higher between January and April compared with June to August, so reopening the helpline on 4 September will mean it can assist customers in the run-up to its busiest period.

Callers trying to get through to the self-assessment helpline in January 2023 waited an average of 27 minutes, reported The Independent. And a recent public accounts committee report found that HMRC has closed the helpline in the past when it couldn't cope with demand. In the past five years, HMRC has also reduced its customer service staff numbers from 25,500 to 19,500.

Where to go for help with your tax return

HMRC claims 97% of self-assessment customers already file online, and if you need a hand completing a tax return, then its website has plenty of information and step-by-step guides, including video tutorials and pre-recorded webinars on what to do. You can also use its 'digital assistant ' tool to ask for technical support if filing online.

The tax office told Which? that customers who need more help can get a phone or video appointment with its Extra Support team. They can request this when calling any HMRC helpline or by using the Extra Support team webchat service .

Which? also has a range of guides to take the pain out of the whole process, from tips on how to fill in a self-assessment tax return to advice on how to file online.

Advantages to filing online

Although some self-assessment customers are genuinely unable to use HMRC's digital service, for others who prefer paper returns it may be a case of old habits dying hard. But there are many advantages to filing online:

More time to file: customers have until 31 January 2024 if completing their return online for tax year 2022-23 – but paper tax returns must have reached HMRC by 31 October 2023.

customers have until 31 January 2024 if completing their return online for tax year 2022-23 – but paper tax returns must have reached HMRC by 31 October 2023. Less chance of making an error: HMRC's online filing system automatically fills in information it already has about you, and there is guidance available at every step. As with a paper return, it can be amended after submitting it.

HMRC's online filing system automatically fills in information it already has about you, and there is guidance available at every step. As with a paper return, it can be amended after submitting it. Your tax is calculated automatically: you'll know straight away how much you owe when you file online. This is particularly helpful if you file your online return early – knowing how much tax you need to pay by 31 January means you can put a budget in place months in advance.

you'll know straight away how much you owe when you file online. This is particularly helpful if you file your online return early – knowing how much tax you need to pay by 31 January means you can put a budget in place months in advance. Instant confirmation from HMRC: once you've submitted your tax return online, you'll receive an on-screen confirmation message, together with a reference number from HMRC – so you don't need to worry about whether or not it's been received.

once you've submitted your tax return online, you'll receive an on-screen confirmation message, together with a reference number from HMRC – so you don't need to worry about whether or not it's been received. Save your progress for later: you can save your tax return at any time and come back to it later – you don't need to complete the process in one go.

You can also file your tax return online using the Which? tax calculator. The tool allows you to tot up what you owe, and can suggest expenses and allowances you might have forgotten. When you're ready, it can also be used to file your tax return directly to HMRC.

What will happen to the helpline after the trial?

A spokesperson for the tax office told Which? it will evaluate channels used by self-assessment customers to seek help during and after the trial, with a particular focus on its digital services, including the HMRC app and other online tools. The results of the trial will be reviewed and evaluated before any future decision is made.

Angela MacDonald, deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary at HMRC, said: 'We continually review our services to see how they can best serve the public and we are taking steps to improve them.

'A seasonal self-assessment helpline will make more of our expert advisers available where they are most needed during the summer months.

'Our online services, including the HMRC app, are quick and easy to use and have been significantly improved. I urge customers to explore these fully before deciding to wait to speak to us on the phone.'

Campaigners, however, have expressed concerns about the possible impact of closing the helpline on some older customers. It follows a decision in March 2023 to stop sending paper tax returns to thousands of under-70s.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: 'With many older people offline, this is another worrying example of an inclusive public service potentially being taken out of the reach of millions of people who have limited access to the internet or struggle with some of the more technical aspects of being online.

'With more and more people working past state pension age, many of whom are self-employed, not having an accessible service available could have significant consequences for many people’s finances.'